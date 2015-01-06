New York Cabs Are Getting Upgrades, Will Boston Follow?

Double parked or triple parked taxi cabs on Atlantic Avenue by the bus terminal at South Station seems to be a common practice on an over crowded taxi platform which can cause a hazard.
Double parked or triple parked taxi cabs on Atlantic Avenue by the bus terminal at South Station seems to be a common practice on an over crowded taxi platform which can cause a hazard. –DAVID L. RYAN/ THE BOSTON GLOBE
By
January 6, 2015

Cab drivers are honking the horns, yelling at each other, and swerving in and out of traffic. This might be an image from any major city in the world. Cabs are cabs.

But, in New York City those cabs are probably yellow. In Boston, they are probably white.

Each city has their own regulations on taxi companies and more specifically on what the cars can look like and what features they must have. And as you might assume, these regulations change over time and cabs no longer look like this.

Though the look of Boston cabs has stayed the same for many years, and for that matter, so has New York’s, the Big Apple will be getting some changes to their fleet.

Advertisement

A new program called New York City’s Taxi of Tomorrow is set to launch April 20. The New York City Taxi and Limousine announced that it will begin allowing the Nissan NV200 as an eligible taxi car, and is calling it the “Taxi of Tomorrow.’’ These Nissans will be replacing most non-hybrid taxicabs in NYC when cars reach their retirement date. Many of the Nissans will be wheelchair accessible — one of the key changes the new fleet will bring.

Other amenities in the Taxi of Tomorrow will be passenger charging stations, reading lights, interior floor lighting, the potential to electrically power the cars, sliding doors, and more. If you’re in New York, you will soon be able to start riding in style.

Does Boston have anything like this in the works? Probably not.

Boston Police Officer Gerry Boyce, Police Officer for Hackney Carriages in Boston, said the regulations for Boston cabs haven’t been updated since 2009.

Back in 2008, then-Mayor Menino and the city tried to use regulations to make a law that by 2015 all taxis would need to be hybrids, but did not succeed.

Officer Boyce said this was not something taxi companies wanted to do.

Though this proposal was rejected, taxi regulations in Boston were updated in 2009 to accommodate for hybrid vehicles and haven’t changed since.

Advertisement

“There are certain dimensions that we require from them,’’ Office Boyce said. “Rear leg room 35 inches, rear headroom 36 inches, rear hip room 49 inches, and shoulder room 55 inches.’’

There must also be 10 cubic feet of luggage space.

Boyce said the dimensions used to be larger, but was changed to accommodate for hybrids.

What’s the most common car used?

“Toyota Camry is by the far the most common car,’’ Boyce said.

One of the other regulations the city has for cab cars is that the windows must be clear. Boyce said you can get clear windows with Toyota, but with Honda, you can’t.

Boyce said drivers need to get the car approved and licensed by the Boston Hackney Carriages unit, but that sometimes drivers “skip that step.’’

He doesn’t see any changes coming to Boston cabs in the immediate future, but only time will tell if cab companies need to up their game in the fight against ridesharing apps.

