Is it too soon to make an electric vehicle purchase?

The Car Doctor answers a question about buying an electric vehicle.

Q. My wife is pursuing a new car purchase and is interested in electric vehicles. I think it might be a few years too early to make that move. Mileage is a big concern, as her driving is about 100 miles per day, three days per week. She tends to keep a vehicle for about 10 years. I am concerned about initial purchase costs, battery/running distance between charges, and the battery life itself. I’m a gas guy all the way, so my opinion is a bit biased. What are your thoughts?

A. Electric cars are great, but they are not for everyone. Most new electric cars have at least a 200-mile range – most are closer to 250. Most EV owners will charge at home with Level II charging using 240 volts, and will wake up each morning with a full charge. Relying on public EV charging can be a challenge depending on where you live. As an example, the nearest Level II charging for me is a 30-minute ride. Level III high-speed charging is a bit further. Although I am not a leasing person, if I were to get an EV, I think I would lease, since the technology is changing so rapidly. Electric vehicles and their batteries haven’t changed much in the first 100 years, but technology has changed exponentially in the past 10 years, mostly due to Tesla. My fear would be what is cutting edge today could be a relic in a few years with poor resale value.

Q. I have a 2021 Subaru Crosstrek with only 9,000 miles over 30 months of ownership. I drive five to six times per week for around-town appointments and occasional longer trips. My dealer suggested I get a trickle charger to maintain the battery. Is this the right application for a trickle charger? If so, how should I actually use it since I do drive a little most days? Lastly, any suggestions for a specific model to consider?

A. Some Subaru models have had issues with battery failure, and most have been remedied with a computer update that changes the charging system profile, as well as a larger-capacity battery. Driving it every day will help ensure the battery stays charged, but usually those trips need to be seven to 10 miles or so. A trickle charger can work, but might be a bit of a nuisance since you would need to disconnect it every time you use the car. If you are not having a problem, perhaps charge the battery once per week when the car is idle for the day. The charger that I have used is the Deltran Battery Tender. It plugs into a house outlet and then plugs into or clips onto the battery. The other charger is the CTEK. Both chargers are designed to safely charge and maintain the battery.

Q. I have a question about a battery change on a 2016 Toyota Highlander. After the new battery was installed, the car seemed peppier and had a little better mileage. Would a computer reboot do that?

A. When the new battery was installed, it could have reset the throttle and shift patterns of the transmission. Today, many vehicles adapt to their drivers and overall driving habits. Replacing the battery without using a memory-saving tool would in fact reboot the car’s computer system and could change how the car behaves.

Q. How much will the service charge be to replace the four engine mounts of a 2002 MINI Cooper?

A. First, it is a bit odd that all the motor mounts would need to be replaced. At the Car Doctor virtual garage, the total cost of the mounts would be about $550 and the labor to install them would be $420. This would be for parts purchased from the dealer. Aftermarket motor mounts would be about half the cost.

Q. I have a 2018 Subaru Crosstrek which I purchased new from a dealer. It has about 35,000 miles. It doesn’t have the many safety features that newer cars have. Would it be wise to trade it in now for a new vehicle with newer safety features? It runs well, and I only replaced the brakes and brake pads this past year. Also, are there other cars in a similar size or slightly larger than you would recommend more than the Crosstrek?

A. Used car prices have cooled down a bit, but your car is worth more today than at almost any other time. The issue is new car prices are also at an all-time high (maybe cooled a bit also, but not much). If you want the latest and greatest features, and you are willing to pay for a new model, this would be the time to trade. I would also check with online car buying services such as Vroom, Carvana, and CarMax, to at least see what they are quoting for a value of your current car. The Subaru Forester is easy to recommend – good room, plenty of safety features, and you may find you will get a better trade at a Subaru dealer. I would also look at the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V, and Toyota RAV4. All three of these vehicles are easy to recommend. Additionally, they have hybrid options for improved fuel economy and performance.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE-certified master technician. E-mail your Car Doctor question to [email protected]. Listen to the Car Doctor podcast at johnfpaul.podbean.com.