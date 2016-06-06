The Boston-to-Somerville Rush Hour Challenge starts at 5 p.m. sharp

Tonight, a group of commuters will race from downtown Boston to Somerville’s Davis Square using different modes of transportation.

The seven participants will travel by bike, car, running, walking, the MBTA, Hubway or an electric pedal assist bicycle for the fourth annual Rush Hour Challenge. Participants will leave from MassDOT’s Park Plaza offices and attempt to get to Redbones restaurant in Davis Square first.

Lauren LeClaire, communications coordinator for MassBike, the event organizer, said the purpose of the race is to highlight the challenges that all commuters must endure.

“The takeaway is no matter what mode of transit you’re using, whether you’re biking or driving, there are challenges and issues that all different types of modes face in this region,’’ said LeClaire in a phone interview. “Show a bit of empathy for your fellow commuter because it’s not easy for any of us to get around.’’

Seven official participants have already been selected to race using a particular mode of transportation. But interested parties are welcome to “tag-along’’ with the official racers as they navigate Boston’s rush hour commute to Davis Square.

Spectators are invited to visit Redbones or get updates on how each participant is progressing via Twitter. Participants will have other people shadowing them on their commute who will provide updates via text message or Twitter to an announcer at the restaurant.

LeClaire said the participant who reaches Davis Square first will receive a gift certificate to Redbones valued at $100, other small prizes and “a year of bragging rights.’’

The race kicks off at 5 p.m. today from MassDOT headquarters at 10 Park Plaza.