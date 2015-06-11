Some places in Mass. are way more expensive than others for car insurance

A recent survey by NerdWallet found that location plays a big role in what drivers pay for car insurance.
A recent survey by NerdWallet found that location plays a big role in what drivers pay for car insurance. –GLOBE
SHARE TWEET 3 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
June 11, 2015

Turns out, your driving record and years of experience aren’t the only factors that determine what you pay for car insurance.

A new survey by personal finance website NerdWallet found that location also plays a huge role, with drivers in areas with high population and traffic density, and higher rates of car thefts, facing higher insurance premiums. In Massachusetts, Chelsea took the number one spot for most expensive with an average insurance premium of $1,875.25 per year, while Nantucket residents enjoy some of the cheapest insurance rates with an average premium of $827.50.

NerdWallet Analyst Jeff Chu told Boston.com he found some of the results surprising. “Depending where you live in Massachusetts, you could be paying more than $1,000 more than others in Mass.,’’ Chu said. “It’s a huge disparity.’’

Advertisement

Chu said that Chelsea took the top seat because of its high population density and above-average rate of car thefts, with 4.98 thefts per 1,000 people. This number is far higher than the state average of 1.44 car thefts per 1,000 residents, he said.

Nantucket has a total population of just 10,856, compared to Chelsea’s 15,901.6 people per square mile (nearly twice the state average). Fewer people means car accidents are less likely.

NerdWallet determined the average insurance premiums by surveying cities and towns with over 6,000 people.

Here are the 10 most expensive places for car insurance in Massachusetts, according to NerdWallet’s analysis of average insurance premiums:

1. Chelsea: $1,875.25

2. Swampscott: $1,724.17

3. Saugus: $1,724.17

4. Randolph: $1,650.33

5. Brockton: $1,593.88

6. Springfield: $1,587.75

7. Lynn: $1,511.50

8. Everett: $1,448.38

9. Malden: $1,448.13

10. Medford: $1,448.13

Here are the 10 least expensive places for car insurance in Massachusetts, according to NerdWallet’s analysis of average insurance premiums:

1. Nantucket: $827.50

2. Greenfield: $827.50

3. Maynard: $839.08

4. Northborough: $839.08

5. West Concord: $839.08

6. Medfield: $839.08

7. Wellesley: $886.92

8. Newburyport: $886.92

9. Franklin: $886.92

10. Arlington: $896.75

Chu has some recommendations for drivers looking to save on their car insurance without moving from their location. “A lot of insurance companies will charge different amounts for the same coverage, so shopping around can definitely help you find a good plan.’’

The car you drive can also impact your insurance premium, so Chu recommends asking your insurance carrier which cars are cheapest. We did some of the legwork.

Advertisement

How much it costs to insure best-selling cars, from most to least expensive:

