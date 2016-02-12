In a Mass. garage, a limo once reserved for America’s elite

This modified 1965 Lincoln Continental has a unique history.
This modified 1965 Lincoln Continental has a unique history. –Olivia Spinale/Boston.com
By
February 12, 2016

The name may not ring a bell now, but in its heyday in the 1960s, the Lehmann-Peterson brand was among the most exclusive in the automotive world.

The company was known for cutting Lincoln Continentals in half, inserting nearly three feet of reinforced body between the front and doors, and adding all manner of high-end accessories to create its “Executive Limousines.’’

One such vehicle, which may have once been used by President Lyndon B. Johnson, now lives in a private collection in Massachusetts.

Lehmann-Peterson

The company was formed by the partnership of Robert “Pete’’ Peterson and George “Skip’’ Lehmann. The pair first collaborated when they cut a 1963 Lincoln in half and extended it by 34 inches.

Advertisement

The duo entered into a partnership with Ford, which owns Lincoln, in 1964 and revealed their vehicle at the New York International Auto Show later that year. It became highly popular among American celebrities and high-level politicians.

The partners would produce about 600 units for wealthy clients over seven years. Some of Lehmann-Peterson’s more noteworthy clients included Jerry Lewis, Jackie Gleason, Sophia Loren, Spencer Tracy, Robert Vaughn and Elvis Presley.

In 1970, Ford ended its relationship with Lehmann and Peterson, who eventually sold their company.

Story continues after gallery.

Previous -- of -- Next
Advertisement

Fast forward

But one of its models has found a home in Massachusetts. John Lawlor, an auto buff and collector in Middleboro, bought a Lehmann-Peterson limousine that he believes once belonged to the White House under Lyndon B. Johnson.

Lawlor, who was also a producer for the iconic radio show “Car Talk,’’ said when he first bought the car from a previous owner, he was just looking to get his hands on a mid-60s Lehmann-Peterson vehicle. But when it arrived, he started to think he had gotten something more.

“I didn’t know I had the president’s car, but apparently so,’’ said Lawlor.

The 22-foot long car came with additional materials, including an inauguration program, a presidential keychain embossed with the date of Johnson’s 1965 inauguration, and pens. Given the limo’s shape and accompanying materials, Lawlor believes he has one of roughly 40 Lehmann-Peterson limos commissioned for government officials during Johnson’s administration.

Advertisement

Boston.com could not confirm the original owner of the limo. It comes with no official documentation indicating the limo once belonged to Johnson, and a spokesperson for the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum was not aware of its existence.

But there is plenty of physical evidence that gives the limo presidential appearance, aside from its size and deep black color.

A limousine similar to Lawlor’s – this one a modified 1968 Lincoln Continental – sits in the lobby of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library and Museum in Austin, Texas. —Wally Gobetz/Flickr/Creative Commons

In the back is a built-in phone that reads “White House Motor Pool’’ in the center of the rotary. A series of push buttons surround the phone (which is no longer working).

Behind the phone, tucked away in a hidden compartment, is a built-in bar that can fit four glasses and two spirit bottles.

On the dashboard is a Lehmann-Peterson plaque that reads, “Especially Built for President Lyndon B. Johnson.’’ It features suicide doors that open in reverse and are covered in layer upon layer of paint, which Lawlor thinks may have been necessary after pressing crowds left scratches on the car.

Lawlor said he has consulted with retired Secret Service agents over the years who believe the limousine is genuine. He feels strongly attached to it and has no plans to part ways with it.

“I’m not going to sell it in my lifetime,’’ he said. “I can’t think of any reason I would want to.’’

Lawlor keeps the car in his garage in Middleboro. Because of liability concerns, he does not allow the public to come by and sneak a peek at the limo. But he has previously loaned the car to the Larz Anderson Museum in Brookline for public display. He even drives it occasionally.

Advertisement

“It’s history,’’ said Lawlor. “It’s something I love and it’s a joy to drive.’’

