Audi S4 vs. BMW 335

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
John Paul
August 26, 2014

Q. You once compared the BMW M3 to a Audi S4 which I thought was not really a good comparison, the BMW is much more of a performance car than the S4. Still I value you opinion about cars. I am considering buying a new car and wonder what you think of the S4 versus the BMW 335?

JohnPaul-80-2__1239736084_1429.jpg
A. The Audi S4 versus the BMW 335 is as debated as Camaro versus Mustang. When you compare the two cars they are very similar. The Audi has a little more horsepower but weighs more, making the day-to-day performance about the same. Fuel economy should you care about such things is better in the BMW. The BMW is a bit cheaper to purchase depending how you add options. I recently drove the Audi S4 and found it to be, quick, handled well and the interior was a class leader. Comparing it to the BMW 335 (it has been a while since I drove a 3 series BMW) I would favor the Audi. If you factor in price and fuel mileage then my vote would go to the BMW. Readers your thoughts on these two great cars or maybe even a different car this reader should consider?

TOPICS: News and Reviews
The all-new 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Car Reviews
All-new 2020 Toyota Highlander: Family-friendly and fuel-efficient December 18, 2019 | 7:00 AM
David Newhardt/Mecum Auctions
Car News
Muscle-car specialist Mecum beats top auction houses to Steve McQueen's 'Bullitt' car December 17, 2019 | 8:35 PM
Yen Duong
Car News
Vietnam's richest man bets billion to sell cars to Americans December 17, 2019 | 8:28 PM
The 2020 Ford Explorer, a three-row midsize SUV that has gone back to a rear-wheel-drive setup for its latest redesign. The midsize three-row SUV marketplace is becoming increasingly crowded with worthwhile choices. A traditional mainstay of this class is the Ford Explorer, and it's been fully redesigned for 2020. Also making headlines is the new 2020 Hyundai Palisade, which is Hyundai's biggest and most luxurious SUV yet.
Car Guides
Edmunds compares Ford Explorer with Hyundai Palisade December 17, 2019 | 8:11 PM
The 2020 Jeep AE Wrangler Rubicon EcoDiesel.
Car Reviews
Jeep Wrangler finally has a diesel engine: Here's what's great about it December 17, 2019 | 7:31 PM
The 2019 Ford Expedition stuffs a lot into a large package, but the SUV is boxy and hard-to-control.
Car Reviews
2019 Ford Expedition pulls like a beast, drives like a Winnebago December 17, 2019 | 6:40 PM
Your car's undercoating can trap the brine in winter, which, upon drying, can attract future moisture.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: Wash your undercarriage regularly this winter December 16, 2019 | 9:26 PM
The 2020 Audi A7.
Car Reviews
Audi A7 a study in advanced (mind-blowing) technology December 16, 2019 | 9:08 PM
The 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
The Car Doctor
Why is my truck fluttering and bucking? December 15, 2019 | 2:59 PM
The all-new 2020 Mazda CX-30
Car Reviews
The all-new 2020 Mazda CX-30 adds a sporty crossover to the lineup December 14, 2019 | 9:23 AM
The third-generation all-new 2020 Kia Soul has arrived a little wiser and a little older.
Car Reviews
The 2020 Kia Soul is the ultimate economy machine December 9, 2019 | 8:46 PM
Car News
Carmakers shedding 80,000 jobs as electric era upends industry December 6, 2019 | 9:39 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is shown at AutoMobility LA on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The four-day press and trade event precedes the Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs November 22 through December 1. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Car Culture
OK Beemer: Why European luxury sedans are becoming relics and electric SUVs are on the rise December 6, 2019 | 9:18 PM
The hands-free-opening liftgate for the Escape SUV. Power liftgates come in handy but are largely offered as a feature on an upper trim level or an extra-cost option on wagons and SUVs.
Car Guides
Edmunds' experts pick their favorite must-have car features December 6, 2019 | 9:00 PM
The 2020 Ford Escape. The vehicle is as an example of how the redesigned version of a vehicle offers a number of improvements that might be worth the added price.
Car Guides
Edmunds: Pros and cons of outgoing car model vs. redesign December 6, 2019 | 8:50 PM
At $43,000, the 2020 Hyundai Palisade SEL is loaded with features that costs thousands less than a comparable Toyota Highlander or Ford Explorer.
Car Reviews
Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride twins battle for best 3-row SUV December 6, 2019 | 8:44 PM
Cannonball Run
These guys finished a record Cannonball Run from New York to L.A., averaging 103 mph. Here's how. December 6, 2019 | 6:39 PM
A Wrench mechanic.
Car News
Mobile car-repair company Wrench raises $20 million to fuel expansion December 6, 2019 | 6:05 PM
Car News
Uber says it may have to pay Waymo for self-driving car technology December 6, 2019 | 5:52 PM
More tolls?
Mass. legislator proposes expanding tolls to make charges fair across the state December 6, 2019 | 1:20 PM
This May 5, 2011 file photo shows General Motors headquarters in Detroit.
Car News
Motor City stakes claim to be capital of autos' future December 5, 2019 | 10:49 PM
Upgrading a truck's headlamps to LED bulbs sounds great but can pose problems as well.
Car Guides
Upgrading headlamps to LED bulbs sounds great but can pose problems December 5, 2019 | 10:11 PM
The 2014 Honda CR-V EX-L.
The Car Doctor
My car has a no crank, no start problem December 4, 2019 | 6:24 PM
Along with its all-new propulsion system, the Mustang Mach-E holds another surprise under its hood: a drainable front trunk storage unit. Providing 4.8 cubic feet of storage space, the front trunk is large enough to comfortably store the equivalent of a carry-on luggage bag and several smaller bags.
Electric SUV
The all-new Mustang Mach-E heralds a new era for Ford December 3, 2019 | 5:21 PM
The 2019 Mazda6.
Car Reviews
Mazda6 sedan gets updates for 2019, including advanced safety technology November 29, 2019 | 9:55 PM
2020 Buick Enclave (Buick/TNS)
Car Reviews
Buick Enclave crossover returns with new features; prices start at $40,000 November 29, 2019 | 9:03 PM
Ground the negative (black) cable by connecting it to the frame of the recipient car away from the battery, or you'll risk an explosion.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: The proper way to jump a car, revisited November 28, 2019 | 10:22 PM
Used cars are displayed on a sales lot on June 9, 2011 in Daly City, California.
The Car Doctor
Should I buy a car at an auction? November 28, 2019 | 5:55 PM
The 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500.
Car Reviews
Review: The Shelby GT500 is Ford’s fastest, most powerful production Mustang ever November 27, 2019 | 7:46 PM
$$$
You won't have to pay these New Hampshire tolls starting Jan. 1 November 26, 2019 | 1:54 PM