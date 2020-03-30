Will my favorite Volvo come in a hybrid model?

John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader who would prefer an XC40 as a hybrid.

The Volvo XC40 T5 plug-in hybrid.
The Volvo XC40 T5 plug-in hybrid. –Volvo
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
John Paul
March 30, 2020 | 5:09 PM

Q. I love the Volvo XC40. I know Volvo is soon coming out with an all-electric version but I’m more interested in a hybrid for my next purchase. Is there (or will there be) an XC40 hybrid in Europe? Does Volvo have any plans to sell the hybrid in the U.S.? 

A. A hybrid can be a nice compromise between a conventional engine and a pure electric vehicle. I did find a news release on Volvo’s  media website that confirms there will be a hybrid XC40. Here is an excerpt from the site: “Volvo Cars is significantly expanding the number of its 48-volt mild-hybrid powertrain options, making these engine options available on every single Volvo model.” A mild hybrid is more of a helper motor, rather than a true electric motor, running in conjunction with a gasoline engine. According to Volvo, a mild hybrid will save about 15 percent of overall fuel costs over a conventional internal combustion engine. 

Advertisement

Q. I have a 2014 Toyota RAV4. The battery is the original and I’ve been told I’m due for a new battery. What battery do you recommend?

A. When shopping for a battery there are a couple of key factors to look at. Batteries are rated in cold cranking amperes and reserve capacity. The battery in your RAV4 is listed as having 380 CCA, so you would want a battery that has at least that capacity. The other piece of the puzzle is warranty. If you are keeping the car for several more years you want a robust warranty. As an example, the AAA battery that fits your RAV4 has a rating of 650 CCA, can be installed at your home for $160, and has a six-year total warranty with three years of free replacement. 

Q. Recently I purchased a 2017 Lexus NX 200t. The owner’s manual calls for premium gas. Online I read that regular gas can be used occasionally. Another site said that regular gas could be used all the time, although you would lose some power and gas mileage with regular gas. The engine would not be hurt because the car’s computer would compensate for the type of gas. What do you think? 

Advertisement

A. Generally, vehicle manufacturers will state that their engines are designed to run on regular or premium fuel. When premium fuel is used the manufacturer will either recommend premium or require premium fuel. Lexus is a bit vague. This is from the vehicle’s owner’s manual: “You must only use unleaded gasoline in your vehicle. Select premium unleaded gasoline with an octane rating of 91 or higher required for optimum engine performance and fuel economy. If the octane rating is less than 91, damage to the engine may occur and may void the vehicle warranty”. This makes it sound as if you must use premium fuel, but then they go on to say, at minimum, the gasoline you use should meet the specifications of ASTMD4814 in the U.S. This last statement adds a bit more latitude. If this were my car, I would use premium and enjoy the extra performance and fuel economy. 

Q. I often rent cars when on trips and have noticed that the tires are always severely over inflated — up to 60 PSI in some cases. I imagine the rental companies do this to save tire wear, but is this a safety issue?  Should I travel with a tire gauge or just wait for an accident and a nice legal settlement?

A. I suspect that the tire inflation has nothing to do with tire wear but more just to eliminate comebacks with tire pressure warning lights. Personally, I do travel with a tire gauge and have been known to check rental car tires.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE-certified master technician. E-mail your car question to jpaul@aaanortheast.com.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Car Guides Car Doctor

