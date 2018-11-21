The Ram 1500 impresses with these 8 attributes. But it also comes with a weakness.

America is more than just the sum of two coasts, and the states sandwiched in the middle wield more clout than many people might recognize. This is evident in the enduring sales success of trucks. Trucks may be cumbersome companions in the congested streets of coastal cities like New York or San Francisco, but they’re right at home in the expansive spaces of the nation’s rural heartland.

The Ram 1500 pickup is one of the most popular vehicles in the country. It was the third best-selling vehicle in the U.S. in 2017, outselling family sedans like the Honda Accord and small crossovers like the Nissan Rogue. For 2019, this Ram truck has gotten a makeover aimed at boosting its appeal and shoring up its already stellar sales performance.

Less is more when it comes to curb weight, and the new Ram 1500 is lighter than the outgoing model. Payload and towing capacity have improved, and the infotainment system benefits from useful upgrades. The new Ram also ushers in a wealth of driver-assist features that make this large truck a lot easier to live with, especially when there’s towing involved.

Ram’s 1500 melds old-fashioned brute power with modern comforts and capabilities, and it’s easily a top choice in what has become a very competitive segment. Below, we take a look at eight great traits of the 2019 Ram 1500.

Outstanding towing capacity

Truck manufacturers love having bragging rights when it comes to towing capacity. With every redesign, automakers raise the bar by giving trucks heightened doses of the hauling power shoppers love.

When it comes to its towing skills, the 2019 Ram 1500 has the goods to truly impress, and it can pull up to 12,750 pounds when equipped with the 5.7-liter Hemi eTorque V8 engine. This makes it a more capable choice for towing than the 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500, which can pull up to 12,200 lbs.

However, keep in mind that the Ford F-150 has an edge over both these vehicles in this area, with a towing capacity of 13,200 lbs.

Huge optional 12-inch touchscreen

These days, technology plays a big role in our time spent behind the wheel, and the right interface is essential for a seamless interaction. A touchscreen is a vital tool, and the bigger the screen, the better. A large screen makes the interface more legible and navigable, and this can lessen driver distraction.

Ram has blessed the 1500 pickup with one of the largest touchscreens in the segment, and this is good news for truck shoppers who like the idea of having a vehicle with an interface that is modern and easy to use. The Ram 1500 is available with a gigantic 12-inch touchscreen that’s a pleasure to look at and a breeze to use.

The mammoth size of this touchscreen provides a tablet-like user experience and simplifies the way in which one interacts with the truck’s infotainment features.

Plush amenities in top trim levels

For some buyers, trucks are expected to pull double duty. They’re required to serve as rugged workhorses, hauling immense loads and cruising over uncivilized terrain. They’re also expected to provide a premium experience, offering accommodations that are swank enough to rival those of the finest luxury cars.

It’s a tall order, but it’s one that trucks like the 2019 Ram 1500 are able to fill with their most premium trim levels. The truck’s top Limited trim turns the luxury up to full blast, adding amenities such as chrome exterior accents, power-retractable side steps, and deluxe leather upholstery.

When properly optioned, the cabin looks thoroughly opulent. Undoubtedly, the 1500 pickup is a satisfying choice for shoppers with a taste for the finer things.

Smooth handling

According to the Census Bureau American Community Survey, the average American spends 50 minutes per day, 250 minutes per week, and roughly 200 hours per year driving to and from work. Some places have longer commute times than others, and the worst of the bunch are states like California, Georgia, New York, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, and Illinois.

One thing that can make a long commute more bearable is a smooth ride, and this is something that the 1500 pickup provides. It cruises over rough road surfaces with little fuss, keeping passengers shielded from bumps and jolts.

It’s a great choice if you’re looking for a truck that’s refined enough to serve as a pleasant daily driver.

Impressive base engine

Not all truck buyers have the coin to spring for the most powerful engine in a model’s lineup. Many choose to stick with the base engine, and it’s helpful when a truck has a standard power plant that’s universally impressive.

This is certainly the case with the Ram 1500. Its standard 3.6-liter V6 generates 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. This makes it more muscular than the base engine found in the 2019 Ford F-150, which provides 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque.

Also, the Ram 1500’s base engine comes with mild-hybrid technology that allows it to deliver solid fuel economy. According to the EPA, this engine’s mileage peaks at 20/25 miles per gallon city/highway.

Broad range of optional driver-assist amenities

Driving a large truck can be a recipe for anxiety, especially in certain circumstances. Easing out of tight parking spaces can spark fears of incurring a dent or ding in the process. And changing lanes can trigger a cold sweat, especially if you’re trying to tackle this maneuver while towing a trailer.

Ram has equipped the 1500 pickup with driver-assist features designed to take the stress and uncertainty out of daily commutes. The lineup includes available features like adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system with automatic emergency braking, a lane-departure warning system, a 360-degree surround-view camera, and self-parking technology that will automatically guide this big truck into and out of tight spaces.

There’s also an optional blind-spot warning system that will factor in the length of a towed trailer when assisting with lane changes.

Comfortable seats

Certain details can make or break the driving experience, and one of those is seat comfort. Agreeable seats can make even the longest commutes more bearable and pleasant.

People usually associate comfortable seats with ritzy luxury cars and family-friendly midsize sedans. Fortunately, some trucks offer this benefit, and comfortable seats are part of the package with the 2019 Ram 1500. This trait extends even to the truck’s leanly equipped base model, which comes with limited seat adjustability.

In the second row, the amenable rear seats are complemented by generous amounts of legroom. Rear-seat legroom in the 1500 Crew Cab is particularly impressive. This model offers 45.2 inches of rear-seat legroom, which is more than you’ll get with the Chevy Silverado or Ford F-150.

Varied selection of trim levels

Trucks are unique among vehicles, and they offer singular skills and capabilities that are hard to duplicate. For example, even though certain crossovers can go head-to-head with trucks when it comes to ruggedness, they fall well short of offering the versatility and towing power provided by full-size pickups.

Since trucks have no real substitutes, customers expect them to provide diverse choices, and this is something that the 1500 pickup manages to do. It offers a varied range of trim levels that are designed to meet the needs of a broad cross-section of buyers.

There’s a spartan base trim for those seeking the most economical solution, and there’s an off-road-friendly Rebel trim that’s designed to tackle rocky ravines and gravelly mountain trails. Top trims like the Laramie Longhorn and the Limited cater to truck buyers who want the most premium amenities.