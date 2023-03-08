Writers: Share your creative work with Boston.com’s Book Club

Stay up-to-date on the Book Club
Catch up on the latest Boston.com Book Club pick and join the virtual author discussions.
As we approach the official end of a somewhat mild winter here in New England, Boston.com’s Book Club is dreaming of vacations real and imagined with our March pick “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand.
This month, the Book Club is speaking with the “queen of beach reads” herself about her latest novel, which follows protagonist Lizbet as her summer is upended. Following a breakup, she becomes the general manager of a hotel with construction problems, a prickly staff, and a supernatural presence haunting the halls. Hilderbrand joins us to discuss her book with bookseller Tim Ehrenberg on March 28, at 6 p.m.
Hilderbrand has said in interviews that her love of the region began with family vacations on Cape Cod. Her novels take shared experiences and memories of the Cape and turn them on their head. In honor of this month’s book pick, we want our readers to share their own vacation stories.
In February, we received submissions from readers about love of all kinds. Our selected poem, “The Middle Hours” by April Leavenworth focused on settling into romantic love.
Send us a piece of writing that addresses the prompt in no more than 500 words and your work may be featured on our site or on Boston.com’s social media channels. Please only submit your original, unpublished work to Boston.com.
If your piece is chosen for publication, we may be in touch with you about edits to your submission. If we plan to publish your entry, we will contact you directly regarding rate and payment.
Please be sure to read Boston.com’s Terms of Service and our Community Guidelines before submitting.
Join Elin Hilderbrand and Tim Ehrenberg on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m., as they discuss Hilderbrand’s new novel, “The Hotel Nantucket.”
Buy “The Hotel Nantucket” from: Bookshop | Nantucket Book Partners (get an autographed hardcover here)
Catch up on the latest Boston.com Book Club pick and join the virtual author discussions.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.