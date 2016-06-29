What the Volkswagen settlement means for car owners

A service area at a Volkswagen dealership in Los Angeles, California on June 28, 2016. Volkswagen has agreed to pay out billions in a settlement with US authorities and car owners over its emissions-cheating diesel-powered cars. The settlement filed in federal court calls for the German auto giant to either buy back or fix the cars that tricked pollution tests, and to pay each owner up to $10,000 in cash.
A service area at a Volkswagen dealership in Los Angeles, California on June 28, 2016. Volkswagen has agreed to pay out billions in a settlement with US authorities and car owners over its emissions-cheating diesel-powered cars. The settlement filed in federal court calls for the German auto giant to either buy back or fix the cars that tricked pollution tests, and to pay each owner up to $10,000 in cash. –AFP/Getty Images
By
HIROKO TABUCHI
June 29, 2016

Volkswagen has agreed to pay almost $15 billion to settle claims in the United States over its diesel emissions scandal, affecting nearly half a million cars. This is what that could mean for vehicle owners:

Who can take part?

Owners of about 475,000 model year 2009-15 Volkswagen and Audi diesel cars.

Eligible models:

2009-15 Volkswagen Jetta TDI

2009-14 Volkswagen Jetta SportWagen TDI

2012-15 Volkswagen Beetle TDI

2012-15 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible TDI

2010-15 Audi A3 TDI

2010-15 Volkswagen Golf TDI

2015 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen TDI

2012-15 Volkswagen Passat TDI

What are the options?

Owners can either sell their vehicles back to Volkswagen for a price reflecting the value of the vehicles before the diesel cheating became known, or have their cars repaired without incurring any cost.

The fix, though, will probably reduce the engines’ performance and gas mileage.

What about additional compensation?

Volkswagen will also separately offer affected car owners cash compensation of $5,100 to $10,000, depending on the model and year of the vehicle.

What if I’ve already sold my Volkswagen?

People who sold their cars after Sept. 18, 2015, when the cheating was publicly disclosed, will be offered half of the cash compensation offered to current owners.

Is participation in the settlement mandatory?

No, car owners may choose not to participate and instead sue Volkswagen for better terms. Those owners, however, would also risk getting a lesser settlement or none at all if their separate lawsuits are unsuccessful.

When will all this happen?

The settlement still is subject to review by a federal judge and a public comment period, which might take until fall.

But if the deal is approved, it will require Volkswagen to begin acting as soon as possible. All repairs and payments are to be made no later than December 2018.

TOPICS: News and Reviews Volkswagen

