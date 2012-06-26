What to do when a tanker truck is at a gas station

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
John Paul
June 26, 2012

Q. I pulled into my favorite gas station today and noticed that the tanker truck was filling the underground tanks.  Is it an old wives tale that you should not fill up your car until the sediment has settled sometime after the tanker truck has left, or does it really make no difference?

A. I too would avoid filling my car’s tank when I saw the tanker truck at a gas station. But a knowledgeable source in the petroleum industry has brought me up to date.  He feels that at one time there used to be a lot of truth to this tale, but the introduction of ethanol into the gas supply has added a high degree of cleaning solvent. This ethanol has essentially cleaned much of these contaminants from both storage tanks and gas tankers. The only potential problems are any contaminants that remain in delivery barges and very large regional storage tanks. It is possible that these contaminants could make their way into delivery trucks.

Advertisement

Q. I have a 1979 Cadillac Seville with a V-8 engine. It’s my toy; I love it more than life. I take her out Saturday mornings for a nice peaceful drive on the highways for an hour by myself to get away from it all. The car was purchased from the mid-west when it had just 8400 miles on it and it now has 66,000 miles on it and is still in mint condition. The service station where I take the car says that my Caddy does not have a timing belt like some cars but has a chain and it does not need to be replaced. The car purrs like a kitten but I want to make sure that I am not missing anything, is there something I need to replace?

A. Your garage is correct regarding the timing chain. At 33 years old, there are certainly items that could need attention. It sounds like you have a good garage that understands your relationship between you and your car. In addition to the routine oil changes, I would ask the technician at the garage to perform a once a year overall inspection. Think of this inspection as a physical for your car. Catching problems while they are still minor will minimize the chance of breakdowns and help keep repair costs under control.

Advertisement

Q. I don’t see you writing much about diesels, what do you think of these newer models? Years ago, I had one of the General Motors diesels. Although the engine failed, when it ran it had decent power and got great fuel economy.

A. Diesel engines in cars we see today provide very good mileage, excellent performance, and don’t smoke or smell like diesels of even 10 years ago. Recently, I drove a Mercedes Benz ML 350. I drove the car about 25 miles and started it twice before I even realized it was a diesel. During my time with this vehicle, I was averaging about 24 miles per gallon which is about 4 mpg better than the last ML350 with a gasoline engine that I drove.

Q. I own a 2000 BMW 740i and need to replace the fuel tank.  It is sweating where the top/bottom seams meet, most likely from salt/sand used to treat the roads. I have been quoted a price of $900 for the part and $600 for labor to replace the tank. I was trying to find a possible used fuel tank but have been cautioned by a mechanic since it wouldn’t include a warranty.   I was wondering if you had any advice or better options than spending the $1500 to do this repair.

A. I’m a big believer in using replacement parts from a salvage yard. These used parts can easily be half the cost of a new part. Although, the problem, as I see it, is the age of your car and the area where we live. If your car was newer or you lived outside of the “salt’’ zone, I would have no problem recommending a used gas tank. A quick look on the internet found a used gas tank for your car costing $450. Considering the cost of labor, I think I would rather replace the tank with a new one rather than take the chance with another 12 year old tank that could have a limited life.

Advertisement

Q. I’m considering replacing my 10 year old Toyota Camry with a new model. I have seen reviews that describe the car as just average. What are your thoughts?

A. I recently drove the latest Camry and found it to be a great car. The interior was improved over the first model that I drove and the overall ride and handling was quite good. The real surprise was with fuel economy and performance. I drove the four cylinder version which develops 173 horsepower (more than enough for most drivers) while still returning 36 miles per gallon on the highway. In combined city and highway driving I averaged close to 30 mpg.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: News and Reviews

