Car-moose collisions down by half over last decade in Maine

Moose.
Moose. –Jim Cole / Associated Press
AP,
4:15 PM

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — It’s a pretty good time to be a moose in Maine.

The Portland Press Herald reports that Maine saw 287 car-moose collisions in 2017. That’s down from 646 crashes in 2007, and a 32 percent decline from 2012.

Meanwhile, Maine biologists say moose calves appear to be showing strong survival rates in the northern part of the state.

Maine Department of Transportation data shows there have been 158 car crashes involving a moose so far this year.

Democratic Sen. Troy Jackson said his tiny community of Allagash has seen four moose collisions this summer.

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife moose biologist Lee Kantar said there is no specific reason for the drop. He said major factors for such crashes include visibility and driver inattention.

TOPICS: Car News Animals Science Environment Maine
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Car News
Automakers seek flexibility at hearing on mileage standards September 25, 2018 | 4:03 PM
The all-new 2019 Subaru Forester
Car Reviews
The Subaru Forester has been fully revamped for 2019 September 24, 2018 | 9:31 AM
A car sits in a flooded parking lot at an apartment complex near the Cape Fear River in Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Cars
Thousands of cars will be damaged by Florence's floods September 20, 2018 | 1:51 PM
The Ferrari Monza SP1 is displayed in Maranello, Italy on Sept. 18.
Car News
Paving its future: Ferrari unveils wide-ranging new plans September 20, 2018 | 1:47 PM
The 2018 Lexus LS 500.
Car Guides
Edmunds highlights newest safety and technology trends September 20, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Car News
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi to use Android system in its dashboards September 20, 2018 | 12:05 PM
Tsubasa Nakamura, project leader of Cartivator, third from left, watches the flight of the test model of the flying car in June 2017.
Car News
Will flying cars take off? Japan's government hopes so. September 20, 2018 | 11:55 AM
1967 Pontiac GTO
Car Culture
A meticulously restored 1967 Pontiac gets a special unveiling at this year’s Boston Cup September 20, 2018 | 11:54 AM
Car News
Nissan recalls cars, SUVs due to risk of fire September 20, 2018 | 7:50 AM
for Business - 28reports - Issue: Rolling Ratings 2010 Story: Tires Product: Michelin Model: Pilot Sport PS2 CU: PPP Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 (John Powers)
Car Guides
Why did the dealer replace my tire with a lesser brand? September 19, 2018 | 5:06 PM
The 2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 Coupe.
Car Guides
What the experts say about the 2018 Mercedes-AMG S65 September 18, 2018 | 3:05 PM
Cars
Tesla says it has turned over documents to feds September 18, 2018 | 1:00 PM
Car Guides
Why do my headlights keep burning out? September 17, 2018 | 8:27 PM
Car Culture
Volkswagen Beetle, symbol of '60s counterculture, to be discontinued again September 17, 2018 | 2:20 PM
The 2018 Kia Stinger GT2
Car Reviews
The 2018 Stinger brings true performance to Kia September 17, 2018 | 8:51 AM
The 2018 Subaru Outback, a vehicle that carries a zero percent financing offer in September.
Car Guides
Rising interest rates mean fewer no-interest auto loans. Here's how to save money. September 13, 2018 | 1:15 PM
Car News
Agency seeks anti-lock brakes on all new U.S. road motorcycles September 13, 2018 | 1:10 PM
Car News
Volkswagen to pay New Hampshire $31 million in settlement September 13, 2018 | 1:06 PM
A Tesla emblem on the back end of a Model S.
Car News
Tesla cuts number of stock colors to streamline production September 13, 2018 | 1:05 PM
general motors
Cars
GM recalls 1.2M pickups, SUVs for power steering problem September 13, 2018 | 11:45 AM
South Boston, MA -- 1/4/2017 - NuTonomy's driverless car takes a spin around Drydock Ave. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 05driverlesscar Reporter:
Car News
What we've learned from the autonomous vehicle testing in Boston September 12, 2018 | 2:55 PM
The 2018 Honda Accord
Car Culture
Here are the 10 most popular cars in Boston September 12, 2018 | 9:59 AM
Family sedans like the Camry Hybrid blend usability and efficiency.
Car Guides
Here are the most fuel-efficient cars that don't require a charge September 11, 2018 | 6:19 PM
All-terrain tires offer great of-and-on-road performance and have an aggressive look.
Car Guides
Why are my tires losing pressure? September 10, 2018 | 5:04 PM
The all-new 2019 Hyundai Veloster R-Spec Turbo
Car Reviews
This all-new 2019 Hyundai is a spunky, affordable hot hatch September 10, 2018 | 5:00 AM
The 2019 Volvo XC40, a more affordable, scaled-down version of the Swedish carmaker's popular midsize and full-size SUVs.
Car Guides
10 notable new cars for 2019, according to Edmunds September 7, 2018 | 11:40 AM
Canvas' first subscriber, James O'Connor, sitting in his car from Canvas in 2017.
Car News
Don't want to buy or lease? Automakers offer subscription programs. September 7, 2018 | 11:30 AM
In this Aug. 29, 2018 photo, a Lincoln MKZ outfitted with AutoX's self-driving sensors sits in the parking lot of the company's headquarters in San Jose, California.
Car News
Pilot program in development for grocery delivery service via self-driving car September 7, 2018 | 11:18 AM
Car News
As Mercedes unveils its electric SUV, Tesla's stock slumps September 6, 2018 | 9:15 PM
Car News
Sales drop could be sign of peril for American muscle cars September 6, 2018 | 8:52 PM