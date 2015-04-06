Paul Walker’s Nissan GT-R Is Back on the Market

s fans could own one of the cars driven by the late Paul Walker in the series’ fourth film.

The Nissan GT-R that the late Paul Walker drove in Fast & Furious, the fourth installment of the franchise, is for sale again.
The Nissan GT-R that the late Paul Walker drove in Fast & Furious, the fourth installment of the franchise, is for sale again. –BoldRide
By
April 6, 2015

Furious 7 burned some serious box office rubber this weekend, taking in a whopping $143 million domestically.

Of course, what’s really significant about Furious 7 is that it’s the last of the Furious movies to star Paul Walker as rogue cop Brian O’Conner, which likely contributed to the film’s weekend success. Walker died in a car accident in 2013.

But Walker’s fans can take home a piece of film memorabilia that is both fast and furious: The Nissan Skyline GT-R that Walker drove in the fourth installment of the franchise, Fast & Furious. Here’ s a look at the GT-R in action.

Advertisement

According to Boldride, this is the last of several functional R34 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs that were built especially for the 2009 film. The rest were totaled during the movie’s production.

The GT-R features an RB26 six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine that can reach 550 horsepower. According to the seller’s listing, the Skyline has traveled 6,000 kilometers or 3,728 miles.

The seller, Classic Trader, says the car has a 40-page appraisal document detailing the vehicle’s history.

An exact price tag for this Fast and Furious keepsake is not listed on Classic Trader’s website, but the seller claims the car’s appraised value falls between 750,000 and 5,000,000 euros. In U.S. dollars, that’s between $844,000 and $5,496,000. The seller will only reveal the price to serious buyers.

This is not the first time the GT-R has been listed for sale. It was originally on the market in late 2013, shortly after Walker’s death. No buyers came forward, so it was re-listed last year.

In case you missed it, check out Paul Walker’s seven best rides from the Fast and the Furious movies according to Boston.com’s Emily Wright.

