Lincoln Navigator aims to reclaim buyers lost to Cadillac

The new version is aimed at active families who carry lots of children and gear.

The 2018 Lincoln Navigator is photographed while on display at the New York International Auto Show, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A 2018 Lincoln Navigator on display at the New York International Auto Show, at the Jacob Javits Center in New York on Wednesday. –Mary Altaffer / AP
AP,
April 14, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Ford Motor Co.’s Lincoln luxury brand is making a play for a General Motors stronghold, revamping the Navigator truck-based SUV so it can better compete with the Cadillac Escalade and other big GM people haulers.

On Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show, Ford unveiled an all-new Navigator, a cushy seven- or eight-seat utility vehicle with an aluminum body as it attempts to win back buyers of the big SUVs. GM says it now controls about 80 percent of the U.S. market for large, highly profitable SUVs.

Last year, Ford showed off a silver-blue metallic Navigator concept vehicle in New York with an appearance by actor and Lincoln spokesman Matthew McConaughey. But the production version won’t have the concept’s expensive and heavy gull-wing doors or the nautical equipment stored in the back cargo area. McConaughey won’t be here either.

Advertisement

The new Navigator has soft yet supportive leather seats and enough space to hold adults comfortably in all three rows, company designers say. The second and third rows fold flat with the touch of a button to haul cargo.

—Mary Altaffer / AP

The SUV also has a 20-speaker sound system. The revamped Navigator comes with a 3.5-Liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine that puts out 450 horsepower. It’s mated to a new 10-speed automatic transmission, which Ford said will give it peak performance at all speeds and better fuel economy.

Like Ford’s popular F-150 pickup, the new Navigator has an aluminum body that is about 700 pounds lighter than the old steel body. But because of additions like more towing capacity, 22-inch wheels and cabin-quieting insulated glass, the new version is about 200 pounds lighter than the outgoing one.

Price and gas mileage weren’t released, but Kumar Galhotra, the brand’s president, said it will be competitive with rivals in both areas. Currently the big four-wheel-drive Cadillac gets 17 mpg in combined city and highway driving, the same as the current Lincoln. A four-wheel-drive Escalade now starts around $78,000, while the aging Navigator is about $11,000 less.

GM sold nearly 27,000 Escalades last year, while Lincoln sold just over 10,000 Navigators. Galhotra said Ford was the first company to enter the luxury premium big SUV market but “we didn’t invest in the segment.” Ford last revamped the Navigator a decade ago.

Advertisement

The new version is aimed at active families who carry lots of children and gear. “We expect it to be successful,” Galhotra said.

Galhotra says McConaughey will stay with Lincoln for the Navigator ads. “That campaign has been so well received we will use Matthew for this,” he said.

