News and Reviews Car colors to buy that maximize your resale value You may love your bubblegum-colored car, but there’s a chance no one else will. Flickr/Creative Commons

When it comes to choosing a car color, you might want to stay away from fad colors and go for something a little boring if you want to boost your vehicle’s resale value.

Even if you love the bubblegum hue of your vehicle, you’re probably safer choosing white, the world’s most popular car color, according to global paint supplier PPG Industries. After white, buyers lean toward black, silver, and gray.

“When you decide you want to be an individual and you don’t want to be the black, white, or silver car person and buy the orange car, what happens is [the car] becomes less popular,’’ said John Paul, public affairs manager for AAA Southern New England. “People will say, ‘I really like the car, but ugh, the color.’’’ Then, it takes you longer to find a buyer, he added.

Advertisement:

White has been the most popular car color since 2006, Nancy Lockhart, color-marketing manager at Axalta told Edmunds.com. And in 2013, white increased another 6 percent in popularity.

It may seem like a dull choice, but white is simple, clean, and less likely to show scratches and marks, car experts point out. If you happen to own a white Land Rover, you’re really following the pack. Edmunds told Boston.com that Land Rover sells white cars at a higher rate than any other automotive brand, at 34.1 percent of all its vehicles sold in 2015.

For luxury vehicles as a whole, however, silver takes the lead at 57 percent of cars surveyed by PPG.

Interestingly, where you live in the U.S. (and your state’s political leanings) does play some role in which car colors are most popular. Edmunds’s car shopping data showed that red states like West Virginia, North Dakota, and Oklahoma buy red cars at the highest rates, while car shoppers in blue states like Vermont, New Hampshire, and the District of Columbia buy blue at the highest rates.

Story continues after gallery.

What your car color says about you:

[bdc-gallery id=”1427628″]

Some automakers have tried to fight the status quo with wild colors, like the 2013 Chevrolet Spark coming in shades like Techno Pink and Jalapeno, and the 2010 Dodge Challenger in Furious Fuchsia. When the 2008 Chevrolet Equinox SUV stopped arriving in teal, models sold in that color were going for roughly $300 less than their silver counterparts, and $500 less than those in black and white.

Advertisement:

Paul said the wild color trend is usually reserved for less mainstream models, and occurs when carmakers want to individualize a certain car.

“This is what you see with Fiats,’’ Paul said. “They probably do it better than anybody else.’’

However, if you’re more concerned with your car being theft-proof, a bright shade of pink or teal might be just the ticket to keeping your vehicle safe. Edmunds reports that mainstream colors are far more likely to be stolen because thieves pay attention to resale value.