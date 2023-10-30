Books 10 kids’ books to read this November We’ve compiled a list of reads this month, from fun picture books to engaging chapter books. "Watercress" by Andrea Wang and illustrated by Jason Chin and "I'm a Neutrino: Tiny Particles in a Big Universe" by Dr. Eve M. Vavagiakis. Photos courtesy of Holiday House Publishing, Inc., and Candlewick Press/MIT Kids Press

With just about two months left in the year, now is the time to make good on your resolutions from January.

For many, the goal might be to help the kids in your life keep reading. If so, we’ve compiled a list of 10 kids’ books to read this month, from fun picture books to engaging chapter books.

“Bear Says Thanks” by Karma Wilson. Photo courtesy of Simon and Schuester/Margaret K. McElderry Books – Courtesy of Simon and Schuster/Margaret K. McElderry Books

Ages 4-8

Bear hosts a big dinner to show his appreciation for his friends, but when they show up with food to share, he discovers he’s out of plates and silverware. Along with his fellow animal friends, he has to figure out how to make the dinner a success despite this obstacle.

Ages 10-12

“Dealing With Dragons” by Patricia C. Wrede. Photo courtesy of HarperCollins – Courtesy of HarperCollins

Princess Cimorene decides she’s had enough of her prim and proper (and monotonous) royal life and runs away. She befriends a powerful dragon named Kazul, and interacts with a wide variety of characters, from a prince made of stone to witches and wizards.

Ages 4-8

This book tells the story of José Alberto Gutiérrez, a man from Bogotá, Colombia who found a single book on his garbage collection route, inspiring him to open a library. The story is told through the eyes of both the child and adult José.

“Digging for Words” by Angela Burke Kunkel. Photo courtesy of Penguin Random House

Ages 3-6

In this book for children ages three to six years old, young readers learn about the important work firefighters do to keep the community safe. Along with important information, there’s also plenty of fun animal characters, entertaining illustrations and an engaging story.

Ages 3-6

This children’s book follows a Native American family as they prepare fry bread, a fried dough bread commonly served by Indigenous people in North America.

“I’m a Neutrino: Tiny Particles in a Big Universe” by Dr. Eve. M. Vavagiakis. Photo courtesy of Candlewick Press/MIT Kids Press – Courtesy of Candlewick Press/MIT Kids Press

Ages 7-9

Have a young reader who loves all things science? “I’m a Neutrino: Tiny Particles in a Big Universe” is the book for them. Neutrinos are some of the smallest particles in our universe, created during events such as supernovas or when atoms decay.

Ages 4-6

“Isabel and the Invisible World” by Alan Lightman. Photo courtesy of Candlewick Press/MIT Kids Press – Courtesy of Candlewick Press/MIT Kids Press

Isabel has just turned six, and there’s nothing she wants to see more than invisible things. After being gifted a glass prism for her birthday, the young girl soon unlocks everything she’s dreamed of: a world of invisible colors she’s yet to see.

Ages 3-7

When people struggle to fall asleep for the night, counting sheep can be an effective strategy. However, it’s still important for sheep to get in their eight hours of sleep too, even though they may not want to.

Ages 6-9

In the first of the “Detective Duck” chapter book series, a duck named Willow, along with the help of her family and friends, must stop a mysterious black disk from crashing into a restaurant on her local pond.

“Watercress” by Andrea Wang and illustrated by Jason Chin. Courtesy of Holiday House Publishing, Inc – Courtesy of Holiday House Publishing, Inc.

Ages 4-8

A young girl is embarrassed when her family picks and prepares watercress for dinner when they see it growing along the side of the road, however she soon learns about the relation between the plant and her family’s heritage.