Book Club Writers: Share a story about your favorite Marathon Monday memory Submit your essays and poems to Boston.com.

Boston is getting ready for the 127th Boston Marathon and with it, the sense of community and shared excitement that race day brings.

Whether you’re running the race or cheering on a friend, there’s something about Marathon Monday that brings people in the city together. We want to hear your stories about the moments you felt connected to your family, friends, and fellow Bostonians on Marathon Mondays past.

In March, we asked Boston.com’s Book Club readers to tell us a story about a vacation gone wrong and our pick was “La Dolce Fiat,” a personal essay about an Italian honeymoon turned adventure by Kate Lagenberg. This month, we’re asking readers to tap into their memories again and share what they love about Marathon Monday.

Whether you have a poem to share about what it feels like to cross the finish line at Boylston or an essay about a chance encounter along the route, we want to read your writing.

This month’s prompt is: What is your favorite memory of Marathon Monday?

Send us a piece of writing that addresses the prompt in no more than 500 words and your work may be featured on our site or on Boston.com’s social media channels. Please only submit your original, unpublished work to Boston.com.

If your piece is chosen for publication, we may be in touch with you about edits to your submission. If we plan to publish your entry, we will contact you directly regarding rate and payment.

Please be sure to read Boston.com’s Terms of Service and our Community Guidelines before submitting.

Submit to the Book Club April prompt: What is your favorite memory of Marathon Monday? Which category is the piece you're submitting? (Required) Essay Poetry Submit your work here. (500 words or less.) (Required) Name (First and Last) (Required) Email (Required) Please enter an email address that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Check this box to confirm that you've read the Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. (Required) Yes, I confirm. By checking this box you confirm that you're submitting original, unpublished work. The work you submit here may be published on our website and/or social media channels. Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

