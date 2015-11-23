Driver’s guide: What to know about lane departure warning systems

This 2015 image provided by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows an illustration of a lane departure warning system while driving on the road. A recent survey showed many U.S. drivers lack awareness and understanding of new safety features like this one. (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety via AP)
This 2015 image provided by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety shows an illustration of a lane departure warning system while driving on the road. A recent survey showed many U.S. drivers lack awareness and understanding of new safety features like this one. (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety via AP) –AP
By
November 23, 2015

The basics

Lane departure warning systems use a combination of cameras and sensors to read dividers on roadways and alert a driver when their vehicle has strayed from their designated lane.

If the technology senses the vehicle is moving out of its lane, the system may warn the driver either by flashing a light, sounding an audible alert, or by making the car’s steering wheel or seat vibrate. More advanced lane-keeping systems may even work to keep the car in its lane without the driver’s intervention.

The history

Lane-keeping technology first debuted in the early 1990s in Japan with Mitsubishi’s Debonair. By the early 2000s, other automakers, including Nissan, Honda, and Toyota, had also adopted it.

Advertisement

Lane departure warning technology would make its U.S. debut with the 2005 Infiniti FX.

Russ Rader, senior vice president of communications for the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), said lane departure warning systems are now available on almost half of all new vehicles for the 2015 lineup.

But while lane departure warning systems may be gaining popularity, Rader says it’s unclear if the technology is really saving lives by preventing crashes.

“The jury is still out on these systems,’’ said Rader in a phone interview. “But so far we don’t see any evidence they are working to prevent crashes.’’

Questions linger

Rader explained that IIHS tracking methods have not found any evidence to suggest that lane departure technology has played a role in preventing collisions. IIHS tracks data based on insurance claims, and so far a pattern on the effectiveness of lane departure system has not clearly emerged.

“We haven’t seen evidence they are working yet, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be effective in the future,’’ said Rader. “But we haven’t seen it show up in crash data yet.’’

Rader points out that lane departure warnings are offered as a package of additional safety features, such as front-crash prevention systems, making it difficult to separate out.

Advertisement

He also warns that lane departure warnings are can backfire if they wind up distracting the driver.

“There is the risk that if drivers are continually inundated with alerts, chimes, and buzzers – especially false alerts – they may turn off the systems,’’ he said. “Which defeats the purpose of having them.’’

So are consumers who want a lane departure warning system getting a good investment? Rader say it’s still too early to know for sure.

“The key will be to help consumers sort through this technology so they know which ones are worth the money,’’ said Rader. “It’s too early to say if lane departure systems are worth the money.’’

