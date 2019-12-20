Should I buy a diesel pickup truck?

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader who wants some advice on a new truck purchase.

The 2019 Ram 1500.
The 2019 Ram 1500. –Dodge
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
John Paul
5:18 PM

Q. I’m looking into buying a new truck and I’m considering a diesel engine. Years ago, I had a Volkswagen diesel and I really enjoyed driving it, especially while getting 45 miles per gallon. Have you driven some of the new vehicles with diesel engines, and what do you think? 

A. The two vehicles that I have driven recently are the Jeep Wrangler and the Ram 1500 pickup truck. The Wrangler with the diesel really shows itself as an off-road vehicle. The almost instantly available torque allows for easy off-road maneuvering. Overall the Wrangler was quiet inside with only a bit of diesel clatter heard outside the vehicle. The Ram 1500 completely surprised me. I started the engine and didn’t even realize it was a diesel — the engine is that quiet. I never had a chance to “work” the truck, but with the bed empty I was averaging 25 miles per gallon.  Now there is a price that needs to be considered when buying a diesel. In the Jeep it was a $4,000 option. If a diesel is in your future, in my opinion to make it cost effective you would need to keep it for a long time to offset the additional diesel engine cost as well as the extra cost of diesel fuel. 

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE certified master technician. E-mail your car question to jpaul@aaanortheast.com.

TOPICS: Car Guides Car Doctor
The all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Car Reviews
All-new 2020 Toyota Highlander: Family-friendly and fuel-efficient December 18, 2019 | 7:00 AM
David Newhardt/Mecum Auctions
Car News
Muscle-car specialist Mecum beats top auction houses to Steve McQueen's 'Bullitt' car December 17, 2019 | 8:35 PM
Yen Duong
Car News
Vietnam's richest man bets billion to sell cars to Americans December 17, 2019 | 8:28 PM
The 2020 Ford Explorer, a three-row midsize SUV that has gone back to a rear-wheel-drive setup for its latest redesign. The midsize three-row SUV marketplace is becoming increasingly crowded with worthwhile choices. A traditional mainstay of this class is the Ford Explorer, and it's been fully redesigned for 2020. Also making headlines is the new 2020 Hyundai Palisade, which is Hyundai's biggest and most luxurious SUV yet.
Car Guides
Edmunds compares Ford Explorer with Hyundai Palisade December 17, 2019 | 8:11 PM
The 2020 Jeep AE Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel.
Car Reviews
Jeep Wrangler finally has a diesel engine: Here's what's great about it December 17, 2019 | 7:31 PM
The 2019 Ford Expedition stuffs a lot into a large package, but the SUV is boxy and hard-to-control.
Car Reviews
2019 Ford Expedition pulls like a beast, drives like a Winnebago December 17, 2019 | 6:40 PM
Your car's undercoating can trap the brine in winter, which, upon drying, can attract future moisture.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: Wash your undercarriage regularly this winter December 16, 2019 | 9:26 PM
The 2020 Audi A7.
Car Reviews
Audi A7 a study in advanced (mind-blowing) technology December 16, 2019 | 9:08 PM
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
The Car Doctor
Why is my truck fluttering and bucking? December 15, 2019 | 2:59 PM
The all-new 2020 Mazda CX-30
Car Reviews
The all-new 2020 Mazda CX-30 adds a sporty crossover to the lineup December 14, 2019 | 9:23 AM
The third-generation all-new 2020 Kia Soul has arrived a little wiser and a little older.
Car Reviews
The 2020 Kia Soul is the ultimate economy machine December 9, 2019 | 8:46 PM
Car News
Carmakers shedding 80,000 jobs as electric era upends industry December 6, 2019 | 9:39 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is shown at AutoMobility LA on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The four-day press and trade event precedes the Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs November 22 through December 1. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Car Culture
OK Beemer: Why European luxury sedans are becoming relics and electric SUVs are on the rise December 6, 2019 | 9:18 PM
The hands-free-opening liftgate for the Escape SUV. Power liftgates come in handy but are largely offered as a feature on an upper trim level or an extra-cost option on wagons and SUVs.
Car Guides
Edmunds' experts pick their favorite must-have car features December 6, 2019 | 9:00 PM
The 2020 Ford Escape. The vehicle is as an example of how the redesigned version of a vehicle offers a number of improvements that might be worth the added price.
Car Guides
Edmunds: Pros and cons of outgoing car model vs. redesign December 6, 2019 | 8:50 PM
At $43,000, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL is loaded with features that costs thousands less than a comparable Toyota Highlander or Ford Explorer.
Car Reviews
Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride twins battle for best 3-row SUV December 6, 2019 | 8:44 PM
Cannonball Run
These guys finished a record Cannonball Run from New York to L.A., averaging 103 mph. Here's how. December 6, 2019 | 6:39 PM
A Wrench mechanic.
Car News
Mobile car-repair company Wrench raises $20 million to fuel expansion December 6, 2019 | 6:05 PM
Car News
Uber says it may have to pay Waymo for self-driving car technology December 6, 2019 | 5:52 PM
More tolls?
Mass. legislator proposes expanding tolls to make charges fair across the state December 6, 2019 | 1:20 PM
This May 5, 2011 file photo shows General Motors headquarters in Detroit.
Car News
Motor City stakes claim to be capital of autos' future December 5, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Upgrading a truck's headlamps to LED bulbs sounds great but can pose problems as well.
Car Guides
Upgrading headlamps to LED bulbs sounds great but can pose problems December 5, 2019 | 10:11 PM
The 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L.
The Car Doctor
My car has a no crank, no start problem December 4, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Along with its all-new propulsion system, the Mustang Mach-E holds another surprise under its hood: a drainable front trunk storage unit. Providing 4.8 cubic feet of storage space, the front trunk is large enough to comfortably store the equivalent of a carry-on luggage bag and several smaller bags.
Electric SUV
The all-new Mustang Mach-E heralds a new era for Ford December 3, 2019 | 5:21 PM
The 2019 Mazda6.
Car Reviews
Mazda6 sedan gets updates for 2019, including advanced safety technology November 29, 2019 | 9:55 PM
2020 Buick Enclave (Buick/TNS)
Car Reviews
Buick Enclave crossover returns with new features; prices start at $40,000 November 29, 2019 | 9:03 PM
Ground the negative (black) cable by connecting it to the frame of the recipient car away from the battery, or you'll risk an explosion.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: The proper way to jump a car, revisited November 28, 2019 | 10:22 PM
Used cars are displayed on a sales lot on June 9, 2011 in Daly City, California.
The Car Doctor
Should I buy a car at an auction? November 28, 2019 | 5:55 PM
The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500.
Car Reviews
Review: The Shelby GT500 is Ford’s fastest, most powerful production Mustang ever November 27, 2019 | 7:46 PM
$$$
You won't have to pay these New Hampshire tolls starting Jan. 1 November 26, 2019 | 1:54 PM