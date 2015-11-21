Auto insurance discounts you probably didn’t know about

A quick reference guide to car insurance discounts easily overlooked. —

Insuring your vehicle is easily one of the biggest expenses involved with owning or leasing a car, so any kind of discount helps.

Consumer finance company Bankrate.com recently surveyed the 10 largest auto insurance providers to see what kind of discounts the companies are offering consumers and found several companies have new offerings that weren’t available in previous years, such as a homeowner’s discount.

Other incentives, including discounts on green vehicles and on specific safety features like daytime running lights are also gaining popularity.

“It’s important for consumers to keep up to date and be proactive,’’ said Doug Whiteman, insurance analyst for Bankrate.com.

Check out some of the discounts auto insurance providers are offering consumers:

The 10 insurance providers are State Farm, Geico, Allstate, Progressive, USAA, Farmers, Liberty Mutual, Nationwide, American Family, and Travelers. All companies offer consumers a multiple-policy discount when bundling with other policies, like home insurance. For parents, these companies also offer discounts for younger drivers who are getting good grades in school.

Whiteman recommends consumers research what discounts they are eligible for.

“You can’t assume your company will know you have daytime running lights or own your own home,’’ said Whiteman. “When it’s renewal time, you want to pick up the phone and get every price break you can.’’