The safest cars of 2015

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement
TOPICS: News and Reviews
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Car News
Auto sales fall 6 straight months, stay near record levels July 3, 2017 | 5:19 PM
Car News
Tesla says the first Model 3 will be built Friday July 3, 2017 | 4:49 PM
The 2017 Dodge Charger SXT Premium AWD
Car Reviews
The 2017 Dodge Charger is the one for everyday driving July 3, 2017 | 4:12 PM
The Genesis G80 is looking to establish a foothold in the world of luxury sedans.
Car Reviews
The Genesis G80 wants a foothold in the world of luxury sedans July 3, 2017 | 4:04 PM
The 2017 Lexus RC 200t.
Car Reviews
The 2017 Lexus RC signals the return of the luxury coupe July 3, 2017 | 3:43 PM
Re-enactors march away from the Old State House following a public reading of the United States Declaration of Independence, part of July Fourth Independence Day celebrations, in Boston, Massachusetts July 4, 2013. People across the United States gathered on Thursday for parades, picnics and fireworks at Independence Day celebrations, held under unprecedented security following the Boston Marathon bombings. Spectators waving U.S. flags and wearing red, white and blue headed for public gatherings in Boston, New York, Washington, Atlanta and other cities under the close watch of police armed with hand-held chemical detectors, radiation scanners and camera surveillance, precautions sparked by the deadly April 15 bombings. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: ANNIVERSARY SOCIETY)
Car News
Here are all of the July 4 parking and traffic restrictions July 3, 2017 | 2:40 PM
2017 Corvette Grand Sport
Car Guides
These are the most American cars you can buy right now July 1, 2017 | 7:11 PM
Traffic backed up before the Bourne Bridge heading for Cape Cod for the Labor Day weekend.
Car News
July 4 drivers can expect free coffee and no road work in Mass. July 1, 2017 | 4:35 PM
Cars drive past trees full of green leaves on Main Street in Manchester, Vermont.
Car Culture
The best drives in New England, according to our readers June 30, 2017 | 9:35 PM
Car News
Live map: The latest traffic alerts and info June 30, 2017 | 6:00 AM
Buzzards Bay, 5-24-02 - Traffic approaches the Bourne Bridge on Rt 495 headed for the Cape for the Memorial Day weekend.
Car News
It’s probably going to be a very, very busy traffic weekend on Cape Cod June 29, 2017 | 9:12 AM
2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport.
Car Guides
What the experts say about the 2017 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport June 28, 2017 | 10:07 PM
Music festival goers stop for a photo opp with their Bolt EV at iconic Indio, California stops.
Car Guides
What the experts say about the 2017 Chevrolet Bolt June 28, 2017 | 10:01 PM
Battery replacement.
Car Guides
'How long should my car battery last?' June 28, 2017 | 9:30 PM
Car Guides
'What is the benefit of ceramic brake pads?' June 28, 2017 | 9:29 PM
2006 Honda CR-V.
Car Guides
'Should I keep investing money into an 11-year-old vehicle?' June 28, 2017 | 9:28 PM
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe.
Car Guides
'What’s the difference between four- and six-cylinder engines?' June 28, 2017 | 9:27 PM
2003 Honda Accord.
Car Guides
'Does my car have a timing belt or timing chain?' June 28, 2017 | 9:25 PM
U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx told about 1,200 people at a self-driving convention in San Francisco that a more rigorous review of robotic controls is needed to make sure the Department of Transportation and manufacturers are ‘‘in sync’’ about the safety of autonomous vehicles before they hit the road.
Car Guides
'Would you buy a car with self-driving features?' June 28, 2017 | 9:22 PM
Routine maintenance.
Car Guides
'Should I replace my car’s entire axle?' June 28, 2017 | 9:20 PM
This photo provided by Porsche Cars North America, Inc. shows the 718 Boxster. Porsche’s mid-engine convertible sports car, the Boxster, is beautifully revamped for 2017 with new engines, retuned suspension, styling updates and more standard features than before. (Courtesy of Porsche Cars North America, Inc. via AP)
Car Reviews
Porsche's Boxster is a 718 now, with more power and upgrades June 28, 2017 | 7:24 PM
Traffic headed toward the Tobin Bridge.
Car Culture
The worst times to drive during the Fourth of July holiday stretch June 28, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Car Culture
Boston is the worst-driving major city in America, insurance company says June 27, 2017 | 7:08 PM
Under the big top: Movin’ On with Michelin, Montreal, Canada.
Car Culture
5 things to know about the future of mobility June 27, 2017 | 1:02 PM
The 2017 Aston Martin DB11 in striking Frosted Glass Blue.
Car Reviews
Aston Martin looks toward the future June 27, 2017 | 1:00 PM
2017 Nissan Rogue Sport: The city-sized crossover.
Car Culture
Heels and Wheels: How an industry group brings together women who love cars June 27, 2017 | 12:57 PM
Car Culture
Here's when you can stroll a car-free Newbury Street this summer June 27, 2017 | 5:42 AM
Car News
Q&A: How air bag recalls are impacted by Takata's bankruptcy June 26, 2017 | 9:36 PM
2017 Mercedes-AMG S65 Cabriolet.
Car News
These are the most and least expensive cars to insure June 23, 2017 | 10:15 AM
A worker checks quality at the body shop of the Ford plant in Hangzhou, China, April 11, 2017. Making the Focus in a Chinese factory demonstrates their reliable quality and competitive costs, but the move could spark trade tensions with the United States.
Car News
How Ford's decision to build cars in China could impact the auto world June 23, 2017 | 12:02 AM