Paul Walker’s Nissan GT-R Is Back on the Market

Furious 7 burned some serious box office rubber this weekend, taking in a whopping $143 million domestically.

Of course, what’s really significant about Furious 7 is that it’s the last of the Furious movies to star Paul Walker as rogue cop Brian O’Conner, which likely contributed to the film’s weekend success. Walker died in a car accident in 2013.

But Walker’s fans can take home a piece of film memorabilia that is both fast and furious: The Nissan Skyline GT-R that Walker drove in the fourth installment of the franchise, Fast & Furious. Here’ s a look at the GT-R in action.

Advertisement

According to Boldride, this is the last of several functional R34 Nissan Skyline GT-Rs that were built especially for the 2009 film. The rest were totaled during the movie’s production.

The GT-R features an RB26 six-cylinder twin-turbocharged engine that can reach 550 horsepower. According to the seller’s listing, the Skyline has traveled 6,000 kilometers or 3,728 miles.

The seller, Classic Trader, says the car has a 40-page appraisal document detailing the vehicle’s history.

An exact price tag for this Fast and Furious keepsake is not listed on Classic Trader’s website, but the seller claims the car’s appraised value falls between 750,000 and 5,000,000 euros. In U.S. dollars, that’s between $844,000 and $5,496,000. The seller will only reveal the price to serious buyers.

This is not the first time the GT-R has been listed for sale. It was originally on the market in late 2013, shortly after Walker’s death. No buyers came forward, so it was re-listed last year.

In case you missed it, check out Paul Walker’s seven best rides from the Fast and the Furious movies according to Boston.com’s Emily Wright.