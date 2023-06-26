Book Club 10 of the best books set in Boston, according to readers Boston.com readers say these titles are must-reads.

As our readers will tell you, there’s something about reading a book with familiar settings that elevates the reading experience.

This month, the Boston.com Book Club turned to one of the masters of Boston fiction with our June pick, “Small Mercies” by Dennis Lehane. The novel is set in South Boston during the summer of the busing crisis as racial tensions come to a head and a mother searches for her missing daughter. Lehane and Harvard Book Store’s Serena Longo will join Boston.com for a virtual discussion Tuesday at 5 p.m. Ahead of the event, we asked Boston.com readers to share their favorite books by the crime fiction writer.

Advertisement:

We also asked readers to share the best book, of any genre, set in Boston. Readers shared their historical fiction, nonfiction, romance, and feminist literature titles. Below you’ll find 10 more books set in Boston that you can read after you get through “Small Mercies.”

“A great mystery set in the heart of downtown, bouncing back and forth from the early 1800s to the present day! A novel full of greed, lust, murder, and betrayal that makes it hard to put down!” — Ellen M., Boston

“A beautiful true story of a woman’s attempt to honor her late father by continuing his work with young boys in a group home. It’s a moving account of her process through mourning and figuring out how she can help this dynamic community. She deals with complex challenges that come with volunteering in that setting, such as limited funding, imposter syndrome, and the different attitudes of the boys.” — Alexa R., Roslindale

“It has everything! Revenge, trauma, addiction, marriage issues. It’s relatable on so many topics and you’re rooting for the protagonist throughout it. Plus, I love reading books when I know the location and can picture the setting.” — Stephanie F., Sherborn

“The book centers around the former mayor of Boston who adopts African American brothers from the city. The book tackles Boston’s complex racial and political histories while still being entertaining, and full of heart!” — Amelia P., Brookline

“It’s a fun summer read with the perfect romance-to-self-discovery ratio. It’s joyful and, at times, frustrating, and the need to uncover the mystery revealed early on keeps you going. Oh, it also tells a little-known story of the Indian immigrant communities who came to Boston for college. Super cool!” — Mandible M., Boston

“This was Robert Parker’s first Spenser book. It is set in Boston and establishes the tone for all the Spenser novels that follow. I recommend all of Robert Parker’s novels.” — Lilyane S., Canton

“A view of a post-apocalyptic Boston. It gives us fair warning of what could happen if we don’t change our ways.” — Shannon B., Dedham

“It tells a classic Boston story in a very skilled and readable way.” — Nathan L., Cohasset

In this nineteenth-century novel, a self-made millionaire tries to break into Brahmin society by moving his family from their Vermont farm to Boston. The book gives a glimpse into the attitudes of American high society during the Gilded Age.

This novel describes the start of the feminist movement through one (older) woman who went to Harvard later in life. Mentions many places still here in Cambridge and Boston — the Coop, Freedom Trail, etc. I enjoy this book because of the details of academia and Harvard, as well as for general feminist enlightenment when I first read it years ago.” — Anonymous