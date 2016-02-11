A guide to cheap car insurance in Massachusetts

Once a year, looking for better car insurance could lead to savings.
Once a year, looking for better car insurance could lead to savings. –Charles Krupa / AP
SHARE TWEET 6 COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
February 11, 2016

If you’re looking for a new car, it’s important to remember the additional costs that come along with your purchase. What you could end up paying for auto insurance should be one of your top considerations when car-shopping.

Of course, some of this price is out of your control. Where you live may heavily affect what you ultimately pay for car insurance. For consumers who live in cities and crowded urban areas, this means higher rates because insurance companies see more claims from these areas.

What do people pay across Massachusetts?

According to a recent analysis from CarInsurance.com, an online auto insurance marketplace, Massachusetts drivers pay an annual auto insurance rate of $1,302. That’s slightly higher than the national average of $1,231 per year.

Advertisement

Michelle Megna, CarInsurance.com’s managing editor, said insurance companies pay close attention to where consumers live. Location plays a major factor in what a motorist ends up paying. And urban areas, which tend to have more people and more cars often face higher rates.

“The short answer is that when insurance companies are setting your rate, often they’ll look at where you live as the kicking off point of the process of setting your rates,’’ Megna told Boston.com in a phone call.

“Based on frequency and severity of claims for that area they’ll consider how risky that area is,’’ she said.

Story continues after gallery.

Check out how much it costs to insure best-selling cars:

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement

CarInsurance.com reports that drivers in parts of Brockton pay more for car insurance than other motorists in the state, while drivers in parts of Wellfleet pay the least, according to quotes from six major insurance providers.

Brockton drivers in zip code 02302 pay an average of $2,076 a year. Meanwhile, drivers in Wellfleet’s 02667 zip code pay an average of $903 a year. Wellfleet’s auto insurance rates range from as high as $1,176 to as little as $571.

But auto insurance in Brockton ranges from a high of $3,110 to a low of $1,230.

Advertisement

Shop around, often

Given this range, Megna recommends consumers look for a more affordable rate. She estimates that consumers could save around 50 percent on their insurance by shopping around.

“The smartest thing to do is definitely shop around and not just stick with the same insurer out of inertia,’’ Megna told Boston.com.

She points out that every insurance company has its own formula for assessing a driver’s risk, including the driver’s residence and driving record. Comparing rates of several companies could help consumers save money.

“If you go out and get quotes from five or six insurers, the price can vary significantly,’’ said Megna. “You want to get quotes from several insurers and go with the lowest one, which could be hundreds of dollars less than other insurers for the same coverage because they assess risk differently.’’

Megna says it’s wise for consumers to do some research once a year to see if they can get a better deal. When consumers have a major event – such as moving, buying a new car, or if a teenage driver on their policy goes off to college – they should update their policies to see what savings they are eligible for.

“I would stress that it’s no one’s favorite things to do, but it would pay off,’’ said Megna.

Massachusetts advantages

She points out that drivers in Massachusetts have a rare advantage when it comes to getting a decent insurance rate. Insurers are not allowed to consider a driver’s credit rating when setting their rates. The only other states with this rule in place are California and Hawaii.

Advertisement

“That can work in your favor if you have bad credit,’’ said Megna.

To help local drivers find a rate that works for them, CarInsurance.com has prepared a “Massachusetts car insurance’’ resource to help compare rates. Meanwhile, a new insurance shopping resource called Insurify offers to help consumers compare insurance policies prices across companies. The model is similar to how Kayak allows consumers to compare airfare prices offered by several provider simultaneously.