TOPICS: News and Reviews
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

USCG EAGLE sailing towards Boston for the Tallship Parade.
Car Culture
There are a ton of traffic and parking restrictions for Sail Boston June 16, 2017 | 11:54 AM
Real Estate
What is it like to live in Boxborough? June 15, 2017 | 3:00 PM
Real Estate
$3.88 million gut-renovated home wasn't biggest sale this week June 15, 2017 | 1:19 PM
The 2018 Chevrolet Equinox.
Car Guides
What the experts say about the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox June 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, cars move along an assembly line at the General Motors Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kan. General Motors is extending the normal two-week summer shutdown at two U.S. car factories because of slumping demand. Union officials say the Lordstown, Ohio, plant near Cleveland and the Fairfax plant in Kansas City, Kan., will close for as long as five weeks in June and July 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)
Car News
GM extends summer shutdown at 2 car plants as demand falls June 14, 2017 | 12:13 PM
Revere, MA - 6/7/2017 - Cars sit parked in the lot of the shuttered Wonderland Greyhound Park in Revere, MA, June 7, 2017. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Car News
Wonderland’s closed. So why are there so many cars? June 14, 2017 | 11:18 AM
2018 Acura TLX V6 A-Spec
Car Reviews
Acura's 2018 TLX a bargain of an entry-level luxury sedan June 14, 2017 | 11:06 AM
Euisun Chung, a vice chairman of Hyundai Motor, in a car, arrives with Hyundai Motor's new SUV Kona during its world premiere in Goyang, South Korea, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Hyundai Motor Co. is playing catch up in the fast-growing sport utility vehicle market with its first subcompact SUV targeting Europe and North America. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Car News
Hyundai plays catch-up with new subcompact SUV June 13, 2017 | 6:24 PM
This photo provided by Kia Motors America shows the 2017 Sorento. The Kia Sorento adds connectivity and safety features for 2017 while remaining one of the most affordable SUVs of its size. (Kia Motors America via AP)
Car News
Tests find that most midsize SUVs have unsafe headlights June 13, 2017 | 12:05 AM
This photo provided by American Honda Motor Co., Inc. shows the next generation Honda Accord. Honda says its Accord midsize car will be offered only with four-cylinder or gas-electric hybrid engines when an all-new version comes out later in 2017. The company says the smaller engines are sufficient for what its customers want. (Courtesy of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. via AP)
Car News
Honda to roll out all-new Accord with no V6 option June 9, 2017 | 4:12 PM
This photo provided by the Volvo Car Corporation shows the 2018 Volvo V90. You can order the 2018 Volvo V90 with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (250 horsepower), or an upgraded version that's turbocharged and supercharged (316 hp) for $6,000 more that the starting price. Front-wheel drive is standard with the former, while the latter is all-wheel-drive only. (Courtesy of Volvo Car Corporation via AP)
Car Guides
Edmunds: 3 wagons of particular interest this year June 9, 2017 | 12:30 PM
2006-2007 Mercury Marquis
Car Guides
'My 10-year-old car is running rough, what's going on?' June 9, 2017 | 11:55 AM
7th generation Camry
Car Guides
'Why is my Camry making noises?' June 9, 2017 | 11:53 AM
Car Guides
'How much is too much for new brakes?' June 9, 2017 | 11:51 AM
Car Guides
'How long should a new starter last?' June 9, 2017 | 11:48 AM
Car Guides
'When’s the best time to swap out my winter tires?' June 9, 2017 | 11:46 AM
1959 Chevrolet Corvette.
Car Culture
35 Massachusetts car shows worth checking out this summer June 9, 2017 | 9:54 AM
Boston, MA - 6/03/2017 - Traffic moving freely on the Mass. Tpke despite the lane closures. Lane closures on Mass. Turnpike. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: In Caps, Topic: 04pike, LOID: 8.3.2680560938.
Car News
Massachusetts House advances bill to limit cellphone use by drivers June 8, 2017 | 3:12 PM
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF.
Car Guides
What the experts say about the 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata June 8, 2017 | 5:00 AM
This photo provided by Ford Motor Co. shows a Ford F-150 Raptor. Ford’s top performance pickup, the F-150 Raptor, amps up its performance and personality for 2017 with a 450-horsepower, EcoBoost V-6, new racing shocks and a new SuperCrew body. (Courtesy of Ford Motor Co. via AP)
Car Reviews
Ford beefs up already impressive F-150 Raptor pickup truck June 7, 2017 | 6:00 PM
In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017 photograph, volunteers wheel supplies past a 1915 Duesenberg race car (#25), which raced in Boston, at the North East Motor Sports Museum in Loudon, N.H. The museum dedicated to motorsports in New England resides just outside the front gates the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
Car Culture
New museum tells story of New England car racing history June 7, 2017 | 9:52 AM
epa05698379 Engineers from NuTonomy Inc, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, conduct tests of their self driving car in Boston, Massachusetts, USA 04 January 2017. Software developed by NuTonomy Inc., modifies and controls a car made by French automaker Renault, and has a driver in the vehicle to take control if needed. EPA/CJ GUNTHER
Car News
Lyft wants to begin using self-driving cars in Boston, with the help of this Cambridge startup June 6, 2017 | 3:29 PM
2017 Mazda CX-5
Car Guides
6 new and used cars you can get for under $25,000 June 6, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Trucks fuel up at the Petro truck stop in Effingham, Ill., March 30, 2017. Trucking, which was once among the best-paying such jobs, has become low-wage, grinding, unhealthy work: why do they do it? (George Etheredge/The New York Times)
Car Culture
Truckers' message for you: Chill out, stop texting, and have respect June 6, 2017 | 1:05 AM
2107 Infiniti Q60
Car Guides
6 new and used cars you can get for under $40,000 June 4, 2017 | 5:54 PM
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD.
Car Guides
'What do you think of the full-sized GM trucks?' June 4, 2017 | 5:32 PM
2015 Subaru Outback
Car Guides
'Why does my car keep losing antifreeze?' June 4, 2017 | 5:25 PM
Car Guides
'My dream car is a 1980 Mercedes 450SLC, would you suggest buying one that's been well used?' June 4, 2017 | 5:18 PM
IN THE PACK: 124 cars squeezed onto the track, including a rare Hudson Hornet (right).
Car Culture
More fun than NASCAR: 24 hours of racing at LeMons June 4, 2017 | 5:11 PM
BUICK GETS CONTEMPORARY: The 2017 LaCrosse has a sharp and stately exterior that stands out among large, FWD sedans.
Car Reviews
Review: Buick LaCrosse is a big, modern sedan June 4, 2017 | 4:58 PM