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The 2020 Nissan Versa.
Car Guides
Edmunds: 5 high-tech vehicles for less than $36,000 March 27, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
Parking
Here are the city's temporary parking enforcement updates March 26, 2020 | 6:29 PM
The Honda HR-V, a subcompact crossover.
Car Guides
Edmunds recommends 5 extra-small crossover SUVs March 22, 2020 | 10:24 PM
UPS has ordered 10,000 electric delivery trucks from electric vehicle maker Arrival.
Car News
UPS orders 10,000 electric delivery trucks, plans test of self-driving vans March 22, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Ford plans, with the help of startup Rivian, to add a Lincoln to its all-electric lineup, which includes the Mustang Mach-E.
Car Guides
Ford, Rivian to build Lincoln's first fully electric vehicle March 22, 2020 | 8:56 PM
The 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sahara EcoDiesel.
Car Reviews
Jeep Wrangler gets an option for diesel grunt March 22, 2020 | 7:06 PM
Man cleans car with brush during snow storm in New York.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: In cold climes, keep the tank full March 22, 2020 | 5:21 PM
The 2020 Lexus RX 450hL.
The Car Doctor
What should we look for in our next SUV? March 22, 2020 | 2:54 PM
The 2020 Ram 1500 Limited.
Car Reviews
Ram 1500 beats BMW, Mercedes for this top luxury spot March 20, 2020 | 10:02 PM
The 2020 Genesis G70.
Car Reviews
Genesis begets the G70, a new smaller sporty sedan March 20, 2020 | 9:33 PM
The 2020 F-Series Super Duty Tremor.
Car Reviews
Ford's 2020 F-series Super Duty Tremor off-road pickup could be a super-size hit March 20, 2020 | 9:11 PM
Dave Dudek, center, poses for a photo between a 1971 Dodge Charger R/T, left, and a 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda with billboard decal at Dave Dudek Muscle Cars garage in Clinton Township.
Car Culture
Fiat Chrysler mechanic is quietly transforming muscle cars in an unmarked garage March 19, 2020 | 9:33 PM
The 2020 Mazda CX-30.
Car Reviews
Subcompact Mazda CX-30 rocks March 18, 2020 | 7:20 PM
Traffic on the 101 Freeway in Los Angeles backs up on March 27, 2015. Recognizing that the transportation sector now produces more greenhouse gas emissions than any other portion of the economy, lawmakers and regulators are turning their eyes to the road in the fight against climate change.
Car News
Why cutting car and truck emissions is so hard March 17, 2020 | 10:08 PM
Lucid Motor's Lucid Air electric car is seen in this promotional image provided by the Newark-based company.
Car News
California company's electric car charges closer to reality March 15, 2020 | 10:16 PM
We replaced the entire headlight assembly on our 2007 Toyota Highlander and were able to adjust the beams without a special tool. However, all online searches for the Nissan indicate the car has to be taken to the dealership for adjustment.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: Adjusting low-beam headlights March 15, 2020 | 5:05 PM
This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a Toyota logo at the Pittsburgh Auto Show.
The Car Doctor
Where is the water in my trunk coming from? March 15, 2020 | 3:15 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/06/2019:Traffic evening rush hour heading north and south over the Zakim Bridge Boston (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPOTLIGHT TOPIC
Traffic
Boston ranked as the most congested city in the country — again March 9, 2020 | 2:22 PM
The Volvo logo is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York, March 24, 2016.
The Car Doctor
Is it worth fixing my aging Volvo? March 4, 2020 | 5:06 PM
Jamie Mower of Ace Towing tries to jump start Al Speller's car during Tuesday's storm in downtown Lewiston, Maine, on December 3, 2019.
The Car Doctor
What's wrong with my SUV's new battery? February 25, 2020 | 5:43 PM
Hands-free controls on a a Subaru Outback.
Hands-free
Here are 5 hands-free phone options now that the Massachusetts law is in effect February 24, 2020 | 4:50 PM
The Hummer brand, once a symbol of fossil-fuel excess, is being revived as an electric pickup.
Car Reviews
GM to revive Hummer as electric pickup February 23, 2020 | 6:41 PM
The power outlet in 2016 Ford F-150 can only operate small items such as a phone or a laptop charger.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: Careful when altering truck's power outlet February 23, 2020 | 6:31 PM
The 2020 Soul GT-Line is speedy, taking improvements over previous models to new heights.
Car Reviews
Kia puts even more joy in the Soul for 2020 February 23, 2020 | 6:03 PM
A photo released by the Santa Monica Fire Department shows a vehicle that plunged into the sidewalk in Santa Monica, Calif. A man was hospitalized after driving his Jeep off the the sixth floor of a Los Angeles-area parking garage.
California
Man drives Jeep off 6-story roof of parking garage February 23, 2020 | 4:33 PM
Nascar
Ryan Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash February 23, 2020 | 2:26 PM
The next generation 2500 Sierra Denali.
Car Reviews
GMC updates the Sierra HD for 2020, including latest high-end Denali model February 21, 2020 | 9:34 PM
The 2020 Lexus NX300.
Car Reviews
Lexus NX300 AWD: A tiny crossover competition February 20, 2020 | 7:34 PM
FILE - This Aug. 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Nissan is recalling nearly 346,000 vehicles worldwide to replace dangerous Takata air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel. ()
The Car Doctor
What's making my steering wheel shake? February 20, 2020 | 6:07 PM
A Seattle City Light vehicle charges at one of the utility's new electric vehicle charging stations in the city's SoDo neighborhood.
Car News
Electric cars will challenge state power grids February 19, 2020 | 10:17 PM