TOPICS: News and Reviews Massachusetts

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
The calm before the storm: vendors setting up for the 2020 New England International Auto Show, January 16-20 at the Boston Convention Center.
Cars
Photos from the 2020 New England International Auto Show January 17, 2020 | 3:52 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, the logo of the Nissan Motor Co. is seen on a car displayed at the gallery of its global headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Nissan is recalling over 450,000 vehicles worldwide because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire. Because of the fire risk, the company is urging owners to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures if the antilock brake light comes on for more than 10 seconds. The recall, detailed in documents posted Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 by the U.S. government, covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015 through 2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016 through 2018. Also included are Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017 through 2019. Most are in the U.S. and Canada. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
Recall
Nissan adds nearly 346,000 vehicles to Takata recall saga January 16, 2020 | 9:41 PM
The 2020 Taycan is Porsche's first EV, and it's a multitalented one. You can use it just like a regular luxury sedan thanks to its four doors and two trunks, or you can drive it like a sports car and enjoy its rapid acceleration and hunkered-down handling.
Car Guides
Edmunds: Five noteworthy electric vehicles to buy in 2020 January 16, 2020 | 8:16 PM
The all-new 2021 GMC Yukon.
Car Reviews
The all-new 2021 GMC Yukon offers new trims and new features January 15, 2020 | 7:45 PM
The New England International Auto Show at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
Auto Show
The New England auto show comes to the convention center this weekend January 13, 2020 | 3:19 PM
For the hybrid version, the 2020 Toyota Corolla offers 52 miles per gallon combined fuel economy.
Car Reviews
Toyota's best-selling Corolla compact gets a makeover and a hybrid for 2020 January 12, 2020 | 10:27 PM
the 2019 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition.
Car Reviews
Nissan Pathfinder remains a solid value, but that's about it January 12, 2020 | 10:06 PM
The Lincoln MKZ at the 2017 North American International Auto Show.
Car Guides
Lincoln's remaining sedans are doomed — but a new model could help brand January 12, 2020 | 9:28 PM
Brake rotors are like very thick dinner plates, typically constructed of cast iron. Brake calipers clamp the disc pads, which are faced with friction material, against the rotor, converting kinetic energy into heat.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: Shudder likely indicates need for new brake pads and rotors January 12, 2020 | 8:22 PM
The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is shown at AutoMobility LA on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Car Guides
Zero to 60 in 2.2 seconds? Electric vehicles to watch January 9, 2020 | 9:55 PM
The Jeep Compass as one of three rugged vehicles along with the Renegade and the Wrangler, that will soon offer 4XE plug-in hybrid variants.
Car Guides
Edmunds: Top automotive tech at CES 2020 January 9, 2020 | 9:38 PM
FILE - This June 25, 2017 file photo shows TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich. Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari are recalling about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. of Japan, Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The inflators can hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. . (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Car News
Takata recall of 10 million inflators could be last of air bag saga January 9, 2020 | 9:25 PM
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
Car News
New U.S. plan keeps autonomous vehicle standards voluntary January 9, 2020 | 9:11 PM
Qilai Shen
Car News
Tesla delivers first Chinese-made Model 3 to customers January 9, 2020 | 8:55 PM
The 2020 Kia Telluride. (Kia Motors/TNS)
Car Reviews
Kia Telluride mixes fun with practicality January 9, 2020 | 8:41 PM
Cars
Get $2 off your admission to the 2020 New England International Auto Show January 9, 2020 | 4:48 PM
The 2020 Honda Civic Si.
Car Reviews
The racy Honda Civic Si just wants to have fun January 8, 2020 | 8:24 PM
The 2019 Honda HR-V Sport.
The Car Doctor
Should we reconsider buying a Honda HR-V? January 8, 2020 | 7:24 PM
The 2021 Kia Seltos.
Car Reviews
Kia hopes for a bargain-price hit with Telluride-looking Seltos small SUV January 7, 2020 | 9:24 PM
The BMW 7 series is updated for 2020 (European model shown).
Car Reviews
BMW updates the 7-Series sedan line for 2020; plug-in hybrid model added January 6, 2020 | 8:55 PM
Chrysler recalls 119,500 2011 and 2012 sedans to fix air bag lights Date: April 9, 2013 Units: About 119,500Chrysler is recalling roughly 119,500 sedans from the 2011 and 2012 model years because their air bag warning lights are illuminating for no reason, the Associated press reported. Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger sedans made between April 2011 and December 2011 are involved in the recall. No one has been reported injured as a result of the defect. The company plans to fix affected vehicles for free.
The Car Doctor
Should I add rustproofing to my van? January 6, 2020 | 4:49 PM
Ford F-150 owners were impressed by the Tesla Cybertruck's claimed performance. But they worry about battery range and reliability.
Car Guides
What Ford F-150 owners think of the Tesla Cybertruck January 5, 2020 | 9:28 PM
The 2019 Honda Passport looks like its big brother, the three-row Honda Pilot, but with a taller stance and bulkier tires.
Car Reviews
2019 Honda Passport aims for a bit of ruggedness January 5, 2020 | 9:07 PM
The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is shown at AutoMobility LA on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Car Guides
The electric Mustang is just the start of Ford's drive to hit 50 mpg in 6 years January 5, 2020 | 8:47 PM
While overall sales for new cars in California dipped in the third quarter, the combined market share for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in the Golden State continued to grow.
Car News
Electric vehicle sales in California on the rise January 5, 2020 | 7:07 PM
Model 3 is a smaller, simpler, and a more affordable electric car. Designed and built as the world's first mass-market electric vehicle, it is a critical step in Tesla's mission to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy.
Car Reviews
Two motors are better than one for Tesla Model 3 Performance January 3, 2020 | 8:40 PM
The Maserati Quattroporte GranSport.
Car Reviews
Maserati Quattroporte GranSport brings style, luxury, performance in a large sedan January 3, 2020 | 8:20 PM
Inside the autonomous Mercedes-Benz F015, passengers will be able to use their newly gained free time to relax or work as they please.
Car News
Gridlock solutions envisioned with driverless cars, flying taxis, and delivery drones January 3, 2020 | 7:26 PM
The 2017 Honda Ridgeline.
Car Guides
Auto Q&A: Ridgeline experiencing mysterious surges January 3, 2020 | 6:53 PM
In this May 1, 2015, file photo Ford Focus vehicles are seen on a storage lot in Ypsilanti, Mich.
Car Guides
When leasing a car is the more frugal option January 2, 2020 | 7:16 PM