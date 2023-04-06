Writers: Share a story about your favorite Marathon Monday memory

Stay up-to-date on the Book Club
Boston is getting ready for the 127th Boston Marathon and with it, the sense of community and shared excitement that race day brings.
Whether you’re running the race or cheering on a friend, there’s something about Marathon Monday that brings people in the city together. We want to hear your stories about the moments you felt connected to your family, friends, and fellow Bostonians on Marathon Mondays past.
In March, we asked Boston.com’s Book Club readers to tell us a story about a vacation gone wrong and our pick was “La Dolce Fiat,” a personal essay about an Italian honeymoon turned adventure by Kate Lagenberg. This month, we’re asking readers to tap into their memories again and share what they love about Marathon Monday.
Whether you have a poem to share about what it feels like to cross the finish line at Boylston or an essay about a chance encounter along the route, we want to read your writing.
Send us a piece of writing that addresses the prompt in no more than 500 words and your work may be featured on our site or on Boston.com’s social media channels. Please only submit your original, unpublished work to Boston.com.
If your piece is chosen for publication, we may be in touch with you about edits to your submission. If we plan to publish your entry, we will contact you directly regarding rate and payment.
Join Rebecca Makkai and Becky Dayton, owner of The Vermont Book Shop on Tuesday, April 25th, at 6 p.m., as they discuss Rebecca’s remarkable new novel!
Buy “I Have Some Questions For You” from: Bookshop | The Vermont Book Shop
