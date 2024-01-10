How To Can I change my mind over a new car purchase? John Paul, AAA Northeast's Car Doctor, answers a question from a reader who is having second thoughts over a recent car purchase. The Car Doctor answers a question from a reader who is having second thoughts over a recent car purchase. Hyundai

Q. I recently traded in my old SUV for a sedan. I really liked the SUV but repairs and fuel economy started to take a toll on my budget. I purchased a Hyundai Elantra, but after a week of driving the car, I just do not like it. I went back to the dealer and wanted to turn the car back in and get my money back and they refused. Do I have any recourse?

A. Unfortunately, there is no “right of rescission” when it comes to buying a car. Some dealers will have their own informal program so that after a couple of days if you do not like the car, you can return it, but that is up to the dealer. I am afraid that you entered into a contract and there is no way out. If it is any consolation, the Hyundai Elantra is one of the better small cars, which also has an outstanding warranty.

Q. I have had a recurring scraping noise in my 2016 Chevy Impala for over a year. The front wheel bearings have been replaced twice. This repair stated they replaced inner and outer bearings, cups, seals, and repacked with grease. There is also a yellow brake light on. Our mechanic tells me it is ok to drive as long as the yellow light on the dash doesn’t turn red. Any idea what could be the cause?

A. It may be time for a new repair shop. The idea that the shop gave you the car back with a warning light on is my first concern. Also, the wheel bearings are sealed units and you do not disassemble them to repack them with grease like an older car. The bearing units also have wheel sensors for the antilock brakes. For whatever reason, the sensors are not functioning and causing the anti-lock function of the brake system to work improperly.

Q. I took my 2015 Toyota Highlander in for service because it would make a rattling noise in the morning. The shop is suggesting that the part that allows the valve timing to vary needs to be replaced. They want to take out the engine and totally disassemble it, replace the timing chain, gears, head gaskets, and a host of other parts. I thought Toyota engines lasted forever.

A. Although the shop may be right in their diagnosis of the engine noise, perhaps they are going too far. The variable valve timing (VVT) setup can rattle, and removing the gears does require removal of the engine. Since the engine is out and perhaps the technician, knowing your particular engine, feels that replacing the cylinder and head gaskets at this point would be money well spent. Now the other possibility is that the oil solenoids are gummed up and there is an internal oil leak in the engine. I have seen some technicians clean up the solenoids, and remove the valve covers (not a simple job) and then replace the dried out gaskets that go to the variable gear setup. The leaking gaskets cause a loss in oil pressure when the engine is started. Once the pressure builds to a normal level, the VVT system quiets down.

Q. Yesterday, when I went to get into my car, it would not start. AAA came out and was able to start the car, but suggested I needed a new battery. When I got home, I let the car run for half an hour. Once the car was turned off, it would not turn back on again. It was completely dead. I called AAA back and when they came out, they replaced my battery. I now have a new one. Is it necessary to go to my dealership to have them inspect the electrical system?

A. Generally, when AAA battery technicians check and replace a battery, they will not just evaluate that battery but will also test the starter, alternator and look for any signs of parasitic electrical drain. If these tests were performed (only takes five minutes or so) there is no need for additional testing.

