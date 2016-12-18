Review: Jaguar’s 2017 XE 20d gives diesel a good name

It's a luxury car that gets 42 miles per gallon.

YES, IT’S A JAG: The aggressive front end, long hood, and overall styling give the XE a performance-oriented look.
YES, IT’S A JAG: The aggressive front end, long hood, and overall styling give the XE a performance-oriented look. –Bill Griffith
By
Bill Griffith
December 18, 2016

Boston.com Cars is your go-to resource for coverage of local car news, events, and reviews. In the market for a car or truck? Check out our new car specials and used car specials curated by our local dealer network.

Today’s test vehicle is the 2017 Jaguar XE 20d, the diesel-powered version of Jaguar’s hot-selling new small luxury sports sedan.

We drove the 3-liter supercharged V-6 version last month and liked it.

So, what about the diesel?

The condensed version is that it’s surprisingly peppy. This car buttressed our opinion that the XE models handle like true sports sedans. So what can I say about this diesel after reviewing the gasoline version back in October?

Advertisement

For starters, at a time when VW has given diesels a bad name, Jag has introduced a nice one.

The diesel is significantly different from the gas-powered version. Seeing a long-term figure of 42.4 miles per gallon on the driver information display is a positive. So is the quick throttle response. The 2.0-liter turbo diesel puts out 180 horsepower and a solid 318 lb.-ft. of torque.  

It may not sound like a lot of power, but it does the job effortlessly.

That power goes to the rear wheels via a smooth 8-speed transmission. The available AWD system can send up to 90 percent of the power to the front wheels as needed—the reverse of most systems on the market that are FWD-oriented and transfer power to the rear on demand. AWD adds $2,500 to the base price.

Did we mention before that Jaguar has kept the correct design proportions in building this small luxury sports sedan? Of course, because they have.

The car has an aggressive front fascia, a long-ish hood, and muscular haunches—definitely a sporty overall look. Space was saved in the trunk and with rear-seat legroom.

Moving the driver’s seat as far forward as is comfortable for this driver created enough rear legroom for a 6-foot driver and 6-foot rear passenger, but it’s on the snug side.

Advertisement

The interior is good quality but the dash isn’t up to the Jaguar standards we’ve experienced in the past. The instrument arrangement and the interior trim line that runs from the dash alongside the doors gives a cockpit-like look without being confining.

STEP INSIDE: The XE has a first-quality look and a large touch screen, but some switches and dashboard materials aren’t standard Jaguar quality. —Bill Griffith

Mrs. G always uses the ride of a Jaguar as a baseline. Thus, “it rides like a Jaguar” is her seal of approval.

The XE gets that approval, but a driver also will find that the steering is quick and tight, and that Jag still can find that sweet spot of tuning a suspension for both comfort and performance. Translation: Drivers will find the XE handles like a sports sedan.

Our test vehicle was the XE 20d Prestige, the highest trim level without going to the top-of-the-line R-Type.

Base price was $43,895 (including destination). A Comfort and Convenience package ($2,100) adds heated and cooled front seats, power trunk lid, and power rear sunblind. The Tech Package ($2,700) adds a 10.2-inch touch screen, SSD-based navigation, upgraded audio system, and Jaguar’s InControl Pro infotainment system. The Vision Package ($2,400) adds Xenon headlights with LED signature lights, high beam assist, headlight power washer, front and rear parking aids, blind spot monitoring, and reverse traffic detection.

A head-up display ($990), Satellite radio receiver ($350), 18-inch matrix black wheels ($500), and ammonite grey metallic paint ($550) brought the as-tested price to $53,485.

The 10.2-inch screen reinforced our original impressions. It worked as well as any we’ve used, but it still means having to make several touch selections—either via steering wheel controls or by touching the screen—instead of one simple command to make basic changes.

Advertisement

We’d have loved the option of being able to mix satellite radio pre-sets in with radio favorites on a screen instead of having to go to source and then favorites and then our station.

Because so much can be done on the screen, the number of buttons on the dash was pleasantly small; however, they weren’t done in normal Jag style and quality—a significant disappointment.

But maybe the only one.

THE BASICS

Price, base/as tested (with destination): $43,895/$53,485. Fuel economy, EPA estimated: 32 city/42 highway/36 combined. Fuel economy, Globe observed: 42.4 mpg. Drivetrain: 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder, 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel-drive. Body: 4-door sports sedan.

THE SPECIFICS

Horsepower: 180. Torque: 318 lb.-ft. Overall length: 183.9 in. Wheelbase: 111.6 in. Height: 55.7 in. Width: 77.4 in. Curb weight: 3,320 lbs.

THE GOOD

Styling, ride, performance, fuel economy.

THE BAD

Snug rear seat, lesser quality dashboard materials, unrefined auto start-stop feature.

THE BOTTOM LINE

A quality diesel option in a sports sedan.

ALSO CONSIDER

Acura TLX, Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, Cadillac ATS, Infiniti Q50, Lexus IS, Mercedes C-Class, Volvo S60.

Bill Griffith can be reached at wgriff@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @MrAutoWriter.