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Michelin Tire
Car Guides
Getting your car ready for the road after coronavirus June 7, 2020 | 7:57 PM
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45.
The Car Doctor
What should my next $50,000 vehicle be? June 7, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Police clear the area where a tanker truck rushed to a stop among protesters on an interstate Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis
Tanker drives into crowd in Minneapolis; no apparent injuries May 31, 2020 | 8:48 PM
The 2016 Buick LaCrosse.
The Car Doctor
How should I prepare my car to sit unused for more than half the year? May 27, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Theft
Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic May 25, 2020 | 9:09 AM
The 2020 Audi Q7.
Car Guides
Edmunds: Best updated cars for 2020 May 21, 2020 | 8:55 PM
Rental cars that have not been rented sit in a shopping center parking lot.
The Car Doctor
Do waterless car washes actually work? May 20, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.
Car Guides
Edmunds: Best used cars for under $15,000 May 14, 2020 | 7:08 PM
Engine bay
The Car Doctor
Can I use a non-factory filter when I change my own oil? May 13, 2020 | 4:57 PM
The Kia Soul packs as much usability as many larger SUVs on the market.
Car Guides
10 affordable small SUVs worth checking out May 12, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Tesla
Elon Musk defies county orders and reopens factory, daring officials to arrest him May 11, 2020 | 6:32 PM
In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago.
Tesla
Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla operations from California over virus restrictions May 10, 2020 | 9:05 AM
2020 Jeep Renegades
Car Guides
Edmunds: How to manage your lease during the pandemic May 8, 2020 | 9:17 PM
A man waits to get an inspection sticker.
The Car Doctor
Do I still have to get my inspection sticker during the shutdown? May 8, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Fuel pumps at an Illinois gas station.
The Car Doctor
Should I worry about my car's gasoline getting stale during the shutdown? May 4, 2020 | 6:09 PM
The driver attention monitor in the 2020 Subaru Legacy. It displays this warning when it detects the driver is not paying attention to the road.
Car Guides
Car tech to guard against distracted driving May 3, 2020 | 9:44 PM
Goodyear tires sit on display
The Car Doctor
Do tires have a definitive lifespan? April 29, 2020 | 6:00 PM
The 2020 Honda Accord, which Edmunds' team of expert reviewers has ranked the best midsize sedan. The 2020 Accord outshines rivals thanks to its world-class interior and comfortable, composed ride.
Car Guides
Edmunds compares 2020 Honda Accord with Hyundai Sonata April 27, 2020 | 8:47 PM
An oil change question.
Car Doctor
With driving now limited, can I delay my next oil change? April 20, 2020 | 5:46 PM
These small cars are big on features and great for any budget.
Car Guides
10 affordable small cars worth considering April 19, 2020 | 10:16 AM
In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, file photograph, a row of unsold 2020 Kicks SUVs sit at a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Car Guides
Edmunds: Safe ways to car shop during the pandemic April 14, 2020 | 6:11 PM
The 2017 BMW X1.
The Car Doctor
I need help choosing a used compact luxury SUV April 8, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Ford logo on a vehicle at the Pittsburgh Auto Show in Pittsburgh.
The Car Doctor
We're in a lug-nut dispute with our Ford dealer April 5, 2020 | 3:25 PM
Common touch points are wiped down in the interior of a vehicle, which is one way to reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus inside the cabin. Apply disinfectant using wipes or spray disinfectant onto a soft cloth, and use disposable gloves to protect your hands.
Car Guides
Keep your car clean to reduce risk from coronavirus April 2, 2020 | 9:06 PM
The Volvo XC40 T5 plug-in hybrid.
The Car Doctor
Will my favorite Volvo come in a hybrid model? March 30, 2020 | 5:09 PM
The 2020 Nissan Versa.
Car Guides
Edmunds: 5 high-tech vehicles for less than $36,000 March 27, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
Parking
Here are the city's temporary parking enforcement updates March 26, 2020 | 6:29 PM
The Honda HR-V, a subcompact crossover.
Car Guides
Edmunds recommends 5 extra-small crossover SUVs March 22, 2020 | 10:24 PM
UPS has ordered 10,000 electric delivery trucks from electric vehicle maker Arrival.
Car News
UPS orders 10,000 electric delivery trucks, plans test of self-driving vans March 22, 2020 | 9:10 PM
Ford plans, with the help of startup Rivian, to add a Lincoln to its all-electric lineup, which includes the Mustang Mach-E.
Car Guides
Ford, Rivian to build Lincoln's first fully electric vehicle March 22, 2020 | 8:56 PM