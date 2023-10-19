How To Which services does my car need after hitting 100,000 miles? John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader wondering whether dealer-recommended services are needed. The Car Doctor answers a question from a reader wondering if recommended services are necessary. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Q. I have a 2018 Honda Accord and recently hit 100,000 miles. The dealership recommends replacing the spark plugs, a valve cover gasket, and a valve adjustment. Do you think those items are necessary? The car runs great.

A. Typically spark plugs get changed around 110,000 miles. If the valve cover gasket is leaking, then certainly change it, and if you have the valve cover off, it makes sense to check the valve adjustment. Other than if there is a visual issue (oil leak), follow the maintenance minder on the dash and adjust the valves when submenu 4 comes up. Here is what Honda states about early valve adjustment: “Adjust the valves during services A, B, 1, 2, or 3 if they are noisy.” So, if the engine is quiet, wait until the car tells you it is time for service 4.

Advertisement:

Q. About six months ago I had AAA install a battery in my 2015 Honda CR-V in my driveway, a very convenient option. Because of the high temperatures this past summer, do I need to check the water level in the battery? During the heat of the day the car is parked in a garage about 70 percent of the time.

A. Years back, car batteries had removable caps and a good technician would check the electrolyte level when doing an oil change and add distilled water, as necessary. Today most batteries are sealed and require almost no maintenance, other than keeping them fully charged, connections clean, and battery hold-down tight. That being said, continued hot weather can take a toll on a battery. Here in the northeast, batteries last five years or more. In Florida, Arizona, or other hot weather states, battery life is two to three years.

Q. I have a leaky sunroof with my older Kia Sorento and I am trying to find out how much it would cost to fix it.

A. When it comes to vehicles, there are no truly watertight seals on any openings. Doors have drains that allow water that gets in between the glass and door to drain. The sunroof also has drains that allow water to pass through. If these drains are clogged, water can leak into the car. You first need to determine if it is the sunroof gasket and seals or if the sunroof drains are clogged. Carefully inspect the rubber seals on the sunroof opening and clean any accumulated dirt and debris. If the gaskets are in good condition, then using low pressure air, check that the drains are clear. At a shop you could expect to pay about an hour’s labor to inspect and clean the sunroof. From that point what the technician finds will determine the cost of the repair.

Advertisement:

Q. I have to schedule my 2009 Cadillac Escalade and my 1998 Honda CR-V for air bag replacement. I also have a 2002 Honda Accord and, unannounced, a Honda tech showed up at my door offering to replace the airbag in my driveway. Have you heard of Honda doing this?

A. Some older Honda vehicles were much more likely to have serious issues with faulty airbags injuring drivers than other cars. In fact, Honda hired private detectives to find owners of Honda vehicles to get the airbags replaced. Readers, if you have any recalls on your vehicles, get them in for service. If you are not sure, download the NHTSA app. It is easy to use, you enter in your vehicle’s 17-digit serial number, and the app will list if there are open recalls that need attention.

Q. Recently, I purchased a 2018 Mercedes Benz E300. I was under the impression in negotiating with the salesman that I would be able to get a second key as the vehicle came with only one. I was told that they had a key, but it would need to be programmed by a Mercedes dealer, which I can understand. However, I was shocked when told the cost to me would be $600. I have been told that a reputable automotive locksmith could do the work for less. Any cost reduction would be great. Do you know of any or could you refer me to an automotive locksmith who could program the key for me?

Advertisement:

A. Some vehicles key programing is relatively easy, but others although possible (with the proper tools and security clearances) seem to be a dealer-only service. I called three full-service locksmiths and got the same answer, they could not clone any Mercedes fob after 2014. Sounds like you are headed back to the dealer. Readers, prior to buying a used car, insist it comes with two keys.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE-certified master technician. E-mail your Car Doctor question to [email protected]. Listen to the Car Doctor podcast at johnfpaul.podbean.com.