TOPICS: Cars News and Reviews
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Cars
'When do I need to change my timing belt and is that something I can do myself?' May 11, 2017 | 11:45 PM
Cars
'A red exclamation point light appeared on my dashboard. What does it mean?' May 11, 2017 | 11:40 PM
MUSEUM-WORTHY WRECKS: Corvettes rescued from a 2014 sinkhole are on display at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY, which also features Swamp Rat dragsters once driven by Don Garlits.
Cars
2,500-mile drive: A smorgasbord of automobilia May 11, 2017 | 11:35 PM
SMOOTH AS SILK: The clean lines of the Audi A6 secure this beauty’s place in the pageant of good looks.
Cars
Review: 2017 Audi A6 is the complete luxury sedan May 11, 2017 | 11:22 PM
Sport Red 2017 Cascada Sport Touring with Dark Effects Package.
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 Buick Cascada May 11, 2017 | 5:00 AM
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2017 Toyota Sienna SE. Toyota’s Sienna van adds a more powerful and more fuel-efficient engine for 2017 and now ranks at the top in gas mileage ratings with competing family vans. (David Dewhurst Photography/Courtesy of Toyota via AP)
Cars
2017 Toyota Sienna adds more power, more fuel economy May 10, 2017 | 9:28 PM
2017 Mazda Mazda6.
Cars
6 new and used cars you can get for under $25,000 May 9, 2017 | 11:27 PM
Boston, MA - 8/7/2016 - David Gilo and his son Nicholas Play ping pong in the middle of Newbury Street in Boston, MA, August 7, 2016. The street closed to automobile traffic for the first time as part of a city initiative. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Cars
Newbury Street to close to traffic on three summer Sundays May 9, 2017 | 11:55 AM
This undated photo made available by Volkswagen shows the 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI. The new GTI shed up to 82 pounds from its predecessor's weight and now is just over 3,000 pounds. (Volkswagen via AP)
Cars
'Did my car really need an alignment?' May 9, 2017 | 1:59 AM
ON THE GO: Theresa Perez, manager of AAA’s Naples, FL, branch, is busy sending Snowbirds on their journey north with a full array of travel aides.
Cars
Snowbird checklist: Stop by a AAA office before migration May 9, 2017 | 1:52 AM
Anyone would jump to own this 2005 Porsche Carrera GT.
Cars
Larz Anderson exhibit explores supercar history May 9, 2017 | 1:44 AM
UPDATED: The 2017 Honda CR-V has a dramatic new look with a big lower front jaw and many, many angles.
Cars
Review: 2017 CR-V delivers sleek styling, cargo space May 9, 2017 | 1:27 AM
Real Estate
Luxury: A $4.65 million Wellesley mansion that’s perfect for summer days May 8, 2017 | 12:58 PM
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA May 5, 2017 | 10:46 PM
Cars
Here are 5 chances to check out classic, vintage, and specialty cars May 5, 2017 | 6:00 PM
Cars
DMV says Tesla running Connecticut 'gallery' like a new car dealership May 4, 2017 | 6:38 PM
This photo provided by Kia Motors America shows the 2017 Sorento. The Kia Sorento adds connectivity and safety features for 2017 while remaining one of the most affordable SUVs of its size. (Kia Motors America via AP)
Cars
2017 Kia Sorento: The most affordable SUV of its size May 3, 2017 | 6:14 PM
Real Estate
A Dorchester single-family has a farmhouse exterior and modern interior May 3, 2017 | 4:45 PM
Real Estate
This Milton contemporary Cape has a deck fit for entertaining May 3, 2017 | 3:16 PM
In this Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo, Chevrolet trucks are lined up at a Chevrolet dealership in Richmond, Va. Analysts expect the auto industry to post a fourth straight month of lower sales as the pace of sales cools after last year's record. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Cars
Auto sales fall 4.7 pct.; 7-year win streak may come to end May 2, 2017 | 10:18 PM
2017 Ford Explorer.
Cars
6 new and used cars you can get for under $35,000 May 2, 2017 | 5:00 AM
2017 Subaru Forrester.
Cars
'What's an easy vehicle to get into?' April 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Cars
'I like to drive with my windows down, but the noise is so bad. Any ideas?' April 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
GOES WHERE YOU GO: The Nissan Pathfinder is a family hauler that can easily bring along your boat or RV.
Cars
Review: Pathfinder shows us the way to go home April 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Cars
'Any recommendations on a service that tracks the health and whereabouts of your car?' April 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Audi Allroad can go anywhere that a crossover can.
Cars
A renaissance for the storied station wagon April 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
THREE CHEERS: President and CEO of Prime Motor Group, David Rosenberg, left, celebrates the opening of his new Porsche showroom with Joe Lawrence, executive vice president and COO of Porsche Cars of North America.
Cars
A grand car gets a grand opening at Porsche Westwood April 30, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The 2017 Buick LaCrosse.
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 Buick LaCrosse April 28, 2017 | 9:07 PM
This photo provided by Mazda Motor Corporation shows the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF. Car shoppers who longed for a Mazda Miata coupe have a new choice for 2017, the new Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, with a targa-looking, power hard top. (Courtesy of Mazda Motor Corporation via AP)
Cars
Mazda MX-5 Miata RF: Open-air driving with structure April 27, 2017 | 3:30 PM
Real Estate
Carpentry expert offers less expensive trick to save a ceiling April 26, 2017 | 12:00 AM