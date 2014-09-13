Dodge Challenger Scat Pack an Affordable Alternative to Hellcat

PERFORMANCE PLUS PRACTICAL: This Scat Pack version of the Dodge Challenger is plenty powerful and costs $20,000 less than Hellcat.
PERFORMANCE PLUS PRACTICAL: This Scat Pack version of the Dodge Challenger is plenty powerful and costs $20,000 less than Hellcat.
By
Keith Griffin
September 13, 2014

Most automotive observers know by now that the 2015 Dodge Challenger has a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat engine that produces a jaw dropping 707 horsepower and 650 lb.-ft. of torque. It is the most powerful American production car ever.

It’s also the most expensive Dodge Challenger, offered with a starting price of $59,995; that includes a gas guzzler tax of $2,100. Lost in all the Hellcat hype is the fact that there are other Challenger trim levels that in some cases are more fun to drive. They may be comparatively less powerful but they lack not for exhilarating acceleration.

Here are the other trim levels worth consideration:

• 2015 Challenger SXT model with 305 horsepower Pentastar V-6 engine and segment-first TorqueFlite eight-speed transmission;

• 2015 Challenger R/T model with the high-torque 5.7-liter HEMI with up to 410 lb.-ft. of torque, and the eight-speed automatic or standard six-speed manual transmission;

• 2015 Challenger SRT 392 with 485 horsepower, plus new six-piston front Brembo brakes, 20 x 9.5-inch wide forged wheels, 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, three-mode adaptive suspension, and all-new Drive Modes to personally tailor the driving experience;

• 2015 Challenger R/T Scat Pack features a 6.4-liter HEMI with best-in-class 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque, delivering 0-60 mph in the low four-second range with up to 25 mpg highway and a starting US MSRP of $38,495.

It’s this last model I want to address because I spent the most time with it during a recent media introduction in Portland, Ore. A relentless rainstorm was my companion during 80 miles of driving, which is not normally something one appreciates while testing a high-power, rear-wheel-drive muscle car.

Yet, amazingly, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack acquitted itself surprisingly well. (Scat Pack refers to the Scat Pack performance stage kits offered on 1968-1971 Challengers.) The cabin stayed quiet except when the throttle was blipped. After all, aural feedback is important when piloting a muscle car.

At this point, I had not driven the more powerful Hellcat. I found myself liking the Scat Pack a lot but wondering how much more fun I would have with the Hellcat. The short answer is I didn’t have more fun with the Hellcat.

For those craving performance with day-to-day drivability, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack is the way to go. What do you give up? Racetrack performance and nothing else because there is no American road where you can take advantage of the Hellcat’s almost demonic attributes.

Performance features include Brembo four-piston caliper front brakes that enable a braking distance of 60-0 mph in 117 feet; performance suspension; an isolated, rack-mounted, electric power-steering system (with three settings: Normal, Comfort, and Sport); all-new, 20-by-9-inch, polished with black, pocket aluminum wheels; high-performance tires; standard Dodge Performance Pages, which allow driver control over a range of vehicle settings, including steering feel, transmission response, stability, and traction controls; and standard launch control.

One attribute worth noting is the new Challenger has something previous generations lacked: handling. That was demonstrated both on-road and at the Portland International Raceway. An improved sports-tune suspension with monotube shock absorbers and stabilizer bar combined with wider rear tires contribute to keeping you planted in the curves.

There are some design differences between the Scat Pack and the Hellcat but all Challenger models, inspired by the iconic 1971 Challenger, draw on that model’s split-grille and split-tail lamp cues, updated to 2015 with four signature LED headlamp halo surrounds offset by piano black trim. A new split tail-lamp design continues the historic 1971 model’s inspiration.

This is the most technologically advanced Challenger ever to hit the road. (It even has an available WiFi hub.) It’s lacking for no creature comforts and has a nice mixture of soft-touch surfaces. It’s a true highway cruiser with a quiet cabin even tooling along at 80 mph in a driving rain. Well-bolstered seats provide nice levels of comfort.

Another surprise about the Scat Pack is its fuel economy. It’s mildly heretical to discuss Challenger and fuel economy. but thanks, in part, to that eight-speed automatic, the Scat Pack is rated at 15 mpg city and 25 mpg highway. That means no gas guzzler tax like one finds with the Hellcat.

The 2015 Dodge Challenger features a standard 7-inch reconfigurable gauge cluster, new 5-inch or 8.4-inch Uconnect touch screens, as well as available forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, rain-sensitive windshield wipers, automatic high-beam headlamps, blind spot monitoring, and rear cross path detection. The last, while not a lifesaver, will help you prevent parking lot collisions because backing this 197.9-inch coupe can be a challenge.

Do yourself a favor. If possible, test drive a Hellcat just to get it out of your system. Then, drive the Challenger Scat Pack. You’ll discern little difference and greatly appreciate the much lower starting price of $37,495.

2015 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack

THE BASICS

Price, base (with destination): $38,490. Fuel economy: 15 mpg city/25 mpg highway. Drivetrain: 6.4-liter, HEMI V8. Body: Two-door coupe.

THE SPECIFICS

Horsepower: 485 hp @ 6,000 rpm. Torque: 475 lb.-ft. @ 4,200 rpm. Overall length: 197.1 in. Wheelbase: 116.2 in. Height: 57.5 inches Width: 75.7 in. Curb weight: 4,082 lbs.

THE GOOD

An amazing amount of performance for a relatively low price when compared to the much more powerful and much more expensive Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

THE BAD

It’s a heavy car, especially for a coupe, and visibility can be a concern for the driver.

THE BOTTOM LINE

The 2015 Dodge Challenger Scat Pack delivers high performance without a high price tag.

