Explainer: Why Doesn’t My Car’s Clock Change?

It’s that season once again: a time when we’re reminded that for all the advancements in auto technology, many of us still have to manually update our car clocks.

For some, the end of Daylight Savings means pushing a few buttons on your car’s dashboard. Others have a more complicated instrument panel that requires a twice-a-year glance at the owner’s manual.

It seems unfair that for all the bells and whistles modern cars come with – from infotainment systems to automatic braking to heated seats – an adjusting clock hasn’t made the priority list. We asked John Paul, director of public relations for AAA Southern New England, when the day of reckoning might come?

“The car’s clock has to be connected to a GPS system or an embedded phone in order for the clock to automatically adjust,’’ said Paul. “Right now the average vehicle on the road is ten to ten and a half years old … we’re at least five years away from that feature being standard.’’

What this means for you? More time a-wasted on clock to adjust this weekend.