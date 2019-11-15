Fire danger causes Nissan to recall over 450,000 vehicles

Nissan says an antilock brake actuator pump can leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing electrical shorts and fires.

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling over 450,000 vehicles worldwide because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire. Because of the fire risk, the company is urging owners to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures if the antilock brake light comes on for more than 10 seconds. The recall, detailed in documents posted Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 by the U.S. government, covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018. Also included are Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 through 2019. Most are in the U.S. and Canada. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
–AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File
By
TOM KRISHER
AP,
November 15, 2019

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling over 450,000 vehicles worldwide because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire.

Because of the fire risk, the company is urging owners to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures if the antilock brake light comes on for more than 10 seconds.

The recall, detailed in documents posted Friday by the U.S. government, covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018. Also included are Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 through 2019. Most are in the U.S. and Canada.

Nissan says an antilock brake actuator pump can leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing electrical shorts and fires.

Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration didn’t say if there had been any fires or injuries in vehicles covered by the latest recall. A Nissan spokeswoman said she would look into the matter, and messages were left seeking details from NHTSA.

It’s Nissan’s third recall for the same problem, and the company keeps expanding the number of affected models. About 120,000 U.S. vehicles were recalled in 2016, and Nissan issued a recall for 215,000 in 2018. A fire in a 2016 Maxima touched off the first recall, according to government documents. In both previous recalls, Nissan dealers inspected the vehicles but only replaced some of the pumps.

Dealers now will replace the pumps on all of the vehicles. Notices telling owners of the safety risk will be sent Dec. 2. Parts are available for vehicles with illuminated antilock brake lights.

Owners will get a second notice next summer when additional parts are available.

In a statement Friday, Nissan said a seal in the pump can leak brake fluid onto an electronic control circuit board. In rare cases, the leaks could cause an electrical short, the company said.

If the antilock brake dashboard warning light stays on, vehicles should be parked outside and owners should contact Nissan or Infiniti roadside assistance to have them towed to a dealer for repairs.

“Nissan Group is committed to the safety, security and satisfaction of our customers and their passengers,” the statement said.

