How To Why is my car’s miles-per-gallon average lower than the EPA’s rating? John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader whose city mpg is falling short. The Car Doctor answers a question from a reader whose city mpg is falling short.

Q. The miles-per-gallon rating for my 2022 Corolla LE is 32 city and 41 highway. Under good highway conditions, I usually beat the number, getting 45 mpg or more. City driving is a different story. I drive around the speed limit, and practice smooth braking and accelerating. I consistently get around 20 mpg in city driving, maybe around 25 under very good conditions. Do you know what could be going on here?

A. The EPA rates the urban/city cycle test using a dynamometer (treadmill for a car) and tests for about 24 minutes of stop-and-go style driving. The average speeds are about 25 to 30 miles per hour. Since your highway driving meets or exceeds the EPA highway number, this verifies the car is okay. It could just be that your style of city driving is not similar to the EPA loop. Also, if you average your very good highway mpg with your car’s lower city mpg, the combined average is still about 32 mpg – close to the 35 mpg EPA average. I would say your car and your driving habits are fine. Still, I would check the tire pressure each month with a gauge and continue your habits of going easy on the gas and brake.

Q. I am buying what likely could be my last car and I’m not sure what I want or, for that matter, need. Also, I want a car that is easy to get in and out of. With so many makes and models as well as the technology, I feel somewhat overwhelmed. Any suggestions?

A. If you have a large used car lot, Carmax, Carvana, or something similar that sells just about every make and model, it is a good way to find a good fit without going to multiple dealerships. Spend some time getting in and out of the vehicles, look for blind spots and ease of controls. As a friend of mine says, it is as important to road test the technology as it is the car. And you never know, in the process you may find a slightly used car that fits your needs and budget.

Q. When we pull face first into the driveway, the next day the battery is dead. When we back up into the driveway, the battery is fine the next day. Could there be something outside draining the battery when the hood is facing in the driveway?

A. There wouldn’t be any electronics outside that can drain the car’s battery. Now some things such as LED light bulbs can interfere with radio signals, but won’t drain the battery. One possibility is if your car uses a proximity key-fob, and driving into your driveway puts the antenna closer to where you store your fob. That might keep the car’s electronics from fully shutting down.

Q. I am leaving a 2018 Maserati in my garage for two months. Should I have the car started during my absence?

A. Ideally it would be best to have the battery on a maintainer, such as a Battery Tender or CTEK Smart Charger. These charger/maintainers will keep the battery fully charged, without overcharging. The other option is to have someone drive the car every few weeks to keep the battery charged. Only starting the car and letting it idle just contaminates the oil and may actually take more electricity out of the battery than you are putting back in.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE-certified master technician. E-mail your Car Doctor question to [email protected]. Listen to the Car Doctor podcast at johnfpaul.podbean.com.