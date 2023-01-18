Book Club Are you a writer? Share your story with Boston.com’s Book Club. We're accepting short fiction, poetry, and essays. FILE — A general view of the bookstore at P&T Knitwear in New York, on July 30, 2022. Turning the page on 2022. A selection of the best business books of the year, a few tips from readers and the titles DealBook looks forward to reading in 2023. (Zack DeZon/The New York Times) (Zack DeZon/The New York Times)

Boston.com readers aren’t just lovers of local news, they also love literature. Over the last two years, we’ve connected with readers through our Book Club, where readers have engaged with New England writers and booksellers through monthly events. We’ve also leaned on our readers’ love of books to make guides to horror fiction, young adult titles, Massachusetts-based books, and more.

This month, we’re reading “A Fractured Infinity” by Nathan Tavares, a sci-fi adventure that uses the multiverse to turn a romance on its head. Tavares will be joined by Brookline Booksmith’s Alex Schaffner, on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. for a discussion about the book.

For many avid readers, a love of books often extends to a love of writing. If you’re an author in any genre or style, we want to read your stories.

We’re opening our Book Club up for submissions of short fiction, poetry, and personal essays from readers. Not only can you share your own original, unpublished work for publication on Boston.com, but you’ll also get to read the work of other authors in Greater Boston and New England.

This month’s prompt is: If you could travel to another time or alternate universe, where would you go?

Feel free to interpret this prompt however you’re inspired. Do you have a personal story to tell about a previous time in your life? Do you want to imagine what a conversation would be like with a prominent figure in an alternate reality? Show us where your imagination takes you.

Send us a piece of writing (fiction or nonfiction, all are welcome) that addresses the prompt in no more than 500 words and your work may be featured on our site or on Boston.com’s social media channels. Please only submit your original, unpublished work to Boston.com.

If your piece is chosen for publication, we may be in touch with you about edits to your submission. If we plan to publish your entry, we will contact you directly regarding rate and payment.

Before submitting, please read Boston.com’s Terms of Service and our Community Guidelines.

