Books 11 books for your holiday shopping list Bookseller Paul Swydan shares his top children's and adult titles for holiday reading.

There’s nothing like a good holiday book, one you can pull out to read year after year. As such, there have always been books published with holiday-specific themes, and over the past few years, the number of new holiday titles really seems to have kicked up a notch. But never fear, I’m here with recommendations for readers of all ages.

Children’s Books

With 2019’s “Dasher,” local author and illustrator Matt Tavares landed on the New York Times bestseller list. It was a long time coming, as Tavares’ witty stories, detailed research, and picture-perfect illustrations have long delighted children. This fall, he’s back with the sequel, “Dasher Can’t Wait for Christmas.”

Published by local publisher Candlewick Press, it tells the story of the titular reindeer and how in her excitement she gets lost, and has to rely on the help of others to get back to Santa’s sleigh in time for Christmas. It’s a beautiful, joyful story.

Candlewick has another true gem of the holiday season in “How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?” by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. Barnett and Klassen are a true superstar team who have worked hand in hand on a number of projects, including “The Shapes” trilogy (which is now a series on AppleTV), the Caldecott Honor-winning books “Extra Yarn” and “Sam & Dave Dig a Hole,” and many others.

In this newest book, they muse over that age-old question about Santa. Kids will love how playful, inquisitive, and funny the book is. Parents will love that the book provides no answers, just some fun suggestions, and that it is inclusive of residences that don’t have chimneys.

Another great holiday title that doesn’t follow the typical beats of a holiday book is “Santa’s Gotta Go” by Derrick Barnes and Courtney Lovett. The book tells the tale of how little Monte and Mabel have “hanging out with Santa” on top of their Christmas list. That is, until it actually happens. Turns out Santa is a messy eater, and likes to rock out with his guitar through all hours of the night. The family wants Santa to go, but can you really kick out Santa? It’s a hilarious book by the bestselling and award-winning Barnes.

Of course, it’s hard to top any entry in the Pigeon series. As such, you SNOW you want to pick up a copy of “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Sleigh,” which is sure to be an annual hit.

On the Hanukkah side, possibly the best children’s book of the season is “Hanukkah Upside Down” by Elissa Brent Weissman and Omer Hoffmann, but you might have a hard time locating it. It proved so popular that it is already basically sold out. If you can’t get your hands on a copy, put it on back order and it can be new for next year!

In the meantime, check out other great recent Hanukkah reads “The Hanukkah Magic of Nate Gadol” by Arthur A. Levine and Kevin Hawkes and “The Eight Knights of Hanukkah” by Leslie Kimmelman and Galia Bernstein, both of which were published in paperback for the first time this fall.

Adult Fiction

Veering into adult titles, one title to check out is the locked room murder mystery “Murder on the Christmas Express” by Alexandra Benedict. A sleeper train derails on Christmas Eve, and it sits buried in snow. As families come to grips with not being able to make it home to see loved ones for the holiday, they also have to contend with a killer who is trying to pick off passengers one by one. Can a former detective aboard the train solve one last mystery before anyone else gets hurt?

A shorter option is the novella “The Christmas Appeal” by Janice Hallett. The Fairway Players from Hallett’s international bestseller, “The Appeal,” are back. When they decide to put on a Christmas play to help the church raise money for a new roof, everything is not quite merry. Petty rivalries, asbestos on the set, and people who don’t show up are all a problem. And then a dead body turns up on stage. Oops. Everyone’s a suspect in this clever turn from the “modern Agatha Christie.”

Looking to give gifts that aren’t purchased from a store? If so, then check out “Winter Celebrations” by Arounna Khounnoraj. The co-owner of the multidisciplinary Bookhou studio, Khounnoraj walks you through 26 different projects that you can make this holiday season with stunning photography and most importantly, step-by-step directions. Covering disciplines like embroidery, block printing, sewing, and pottery, this book provides the road map to explore every last ounce of your creativity.

No discussion of holiday-specific books would be complete without talking about holiday romances, which have become a big-time subgenre in the overall romance ecosystem. To be honest with you, I could write an entirely separate article about the many, many holiday romances that have debuted this fall. One that has caught my eye is “Three Holidays and a Wedding” by Uzma Jalaluddin and Marissa Stapley.

Maryam and Anna are flying to Toronto when their flight is forced to make an emergency landing, leaving them and their plane stranded in a snowbound, picture-perfect town. Will Maryam have the courage to confess her love to Saif? Will Anna find new love? It’s a delicious premise.

Just as enticing is “The Christmas Fix” by Lucy Score. It’s been a big couple of years for Score. Publishers like Bloom Books have made a killing of lifting independently published authors with great social media followings whose books were either only published as e-books or whose books were otherwise not available in bookstores and published them — often with refreshed covers — for a wider audience. Dozens of authors have benefited from this strategy lately, but even among them, Score has stood out. Her “Knockemout” series landed on the New York Times and USA Today bestseller list, and you can see her appeal in the premise for “The Christmas Fix.”

It is a perfect enemies-to-lovers set up of a small-town manager in Connecticut trying to pick up the pieces after his town is leveled by a hurricane and the reality TV star and home renovation expert with a big budget who might just be able to fix everything. But is she just trying to take advantage of the situation? Or is the town manager a little too grumpy for his own good? Careful, this one is hot to the touch and very steamy!

Young adult holiday romances tend to be a lot less steamy. If that’s something you’re looking for, look no further than the paperback original “Eight Dates and Nights.” It follows two teens with very different ideas about how to spend Hanukkah. But in a small, snowed-in Texas town where there are literally only two Jewish teenagers, will they grow on one another? A game of truth-or-dare dreidel that leads to a memorable kiss couldn’t hurt, right?

Paul Swydan is the owner of The Silver Unicorn Bookstore in Acton and the curator of Boston’s Book Club.