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: News and Reviews Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The 2014 Honda Civic.
The Car Doctor
Should the dealer help pay for my CVT vehicle's transmission replacement? August 7, 2020 | 5:32 PM
The Mazda MX-5 Miata
The Car Doctor
What's the green substance around my car's water pump? July 29, 2020 | 4:49 PM
The Audi AI:ME self-driving concept vehicle on display in the Audi booth at the CES tech show in Las Vegas in January.
The Car Doctor
When will we actually see self-driving cars? July 17, 2020 | 5:03 PM
The Volkswagen Eos.
The Car Doctor
Does my convertible have a timing belt or a timing chain? July 9, 2020 | 5:27 PM
In this photo provided by the The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, from left, a BMW 3 series, Honda Accord, Toyota Prius V and a Kia Optima are seen at the institutes Vehicle Research Center in Ruckersville, Va.
The Car Doctor
My vehicle's headlights aren't bright enough July 5, 2020 | 3:29 PM
Emergency personnel work at the site where a driver sped through a protest-related closure on the Interstate 5 freeway in Seattle, authorities said early Saturday, July 4, 2020. Dawit Kelete, 27, has been arrested and booked on two counts of vehicular assault.
Seattle Protests
Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests July 4, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Honda Odyssey Touring Elite.
The Car Doctor
Why is my minivan suddenly losing power? June 30, 2020 | 4:48 PM
The steering wheel and dashboard of a General Motors Co. Buick Velite 6 electric vehicle (EV) is seen at the company's dealership in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, July 18, 2019.
The Car Doctor
Why can't car technology predict future problems? June 22, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Laurel Toyota mechanics, from left, Rich Grayish and Steve Dunn work on a hybrid car recall on a Toyota Prius at the Johnstown, Pa., Toyota dealership, Friday, March 20, 2020.
The Car Doctor
My transmission is leaking fluid after a repair June 15, 2020 | 4:57 PM
Michelin Tire
Car Guides
Getting your car ready for the road after coronavirus June 7, 2020 | 7:57 PM
The 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 45.
The Car Doctor
What should my next $50,000 vehicle be? June 7, 2020 | 3:28 PM
The 2016 Buick LaCrosse.
The Car Doctor
How should I prepare my car to sit unused for more than half the year? May 27, 2020 | 4:51 PM
Theft
Vehicle theft spikes in COVID-19 pandemic May 25, 2020 | 9:09 AM
The 2020 Audi Q7.
Car Guides
Edmunds: Best updated cars for 2020 May 21, 2020 | 8:55 PM
Rental cars that have not been rented sit in a shopping center parking lot.
The Car Doctor
Do waterless car washes actually work? May 20, 2020 | 5:07 PM
The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.
Car Guides
Edmunds: Best used cars for under $15,000 May 14, 2020 | 7:08 PM
Engine bay
The Car Doctor
Can I use a non-factory filter when I change my own oil? May 13, 2020 | 4:57 PM
The Kia Soul packs as much usability as many larger SUVs on the market.
Car Guides
10 affordable small SUVs worth checking out May 12, 2020 | 6:27 PM
Tesla
Elon Musk defies county orders and reopens factory, daring officials to arrest him May 11, 2020 | 6:32 PM
In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at a news conference in Chicago.
Tesla
Elon Musk threatens to move Tesla operations from California over virus restrictions May 10, 2020 | 9:05 AM
2020 Jeep Renegades
Car Guides
Edmunds: How to manage your lease during the pandemic May 8, 2020 | 9:17 PM
A man waits to get an inspection sticker.
The Car Doctor
Do I still have to get my inspection sticker during the shutdown? May 8, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Fuel pumps at an Illinois gas station.
The Car Doctor
Should I worry about my car's gasoline getting stale during the shutdown? May 4, 2020 | 6:09 PM
The driver attention monitor in the 2020 Subaru Legacy. It displays this warning when it detects the driver is not paying attention to the road.
Car Guides
Car tech to guard against distracted driving May 3, 2020 | 9:44 PM
Goodyear tires sit on display
The Car Doctor
Do tires have a definitive lifespan? April 29, 2020 | 6:00 PM
The 2020 Honda Accord, which Edmunds' team of expert reviewers has ranked the best midsize sedan. The 2020 Accord outshines rivals thanks to its world-class interior and comfortable, composed ride.
Car Guides
Edmunds compares 2020 Honda Accord with Hyundai Sonata April 27, 2020 | 8:47 PM
An oil change question.
Car Doctor
With driving now limited, can I delay my next oil change? April 20, 2020 | 5:46 PM
These small cars are big on features and great for any budget.
Car Guides
10 affordable small cars worth considering April 19, 2020 | 10:16 AM
In this Sunday, March 22, 2020, file photograph, a row of unsold 2020 Kicks SUVs sit at a Nissan dealership in Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Car Guides
Edmunds: Safe ways to car shop during the pandemic April 14, 2020 | 6:11 PM
The 2017 BMW X1.
The Car Doctor
I need help choosing a used compact luxury SUV April 8, 2020 | 5:05 PM