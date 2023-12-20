How To I miss having a CD player in my vehicle John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader looking to return to the days of compact discs. The Car Doctor answers a question from a reader who wants to play CDs in a vehicle. Photo by YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP via Getty Images

Q. I have a 2019 Subaru Impreza. I miss not having a CD player in my vehicle. When I purchased the car, I asked if a CD player could be installed, and the dealers told me no. Can I have a CD player installed elsewhere, and is my car capable of having SiriusXM?

A. There are plenty of ways to go about this with add-on components. You can get a CD player that simply plugs into an available USB plug. SiriusXM has adapters as well. The other option is to upgrade the radio to one that has everything you want. If it were me, I would go to an auto stereo store and see what they have. Another option is a Bluetooth adapter for SiriusXM and stream from your phone.

Q. Two days after replacing the water pump and timing chain in my 2015 Ford Explorer, an engine rattling noise started. It is coming from the timing chain area. I took it back twice, but they can’t locate the problem. The head technician has ideas where the noise is coming from, but is not 100 percent sure. The Ford runs great, and I have a good relationship with the shop. The engine was quiet before this work was done. I am trying to sell this car, but the noise is pushing buyers away. I also tried to trade it in, but the trade offer is too low because of the engine noise. The dealership claimed it was the timing chain.

A. If the noise is loud and only on startup, the issue is with the camshaft phasers. The shop is likely reluctant to take the engine apart again to check their work (an all-day job) but this may be necessary to solve the problem.

Q. I’m writing about my 2013 Buick. I have to replace a blown headlight bulb. Can I legally replace it with a Sylvania H11 XtraVision bulb instead of a GM OEM? I read a review on the Sylvania bulb and one buyer said they both blew out in two months. He thought it was a fluke so he replaced them with the same Sylvanias and they both blew out in four months, four hours apart. Do you have any experience and recommendations with these bulbs?

A. Proper lighting is important especially as we age. We need three times as much light to see at 60 years of age than we did at 20. I have mixed feelings about higher performance bulbs, I have Sylvania SliverStar Plus in my car now (about $55) and they are good. I have used them in the past in other vehicles and have only lasted about 18 months. They produce whiter light and certainly seem brighter. Conventional bulbs last a really long time, but they start to dim after three years. So sometimes just replacing the stock bulb with a new bulb just seems to make an improvement. As far as LEDs, technically they are not legal, since they are bigger than stock bulbs and throw the optics off. Yes, they will be brighter but may not be aimed properly. Also, some require additional kits to trick the body control computer. The LED bulbs draw less current, and the car’s computer thinks a bulb is out. You will find that the LEDs are not made by Sylvania, Wagner, GE or other major lighting companies and use words like almost exact size, works with most vehicles, and my favorite: 300% brighter than halogen bulbs: Well, I don’t think you can have a bulb that is 300 percent brighter. Typical halogen bulbs are 1,000 lumens, BMW high intensity discharge (HIDs) and LEDs are 2,900 lumens. My poor math skills would put the LED claims at 150,000 lumens.

Q. My neighbor is a mechanic and does the maintenance work on my car. He is going to replace my car’s rotors and brake pads. He is going to spray the rotors with a coating to prevent rust. Is this recommended because the rotors rust?

A. Seems like anything you spray on the rotors would wear right off since the brake pads are constantly wiping the rotors. A few years ago I even purchased rotors that were supposed to contain some anti-corrosion material. After about 60 days they rusted. Surface rust is not a concern, it wears off after a few stops. As long as this spray is not oil based it shouldn’t cause any harm, but the results in my opinion will be short lived. Give it a try and let me know.

John Paul is AAA Northeast’s Car Doctor. He has over 40 years of experience in the automotive business and is an ASE-certified master technician. E-mail your Car Doctor question to [email protected]. Listen to the Car Doctor podcast at johnfpaul.podbean.com.