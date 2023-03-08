Book Club Writers: Share your creative work with Boston.com’s Book Club We're looking for poetry and essays about a vacation gone wrong. Share your writing with Boston.com's Book Club. (Zack DeZon/The New York Times) (Zack DeZon/The New York Times)

As we approach the official end of a somewhat mild winter here in New England, Boston.com’s Book Club is dreaming of vacations real and imagined with our March pick “The Hotel Nantucket” by Elin Hilderbrand.

This month, the Book Club is speaking with the “queen of beach reads” herself about her latest novel, which follows protagonist Lizbet as her summer is upended. Following a breakup, she becomes the general manager of a hotel with construction problems, a prickly staff, and a supernatural presence haunting the halls. Hilderbrand joins us to discuss her book with bookseller Tim Ehrenberg on March 28, at 6 p.m.

Hilderbrand has said in interviews that her love of the region began with family vacations on Cape Cod. Her novels take shared experiences and memories of the Cape and turn them on their head. In honor of this month’s book pick, we want our readers to share their own vacation stories.

In February, we received submissions from readers about love of all kinds. Our selected poem, “The Middle Hours” by April Leavenworth focused on settling into romantic love.

This month’s prompt is: Tell us a story about a vacation gone wrong.

Send us a piece of writing that addresses the prompt in no more than 500 words and your work may be featured on our site or on Boston.com’s social media channels. Please only submit your original, unpublished work to Boston.com.

If your piece is chosen for publication, we may be in touch with you about edits to your submission. If we plan to publish your entry, we will contact you directly regarding rate and payment.

Please be sure to read Boston.com’s Terms of Service and our Community Guidelines before submitting.

Submit to the Book Club March prompt: Tell us a story about a vacation gone wrong. Which category is the piece you're submitting? (Required) Essay Poetry Submit your work here. (500 words or less.) (Required) Name (First and Last) (Required) Email (Required) Please enter an email address that we can easily contact you with. We may reach out for more information. It will NOT be published. Check this box to confirm that you've read the Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. (Required) Yes, I confirm. By checking this box you confirm that you're submitting original, unpublished work. The work you submit here may be published on our website and/or social media channels. Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Join our next virtual event

Join Elin Hilderbrand and Tim Ehrenberg on Tuesday, March 28, at 6 p.m., as they discuss Hilderbrand’s new novel, “The Hotel Nantucket.”

