Explainer: Why Doesn’t My Car’s Clock Change?

For all the bells and whistles modern cars come with, an automatically adjusting clock hasn’t made the priority list.
For all the bells and whistles modern cars come with, an automatically adjusting clock hasn’t made the priority list. –iStock
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
October 31, 2014

It’s that season once again: a time when we’re reminded that for all the advancements in auto technology, many of us still have to manually update our car clocks.

For some, the end of Daylight Savings means pushing a few buttons on your car’s dashboard. Others have a more complicated instrument panel that requires a twice-a-year glance at the owner’s manual.

It seems unfair that for all the bells and whistles modern cars come with – from infotainment systems to automatic braking to heated seats – an adjusting clock hasn’t made the priority list. We asked John Paul, director of public relations for AAA Southern New England, when the day of reckoning might come?

Advertisement

“The car’s clock has to be connected to a GPS system or an embedded phone in order for the clock to automatically adjust,’’ said Paul. “Right now the average vehicle on the road is ten to ten and a half years old … we’re at least five years away from that feature being standard.’’

What this means for you? More time a-wasted on clock to adjust this weekend.

TOPICS: News and Reviews

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Jamie Mower of Ace Towing tries to jump start Al Speller's car during Tuesday's storm in downtown Lewiston, Maine, on December 3, 2019.
The Car Doctor
What's wrong with my SUV's new battery? February 25, 2020 | 5:43 PM
Hands-free controls on a a Subaru Outback.
Hands-free
Here are 5 hands-free phone options now that the Massachusetts law is in effect February 24, 2020 | 4:50 PM
The Hummer brand, once a symbol of fossil-fuel excess, is being revived as an electric pickup.
Car Reviews
GM to revive Hummer as electric pickup February 23, 2020 | 6:41 PM
The power outlet in 2016 Ford F-150 can only operate small items such as a phone or a laptop charger.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: Careful when altering truck's power outlet February 23, 2020 | 6:31 PM
The 2020 Soul GT-Line is speedy, taking improvements over previous models to new heights.
Car Reviews
Kia puts even more joy in the Soul for 2020 February 23, 2020 | 6:03 PM
A photo released by the Santa Monica Fire Department shows a vehicle that plunged into the sidewalk in Santa Monica, Calif. A man was hospitalized after driving his Jeep off the the sixth floor of a Los Angeles-area parking garage.
California
Man drives Jeep off 6-story roof of parking garage February 23, 2020 | 4:33 PM
Nascar
Ryan Newman confirms he suffered head injury in Daytona 500 crash February 23, 2020 | 2:26 PM
The next generation 2500 Sierra Denali.
Car Reviews
GMC updates the Sierra HD for 2020, including latest high-end Denali model February 21, 2020 | 9:34 PM
The 2020 Lexus NX300.
Car Reviews
Lexus NX300 AWD: A tiny crossover competition February 20, 2020 | 7:34 PM
FILE - This Aug. 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign at a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Nissan is recalling nearly 346,000 vehicles worldwide to replace dangerous Takata air bag inflators that can explode and hurl shrapnel. ()
The Car Doctor
What's making my steering wheel shake? February 20, 2020 | 6:07 PM
A Seattle City Light vehicle charges at one of the utility's new electric vehicle charging stations in the city's SoDo neighborhood.
Car News
Electric cars will challenge state power grids February 19, 2020 | 10:17 PM
This undated photo provided by Edmunds shows the 2019 version of Apple CarPlay, which has a new dashboard home screen. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay allow you to connect your phone to a vehicle and utilize many of your phone's apps, such as map navigation, text messaging and online music streaming. (Scott Jacobs/Edmunds via AP)
Car Guides
Hackers on the other side of the world can take control of your vehicle February 19, 2020 | 7:39 PM
The 2020 Porsche Taycan, Porsche's first all-electric car.
Car Guides
These are the best, most interesting, important vehicles coming in 2020 February 18, 2020 | 9:49 PM
A clean windshield is a safe windshield.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: Clean your windshield with a microfiber pad February 18, 2020 | 9:05 PM
2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Car Reviews
The 2020 Chevrolet Corvette debuts a mid-engine design February 18, 2020 | 7:27 PM
New Cars
Here are the 2021 new car models worth keeping an eye on February 18, 2020 | 6:28 PM
BOSTON, MA - 11/13/2019: Stuck in morning traffic on the Quincy side going over the Neponset River Bridge towards Boston, Jim Kogler (cq) of Quincy, Jim lives about a mile plus from the MBTA Quincy Center RedLine station but drives to Alewife where his company has an office next to the MBTA RedLine Alewife station. He would like to take the train but feels better driving to work from Quincy to Cambridge. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: SPOTLIGHT TOPIC
Local
What you can — and can't — do under the new hands-free driving law February 18, 2020 | 2:30 PM
2021 Kia Seltos
Car Reviews
The all-new 2021 Kia Seltos is an economical crossover with lots of options February 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The 2019 Ford F-150.
Car News
Ford F-150 dominates top new, used sales by state February 13, 2020 | 6:02 PM
A rat near a trash can in the Park View neighborhood of the District, where the rodents thrive — and sometimes destroy cars.
Car News
Rats will devour your car February 13, 2020 | 1:58 PM
The 2020 Nissan Armada.
Car Reviews
Nissan's Armada offers luxury and utility in a big family vehicle with room for 8 February 12, 2020 | 9:30 PM
The 2021 Mustang Mach-E.
Car News
Ford dealership gets 40 orders for Mustang Mach-E in one night February 12, 2020 | 9:09 PM
The 2017 Toyota Highlander.
The Car Doctor
What's causing a vapor smell and a film on my car's windshield? February 11, 2020 | 4:53 PM
The all-new Explorer ST is a performance-minded version of the three-row SUV.
Car Reviews
2020 Ford Explorer returns to RWD layout February 7, 2020 | 3:20 PM
Silicon Valley startup Nuro's R2 self-driving vehicle.
Car News
U.S. lets autonomous vehicle bypass human-driver safety rules February 6, 2020 | 9:40 PM
The 2020 Toyota Highlander.
Car Reviews
2020 Toyota Highlander channels Camry's spirit in a three-row SUV February 5, 2020 | 9:03 PM
The Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye has a supercharged motor and mean looks to match.
Car Guides
Do modern Dodge muscle cars capture the magic of 50 years ago? February 4, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Car Guides
How driving can reset the 'check engine' light February 4, 2020 | 7:22 PM
An artist' rendering shows a planned electric delivery van by Rivian.
Car News
Amazon's van-buying spree delivers a gift to auto industry February 3, 2020 | 9:50 PM
The 2020 Inifinti Q60 Red Sport 400.
Car Reviews
Infiniti quickens the pulse with all-season Q60 looker January 30, 2020 | 8:24 PM