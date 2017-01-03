‘I’m looking for a small station wagon, but finding few choices’

Boston.com Cars is your go-to resource for coverage of local car news, events, and reviews. In the market for a car or truck? Check out our new car specials and used car specials curated by our local dealer network.

Q. I am looking for a small station wagon, not a small SUV. I own a well-used (worn-out) Honda Accord and love the sporty feel and the overall handling and performance. Now that it is time to replace it, I’m finding few choices. I looked at the Subaru Impreza, but it seemed a little rough around the edges. The BMW and Volvo are out of my price range these days. Any thoughts?

A. I would certainly take a look at the Volkswagen Golf SportWagen. The interior comes close to the fit and finish of a luxury car, the handling is very good, and the turbo-charged engine provides spirited performance while still returning—in the case of my test drive—36 miles per gallon. The cargo area is quite roomy for a small car and gets almost cavernous with the rear seats folded. The other car to look at is the BMW Clubman; the handling is quite good and the ride surprisingly smooth and comfortable.

John Paul, AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor, answers questions from drivers every week. He has 40+ years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE certified master technician.