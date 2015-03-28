Audi S4 Is Fast, Not Furious

The Audi S4 has always been a fun to drive sport sedan. But is the S4 still a comparable contender in the ever-growing luxury sport sedan category?

WOLF IN SHEEP’S CLOTHING: No fake vents, no unnecessary bulges, and no ridiculous wings. The Audi S4 is fast without looking fast.
WOLF IN SHEEP'S CLOTHING: No fake vents, no unnecessary bulges, and no ridiculous wings. The Audi S4 is fast without looking fast.
By
Kamil Kaluski
March 28, 2015

The biggest problem with the Audi S4 is its name. Historically, the S4, a high performance version of the common A4,was Audi’s answer to the BMW M3 and the Mercedes-Benz C-class AMG. Unfortunately, since its introduction in 2009, the fourth generation of the S4 was short on power and big on weight, making it more of a competitor for top-tier non-M/AMG cars.

Though it may have brought a knife to a gun fight, measured on its own merits, the Audi S4 has always been a fun to drive sport sedan. Now, in the autumn of its lifecycle, is the S4 still a comparable contender in the ever-growing luxury sport sedan category?

Many people may have trouble differentiating the S4 from its A4 brother. Badges aside, the biggest visual differences between the two cars are limited to the exhaust system, a subtle spoiler, and wheel size. Even the S4 signature silver side mirrors were missing from this high gloss package-equipped car. That reserved look, however, reflects the wolf in sheep’s clothing idea behind the early German performance sedans. In the world filled with sports cars that have bulging hoods and fenders, fake vents, and ridiculous wings, it has its place.

STILL A CONTENDER: The interior of the Audi S4 is clean and modern but beginning to show its age. The steering wheel is identical to the one in Audi’s exotic R8. —KAMIL KALUSKI

This generation of Audis started what has become the current company interior design trend, with a center-mounted screen, which nowadays seems small, and console-mounted rotary multifunction knob. Overall, the interior layout has a clean and modern feel about it, with all controls being intuitive to use following brief system assimilation. The leather and suede-like Alcantara-covered seats are very supportive and adjustable in a multitude of ways. The S4-specific flat-bottomed wheel, which is reminiscent of the amazing R8, is just the right size and thickness.

While there is nothing really wrong with it, the base audio system lacks the upscale sound quality that the S4 aspires to, so serious audiophiles should opt for the Prestige Package and its Bang & Olufsen system. Typically for Audi, there are no USB or auxiliary connectivity options, but the brand is looking to improve on that in the near future. In the meantime, Bluetooth and SD cards are your friends.

S4’s three-liter supercharged engine generates 333 horsepower and 325 lb.-ft. of torque. In the days of 707 horsepower Dodges, this does not seem like a lot, but it is. It’s enough to get inexperienced drivers into trouble and enough to make spirited road driving a ton of fun. When compared to BMW’s 335i, the unofficial class standard, the Bavarian car’s inline six cylinder turbocharged engine is smoother and more willing to pull than the Audi’s V6.

The optional dual-clutch transmission on the S4 is excellent. Gear changes are quick, and it always seems to be in the right gear when in sport mode. It does not keep the engine speeds unnecessarily high when not needed, just as it does not up-shift annoyingly early to keep engine speeds low. Unlike some DCTs, it is as smooth in traffic and low speed maneuvering as any automatic. The S4 is also available with a 6-speed manual transmission and, having driven both cars, I would have a hard time picking one over the other.

The EPA-estimated fuel economy of the S4 is 18mpg in the city and 28mpg on the highway. With my heavy-footed wintery sprint from Boston to New York City, I obtained results that were closer to the city rating. When that low average is combined with the 16-gallon fuel tank, the cruising range is less than 300 miles.

The 2015 Audi S4 in the Premium Plus trim and the S-tronic (DCT) transmission starts at $49,800. This vehicle had a$1,300 high gloss black package and a $2,900 Technology Package, for a total of $54,000. That is a lot of money but still less than the equally equipped BMW 335i or Mercedes-Benz C400. The most surprising competitor for the S4 could, however, be Audi’s own S3. Despite its transversally mounted engine, the biggest practical difference between the two cars is rear seat space; even the trunk space is nearly identical. While the S3 is down over 40 horsepower, it weighs 500 pounds less, making it faster than the S4 as per Audi’s own specification, and it is around $8,000 less expensive.

The Audi S4 is not a performance bargain, nor is it the newest or the fastest kid on the block. Its M and AMG competitors now have significantly more than 400 horsepower, are louder, faster, and more furious looking, but their prices have increased as drastically as their power.Meanwhile, the S4 remains a darn good sports sedan, one that goes about its business like an aloof assassin rather than a brash barroom bouncer.

2015 Audi S4

THE BASICS

Price, base/as tested: $48,400/$54,000. Fuel economy, EPA estimated: 18 city/28 highway/21 combined. Fuel economy, Globe observed: 19.5. Drivetrain: 3.0-liter supercharged V-6, 7-speed dual clutch automatic transmission, all-wheel-drive. Body: 4-door, 5-passenger, unibody sedan.

THE SPECIFICS

Horsepower: 333. Torque: 325 lb.-ft. Overall length: 185.2 in. Wheelbase: 110.7 in. Height: 55.4 in. Width: 71.9 in. Curb weight: 3,869 lbs.

THE GOOD

Power, road manners.

THE BAD

Aging design, no USB or auxiliary audio connections.

THE BOTTOM LINE

Great sport sedan that is out-powered by its competitors.

ALSO CONSIDER

BMW 335i, Infiniti Q50S, Lexus IS 350, Acura TLX, Mercedes-Benz C400.