TOPICS: News and Reviews
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

2016 Kia Forte.
Cars
6 new and used cars you can get for under $15,000 March 7, 2017 | 2:59 PM
Volkswagen Passat
News and Reviews
Travel in style and luxury with the 2016 Volkswagen Passat SEL March 6, 2017 | 11:59 AM
2010 Subaru Forester (2012 MY pictured)
News and Reviews
'I can't stand the sound of my Subaru's horn.' March 6, 2017 | 11:52 AM
Crash prevention system: City Safety/Collision Warning with Full Auto Brake and Pedestrian Detection Speed reduction in 12 miles per hour test: 12 miles per hour Points: 2 Speed reduction in 25 miles per hour test: 11 miles per hour Points: 2 Autobrake total points: 4 Forward collision points: 1 Click here for more info on the Volvo XC60
News and Reviews
'What is a good value for a used Volvo XC60?' March 6, 2017 | 11:52 AM
Honda Element. Percent of original owners holding onto cars for 10 years: 23.1. Compared to average (13.5 percent): 1.7x
News and Reviews
'My Honda Element makes noises in the winter and stays silent in the summer.' March 6, 2017 | 11:52 AM
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, photo, Chevrolet cars sit on the lot of a dealer in Pittsburgh.
News and Reviews
J.D. Power announces its 2017 reliability study March 6, 2017 | 11:50 AM
Ford vehicles on a car dealer lot in Quincy, Massachusetts, USA 02 March 2017.
Cars
Ford recalling nearly 32,000 vehicles for air bag defect March 2, 2017 | 4:14 PM
2017 Volvo XC90 T8 R-design.
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 Volvo XC90 March 2, 2017 | 5:00 AM
2017 Ford Edge.
Cars
6 new and used cars you can get for under $30,000 February 28, 2017 | 5:00 AM
A four-seat Maserati GranTurismo.
Cars
Dealership taken for a ride when $150k Maserati disappears February 25, 2017 | 9:39 AM
FILE - In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Anthony Levandowski, head of Uber's self-driving program, speaks about their driverless car in San Francisco. A self-driving car company founded by Google is accusing a former top engineer of stealing pivotal technology that is propelling Uber's effort to assemble a fleet of automated vehicles for its popular ride-hailing service. The complaint cites evidence that Levandowski, a former manager in Google's self-driving car project, loaded 14,000 confidential files on a laptop before leaving to start his own company in 2016. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Cars
Google-bred company accuses Uber of self-driving car theft February 23, 2017 | 10:48 PM
FILE - In this May 26, 2015 file photo, an iPhone is connected to a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu equipped with Apple CarPlay apps, displayed on the car's MyLink screen, top, during a demonstration in Detroit. The rapidly evolving in-car infotainment and navigation systems can be bewildering for all but the most tech-savvy car buyers. The average vehicle on U.S. roads is 11 years old; that means many people last went car shopping before iPhones were invented. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Cars
When test-driving a new car, take the technology for a spin February 23, 2017 | 8:54 PM
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 MINI John Cooper Works convertible February 23, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FILE - This Friday, July 20, 2012, file photo, shows the Tesla showroom at the Washington Square Mall, in Portland, Ore. Tesla Motors said Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, that it has agreed to buy German engineering company Grohmann Engineering to help automate its electric car manufacturing. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Cars
Tesla makes renewed push to sell cars in Connecticut February 22, 2017 | 6:36 PM
In this Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017 photo, Pierre Leclercq, vice president of Design for Haval SUV, talks about the new features on the newly unveiled Haval SUV H6 model during a reception celebrating it sales passing the one million mark, at the Great Wall headquarters in Baoding in north China's Hebei province. Great Wall Motors became China’s most profitable automaker by making almost nothing but low-priced SUVs. Now it wants to expand into global markets. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Cars
China's thriving SUV-only automaker looks to global growth February 22, 2017 | 6:30 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2014 file photo, the Lexus RC F Coupe is unveiled at the at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Technology glitches including Bluetooth phone pairing and misunderstood voice commands dented car and truck reliability scores in a major survey of automobile owners. Lexus and Porsche tied for the top spot, leading all brands for dependability in the survey released Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, by the consulting firm J.D. Power.(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
Cars
Here are the rankings in JD Power's auto dependability study February 22, 2017 | 6:20 PM
Cars
GMC cuts size and cost of Acadia mid-size SUV for 2017 February 22, 2017 | 5:00 PM
Early morning rush hour traffic crawls along the Hollywood Freeway on it's way toward downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017. Flooded roads and freeways along with low fog and clouds made for a hazardous commute Thursday as another round of heavy rain moved through Southern California, raising fresh fears of possible mudslides in wildfire burn areas.(AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Cars
Traffic study ranks LA as world's most clogged city February 20, 2017 | 3:10 PM
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
'Does shifting a Prius to neutral to coast save gas?' February 20, 2017 | 5:00 AM
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
'When did car keys get so expensive?' February 19, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Dodge Charger is seen during the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, January 10, 2017.
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
Chrysler recalls some cars for loose bolts February 18, 2017 | 4:29 PM
This lovely black car is most likely about to be in need of a front-end alignment.
Cars
They’re back. Potholes. You know you hate them. February 18, 2017 | 12:26 AM
2017 Kia Optima SX 2.0T.
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
6 cars you can get for under $25,000 this Presidents Day weekend February 17, 2017 | 7:35 PM
2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel.
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
What the experts say about the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze February 17, 2017 | 7:29 PM
This image provided by Kia shows the 2017 Kia Niro. Kia's newest vehicle, the 2017 Niro, is the lowest-priced, gasoline-electric hybrid SUV on the market and is rated as high as 50 miles per gallon in combined city/highway travel. (Greg Jarem/Kia via AP)
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
This is the most affordable hybrid SUV February 17, 2017 | 6:12 PM
United Auto Workers president Dennis Williams speaks during a roundtable with reporters in Detroit, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017. The UAW union is working on an advertising campaign that urges people to buy U.S.-made cars and trucks in an effort to build on what the union sees as nationalistic sentiment that President Donald Trump tapped into during the election. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
Auto workers union preparing 'Buy American' ad campaign February 17, 2017 | 5:10 PM
FILE - This March 7, 2016 file photo shows the logo of German car manufacturer BMW in Munich, Germany. BMW is recalling more than 230,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators announced Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. The recall covers certain 3 series cars from 2000 to 2002, some 5 series cars from 2001 to 2002, and some X5 SUVs from 2001 to 2003. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Cars
BMW recalling 19,000 i3 plug-in hybrids for fire risk February 17, 2017 | 5:00 PM
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
Here are the 38 safest vehicles you can find in 2017 February 17, 2017 | 1:10 PM
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
Here's a look at Donald Trump's 6 most exotic cars, past and present February 17, 2017 | 5:00 AM
2017 Chrysler Pacifica.
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
These are the best cars for your money in 2017 February 16, 2017 | 12:40 PM