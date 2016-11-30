Slow down! Boston speed limit change takes effect in Jan.

The City Council on Wednesday finalized a measure to reduce Boston’s default speed limit from 30 to 25 mph on Jan. 9.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh, who had pushed for the change, called the measure an important step toward reducing the risk of injuries and fatalities on the city’s roads. Boston has set a goal of eliminating traffic-related deaths by 2030.

