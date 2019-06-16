My car’s clock won’t stop flickering

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader whose dashboard clock flashes whenever the car is turned off.

The 2005 Honda Accord EX sedan.
The 2005 Honda Accord EX sedan. –Honda
By
John Paul
3:14 PM

Q. I haven’t been able to find anyone who can explain this problem. I own a 2005 Honda Accord that I bought new. When the car is off, the clock and the light for the clock flicker on and off. Typically, the light is on for 20 or so seconds and off for three seconds. This problem started about two months ago. The only thing I have ever added to this car was an aftermarket radio, but that was five years ago, and this problem has been recent. What do you think the problem is, and can I just disconnect the clock?

Advertisement

A. Odd electrical issues similar to this are usually related to the wiring, a faulty diode, or a poorly soldered joint in the clock or in the circuit that powers the clock. You can’t simply disconnect the clock since it is part of the climate control system. There is a large plug that connects to the back of the air conditioner/heater dashboard control that also incorporates the clock. One thing that sometimes fixes odd electrical issues is to disconnect the battery and touch the disconnected positive and negative cables together. This will in essence reset the electrical system. Then connect the battery’s positive cable first then the negative cable. If this doesn’t work, short of putting a piece of tape over the clock, I would suggest going to a specialist that specializes in wiring repairs.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE certified master technician. Email your car question to jpaul@aaanortheast.com.

TOPICS: Car Guides Car Doctor
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback in XSE trim in Blue Flame paint.
Car Reviews
2019 Toyota Corolla hatchback is a fun alternative to the small crossover June 14, 2019 | 10:16 PM
The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Car Reviews
Review: The 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe June 14, 2019 | 9:41 PM
FILE- In this Feb. 17, 2019, file photo the company logo is displayed on the grille of an unsold 2019 F150 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Broomfield, Colo. Ford is almost finished with a major global restructuring, and by the time it ends in August the automaker will have shed 7,000 white-collar jobs. The company said Monday, May 20 that the plan will save about $600 million per year by eliminating bureaucracy and increasing the number of workers reporting to each manager. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Car News
Ford recalls 1.3 million vehicles for suspension, transmission woes June 14, 2019 | 7:50 PM
The 2020 Kia Telluride, a new SUV that delivers bold styling while still being comfortable, spacious and reasonably priced.
Car Reviews
Edmunds compares the Kia Telluride and Honda Pilot June 14, 2019 | 7:00 PM
Tire pressure check by car mechanic outdoor
Car Guides
Do I have to buy new tires from the dealership? June 12, 2019 | 5:05 PM
Boston Bruins NHL Stanley Cup Final Core Players
Local
Here are the parking and traffic restrictions for Game 7 June 12, 2019 | 12:49 PM
Exterior of the new Subaru Ascent SUV, at the 2017 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California on November 29, 2017.
Car News
Average new-car prices up nearly 4 percent year-over-year for May 2019 June 9, 2019 | 7:05 PM
The Infiniti Q70.
Car Guides
High-performance engines require premium-grade fuel June 9, 2019 | 6:50 PM
The 2019 Honda Passport.
Car Reviews
Review: 2019 Honda Passport is vanilla, but still sweet June 9, 2019 | 6:26 PM
The all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator.
Car Reviews
2020 Jeep Gladiator: Truck versatility with off-road chops June 7, 2019 | 9:53 PM
Woman in car holding a smartphone with checks map to find directions gas station in her hand. Technology, travel and active lifestyle concept
Car News
Driver hand-held cellphone ban moves closer to becoming law June 6, 2019 | 5:20 PM
Car Guides
Edmunds: This summer's best car deals are used cars June 3, 2019 | 8:37 PM
Car Guides
Edmunds compares 2019 Acura RDX to Cadillac XT4 June 3, 2019 | 8:10 PM
Car News
Passengers may pay a lot more. Drivers won't accept much less. June 3, 2019 | 6:43 PM
Car News
On the Money: Mainstream autos get driver-monitoring devices June 3, 2019 | 6:13 PM
The 2009 Honda Accord EX-L V6 Sedan.
Car Guides
How should I prepare my car for a cross-country road trip? June 3, 2019 | 5:26 PM
FILE- In this Feb. 17, 2019, file photo the company logo is displayed on the grille of an unsold 2019 F150 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Broomfield, Colo. Ford is almost finished with a major global restructuring, and by the time it ends in August the automaker will have shed 7,000 white-collar jobs. The company said Monday, May 20 that the plan will save about $600 million per year by eliminating bureaucracy and increasing the number of workers reporting to each manager. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Car Guides
How could my truck completely rust out? June 3, 2019 | 5:06 PM
Car Guides
Consumer reviews: 3 best tire inflators May 31, 2019 | 9:51 PM
Now in its second generation, the seven-passenger Lexus GX 460 full-size sport utility returns for 2019 with a starting price of $52,355.
Car Reviews
Lexus GX 460 rolls on for 2019, capable of hauling the family on or off the road May 31, 2019 | 9:05 PM
The 2019 Audi A7.
Car Reviews
The 2019 Audi A7 continues to set the standard for opulence and style May 31, 2019 | 8:38 PM
According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration data, in frontal crashes, frontal air bags reduce driver fatalities by 29 percent and fatalities of front-seat passengers ages 13 and older by 32 percent.
Car Guides
Despite deaths, injuries, and recalls, air bags still save lives May 30, 2019 | 10:34 PM
Cars
New auto giant? Fiat Chrysler wants to merge with Renault May 27, 2019 | 12:06 PM
.
Car Guides
Reviews: The 3 best truck bed covers May 26, 2019 | 10:44 PM
The 2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland.
Car Reviews
Improved looks, power for 2019 Jeep Cherokee Overland May 26, 2019 | 10:24 PM
The 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt honors the 50th anniversary of the movie staring Steve McQueen with a limited-edition, two-year model run of a boosted Mustang that makes 20-horsepower more than the GT, features a cueball shifter and has an active damping suspension.
Car Reviews
Ford Mustang Bullitt: Better, faster, more May 24, 2019 | 9:32 PM
A two-door four-seater with a retracting convertible hardtop, the 2019 Ferrari Portofino is powered by a front-mounted 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that puts out 591 horsepower and 561 pound-feet of torque.
Car Reviews
Ferrari's 2019 Portofino is racy, but rough around the edges May 24, 2019 | 8:43 PM
The 2019 Audi E-tron.
Car Reviews
With E-tron, Audi adds an electric SUV to the luxury car lineup May 24, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Car Guides
Should I bring my car to a 'fast' oil-change shop? May 24, 2019 | 5:06 PM
The 2019 Cadillac XT4 Sport.
Car Guides
What the experts say about the 2019 Cadillac XT4 May 24, 2019 | 4:00 PM
Car Guides
What the experts say about the 2019 Honda Accord May 24, 2019 | 3:30 PM