TOPICS: Cars News and Reviews
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
FILE - This Thursday, Sept. 19, 2013, file photo shows the Apple logo above a store location entrance, in Dallas. Apple will begin testing self-driving car technology in California, its first public move into a highly competitive field that could radically change transportation. The California Department of Motor Vehicles awarded Apple a permit to test autonomous vehicles Friday, April 14, 2017, and disclosed that information on its website. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Cars
Apple enters self-driving car race April 14, 2017 | 6:18 PM
2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country.
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country April 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
READY, SET, DISCOVER: Range Rover’s new iteration of the LR4 is full of surprises. It’ll go as far are your fear will let you.
Cars
Review: Do you dare? Test yourself in Land Rover’s Discovery April 12, 2017 | 3:18 PM
TO THE BONE: The Huracan Spyder laps around Palmer Motorsports Park until the low fuel light illuminates. The nearest gas station is miles away.
Cars
Review: Fantasy realized: Driving a Lamborghini on the track April 12, 2017 | 3:01 PM
An employee of a gas station works in Mexico City on February 21, 2017. In the framework of the energy reform enacted in 2015, which ended with the monopoly of Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex, the government started a gradual liberalization of the price of fuels. Since February 18, adjustments to fuels price are made daily. / AFP PHOTO / RONALDO SCHEMIDTRONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Cars
Gas prices will rise this summer but should remain low April 11, 2017 | 4:34 PM
2017 Volkswagen Golf.
Cars
6 new and used cars you can get for under $20,000 April 11, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Cars
'I'm looking for a backup camera, any recommendations?' April 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
HORSEPOWER: The Alfa Romeo 4C has plenty of its own to go with its head-turning Italian design.
Cars
Review: Life’s sweet sensations in Alfa’s 4C April 9, 2017 | 5:00 AM
COLMA, CA - APRIL 07: The Hyundai logo is displayed on a brand new Hyundai Santa Fe SUV at a Hyundai dealership on April 7, 2017 in Colma, California. South Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai announced that they are recalling 1.4 million cars and SUVs in the U.S., Canada and South Korea for a potential problem that causes engine failure or stalling. The recall includes 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport SUVs as well as 2011 - 2014 Kia Optima, 2011 - 2013 Kia Sportage SUVs and 2012 - 2014 and Kia Sorento SUVs. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Cars
Hyundai, Kia recall 1.4M vehicles April 7, 2017 | 4:48 PM
The logo of Honda Motor Co. is seen on a Honda vehicle at the Japanese automaker's headquarters in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2016. Honda Motor Co. is recalling 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. The vehicles, announced in a recall late Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, by Honda in the U.S., are part of an expanded recall of 1.29 million vehicles, including those affected by earlier recalls. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)
Cars
Honda recalls Accords in the US to check replaced air bags April 6, 2017 | 11:14 PM
2017 Chevrolet Volt.
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 Chevrolet Volt April 6, 2017 | 5:00 AM
This photo provided by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. shows the 2017 Honda Accord Hybrid. Honda’s Accord Hybrid returns for 2017 as a roomy, comfortable, mid-size sedan that’s the most fuel-efficient gasoline-electric hybrid four-door car in its class. (American Honda Motor Co., Inc. via AP)
Cars
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid has top travel range in its class April 5, 2017 | 4:34 PM
2017 Ford Fusion.
Cars
'I’m in the market for a new midsize car, any suggestions?' April 4, 2017 | 5:18 PM
2017 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk.
Cars
A fuel-efficient vehicle that can tow 5,000 pounds? April 4, 2017 | 5:09 PM
ALL-SEASON RIDE: Range Rover’s new Evoque convertible is a great summer ride, but the top-quality fabric roof makes it a year-round driver. At back, a narrow rear spoiler contains a high brake light.
Cars
Review: Evoque convertible makes you flip your lid April 4, 2017 | 4:56 PM
A STUNNING REVIVAL: Volvo is slowly reintroducing the kind of cars for which it was famous. This V90 XC is smooth on highways and capable off the paved road.
Cars
Review: Volvo V90 XC is a classic wagon with SUV capability April 4, 2017 | 3:56 PM
A potential customer looks at a 2017 Ford F-250 Lariat FX4 at a Ford dealership, in Hialeah, Fla.
Cars
Ford recalling 53,000 trucks that can roll away while parked April 1, 2017 | 1:11 PM
2017 Toyota 86.
Cars
6 new and used cars you can get for under $30,000 March 29, 2017 | 10:01 PM
This photo provided by General Motors Co. shows the 2017 Chevrolet Trax. The Chevrolet Trax SUV, which is updated for 2017 with contemporary front and rear styling, new instrument panel and gauges and more safety features than ever, continues to set U.S. sales records in the fast-growing small SUV market. (Courtesy of General Motors Co. via AP)
Cars
Chevy gives popular Trax SUV new styling, features for 2017 March 29, 2017 | 7:22 PM
FILE - This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, shows a blue oval Ford sign above the entrance to Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Ford is recalling more than 440,000 vehicles in North America to fix problems that can cause engine fires and doors to open unexpectedly. The first recall covers about 230,000 Escape SUVs, Fiesta ST subcompacts, Fusion midsize cars and Transit Connect vans with 1.6-Liter turbocharged engines from 2013 through 2015. The company also is adding 211,000 vehicles to a previous recall to replace faulty door latches. That recall covers the 2014 Fiesta and the 2013 and 2014 Fusion and Lincoln MKZ. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Cars
Ford recalls 570K vehicles for fire risk, door latch trouble March 29, 2017 | 4:30 PM
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, photo, a group of self-driving Uber vehicles position themselves to take journalists on rides during a media preview at Uber's Advanced Technologies Center in Pittsburgh. On Monday, March 27, 2017, Uber said it is resuming its self-driving car program in Arizona and Pittsburgh after it was suspended following a crash over the weekend. The company had also grounded self-driving cars in San Francisco over the weekend but they resumed operating earlier on Monday. The company said that it paused the operations over the weekend to better understand what happened in Arizona, but feels confident in returning the cars to the road. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Cars
Uber resumes self-driving car program after brief suspension March 27, 2017 | 4:56 PM
Cars
'Any suggestions before I go antique car shopping?' March 26, 2017 | 5:00 AM
A 2016 Toyota Avalon.
Cars
'Any thoughts on the Toyota Avalon versus the Chevrolet Impala?' March 26, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Bicycle riders during the morning commute in Boston.
Cars
Here are 5 of the most dangerous intersections in Massachusetts March 24, 2017 | 10:59 AM
BMW X5 xDrive50i.
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 BMW X5 March 23, 2017 | 2:00 PM
This undated photo provided by Kia shows the 2017 Forte Sedan EX. Kia's compact Forte sedan retains its value-for-the-money status for 2017 while adding refined new styling, upgraded seat fabric, more features and a new, fuel-efficient engine. (Bruce Benedict/Kia Motors America via AP)
Cars
The 2017 Kia Forte sedan is updated, retains value for money March 22, 2017 | 11:32 PM
2017 Kia Sportage SX Turbo.
Cars
6 new and used cars you can get for under $25,000 March 21, 2017 | 5:00 AM
TRIAL BY FIRE: Our Test Elantra Sport sits in light that’s filtered through smoke from nearby brush fires, making the front trim and LED accent lights stand out around the hexagonal grille.
Cars
Review: Hyundai’s Elantra Sport—it’s hot stuff March 19, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Cars
'My headlights seem dimmer than before. What would it cost to fix this?' March 19, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The logo of Hyundai Motor Co. is seen on a vehicle displayed at its showroom in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017. Hyundai Motor Co. said on Wednesday its fourth-quarter income sank 39 percent to the lowest level in seven years. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Cars
Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars March 16, 2017 | 9:56 PM