TOPICS: News and Reviews
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Seat belts save lives.
Car News
Three New England states rank among the lowest for seat belt usage May 26, 2017 | 3:26 PM
Car News
Skipping town? Find the latest traffic alerts and info here May 25, 2017 | 2:40 PM
2017 Infiniti QX30.
Car Guides
What the experts say about the 2017 Infiniti QX30 May 25, 2017 | 5:00 AM
This photo provided by Hyundai Motor America shows the 2017 Ioniq Hybrid. The 2017 Ioniq Hybrid is Hyundai's fuel-efficient challenger to the Toyota Prius, America's best-selling gasoline-electric hybrid. The five-seat Ioniq Hybrid beats all other hybrids in federal government fuel economy ratings, with 57 miles per gallon in city driving and 59 mpg on highways for the base Ioniq Blue model, compared with 58/53 mpg for the 2017 Prius Eco. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor America via AP)
Car Reviews
Hyundai Ioniq: 2017's top fuel-efficient gas-electric hybrid May 24, 2017 | 10:08 PM
In this Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, photo, certified pre-owned vehicles sit on display at an auto dealership in Miami. A certified pre-owned vehicle costs more than a regular used car, but it can give buyers some peace of mind in an often murky market. Certified pre-owned vehicles are used cars, usually newer, coming off two- or three-year leases, that are backed by an automaker’s guarantee. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Car News
Certified pre-owned cars cost more, but come with perks May 24, 2017 | 10:00 PM
Traffic on northbound I-93 in Boston.
Car Culture
The worst times to leave and return to Boston this holiday weekend May 24, 2017 | 4:01 PM
2017 Buick Cascada convertible.
Car Guides
6 new and used cars you can get for under $35,000 May 24, 2017 | 1:44 PM
FILE - In this Tuesday, April 11, 2017, file photo, the interior of the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon sits on display during a media preview for the New York International Auto Show, in New York. Fiat Chrysler says the starting price for the car with 840 horsepower that can go from zero to 60 in 2.3 seconds, will cost $84,995, plus another dollar. The Demon comes standard with a mere 808 horsepower. But for $1, you get a crate of parts that set it up for the drag strip. This includes a high-performance powertrain control computer with a high-octane fuel setting that adds 32 horsepower. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)
Car News
For $1, you can add more muscle to Dodge's newest muscle car May 23, 2017 | 6:22 PM
2017 Tucson
Cars
'Any thoughts on dual-clutch transmissions?' May 23, 2017 | 1:18 PM
From the front, the Civic Hatchback Sport looks a lot like a four-door sedan.
Cars
Review: Honda opens the hatch … and a third Civic pops out May 23, 2017 | 1:01 PM
OFF-ROAD STYLE: The 2017 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 is a midsize truck designed for rugged tracks or the drive to work.
Cars
Review: Colorado ZR2: On-road manners, off-road capability May 23, 2017 | 12:45 PM
In this April 26, 2017 photo provided by L.L. Bean, a rear view of the company's Bootmobile is displayed in Tokyo, Japan. The Maine-based outdoors company already has two of the rolling Bean boots in the U.S. Now this third version will be visiting Bean's stores in Japan.
Car Culture
LL Bean's Bootmobile is touring Japan this summer and fall May 20, 2017 | 9:34 AM
Car Culture
Canal Street in Boston’s West End will go car-free for one day this summer May 19, 2017 | 1:41 PM
Tom Brady and the Aston Martin DB11.
Cars
Tom Brady signs long-term endorsement deal with Aston Martin May 19, 2017 | 10:27 AM
This photo provided by Honda shows the 2017 Honda Civic Hatchback. Honda brings its first five-door Civic hatchback to the U.S. from England and packs a lot of fun and interior room into a spunky package. (Wesley Allison/Honda via AP)
Cars
Honda adds five-door Civic hatchback for 2017 May 18, 2017 | 10:36 PM
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance May 18, 2017 | 8:51 PM
2017 Honda Accord Hybrid.
Cars
6 new and used cars you can get for under $30,000 May 16, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Cars
'When do I need to change my timing belt and is that something I can do myself?' May 11, 2017 | 11:45 PM
Cars
'A red exclamation point light appeared on my dashboard. What does it mean?' May 11, 2017 | 11:40 PM
MUSEUM-WORTHY WRECKS: Corvettes rescued from a 2014 sinkhole are on display at the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, KY, which also features Swamp Rat dragsters once driven by Don Garlits.
Cars
2,500-mile drive: A smorgasbord of automobilia May 11, 2017 | 11:35 PM
SMOOTH AS SILK: The clean lines of the Audi A6 secure this beauty’s place in the pageant of good looks.
Cars
Review: 2017 Audi A6 is the complete luxury sedan May 11, 2017 | 11:22 PM
Sport Red 2017 Cascada Sport Touring with Dark Effects Package.
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 Buick Cascada May 11, 2017 | 5:00 AM
This photo provided by Toyota shows the 2017 Toyota Sienna SE. Toyota’s Sienna van adds a more powerful and more fuel-efficient engine for 2017 and now ranks at the top in gas mileage ratings with competing family vans. (David Dewhurst Photography/Courtesy of Toyota via AP)
Cars
2017 Toyota Sienna adds more power, more fuel economy May 10, 2017 | 9:28 PM
2017 Mazda Mazda6.
Cars
6 new and used cars you can get for under $25,000 May 9, 2017 | 11:27 PM
Boston, MA - 8/7/2016 - David Gilo and his son Nicholas Play ping pong in the middle of Newbury Street in Boston, MA, August 7, 2016. The street closed to automobile traffic for the first time as part of a city initiative. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Cars
Newbury Street to close to traffic on three summer Sundays May 9, 2017 | 11:55 AM
This undated photo made available by Volkswagen shows the 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI. The new GTI shed up to 82 pounds from its predecessor's weight and now is just over 3,000 pounds. (Volkswagen via AP)
Cars
'Did my car really need an alignment?' May 9, 2017 | 1:59 AM
ON THE GO: Theresa Perez, manager of AAA’s Naples, FL, branch, is busy sending Snowbirds on their journey north with a full array of travel aides.
Cars
Snowbird checklist: Stop by a AAA office before migration May 9, 2017 | 1:52 AM
Anyone would jump to own this 2005 Porsche Carrera GT.
Cars
Larz Anderson exhibit explores supercar history May 9, 2017 | 1:44 AM
UPDATED: The 2017 Honda CR-V has a dramatic new look with a big lower front jaw and many, many angles.
Cars
Review: 2017 CR-V delivers sleek styling, cargo space May 9, 2017 | 1:27 AM
Cars
What the experts say about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLA May 5, 2017 | 10:46 PM