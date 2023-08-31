Books 11 kids’ books to read this September, according to booksellers We’ve compiled a list of children’s books recommended by Mass. independent bookstores that your child will love. "Night Owl Night" by Susan Edwards Richmond, one of the recommended books. Photo courtesy of Charlesbridge Publishing

For young children, reading isn’t just an important skill, it’s a great source of fun and adventure.

If you have children, you’re likely looking for ways to engage them with more books, whether they’re on the younger side and just starting to recognize words, or on the older side and ready for chapter books.

No matter where your child is at in their reading journey, there’s a book out there that’s right for them. We’ve compiled a list of 11 children’s books recommended by independent bookstores in Massachusetts that your child will love.

“A Whale of the Wild” by Roseanne Parry. Harper Collins

“A Whale of the Wild” by Rosanne Parry

A young orca, Vega, and her little brother are separated from their family during a natural disaster, and it is up to her to get them back home to their pod safely.

The book is a standalone companion to New York Times–bestseller “A Wolf Called Wander.”

“A Whale of the Wild” is meant for children between eight and 12 years old.

Buy it at Aesop’s Fable.

“Chickadee: Criminal Mastermind” by Monica Silvie and Elina Ellis. Photo courtesy of Kids Can Press

“Chickadee: Criminal Mastermind” by Monica Silvie and Elina Ellis

This book is about a bird by the name of Chickadee who takes food from a human’s house during the winter and thinks he’s a criminal but soon learns he’s not that bad after all. “Chickadee: Criminal Mastermind” is intended for children between the ages of four and seven.

Buy it at Papercuts Bookshop.

“Frizzy” by Claribel A. Ortega

“Frizzy” by Claribel A. Ortega First Second

Marlene loves many things, but the hair salon is not one of them. She doesn’t understand why her curly hair needs to be straightened and with the help of her best friend and tía, she learns to love her hair for how it is.

“Frizzy” is best fit for young ones between the ages of eight and 12.

Buy it at Silver Unicorn Books.

“I WANT TO BE SPAGHETTI,” a children’s book written by Kiera Wright-Ruiz and illustrated by Claudia Lam. Penguin Random House

“I Want to Be Spaghetti!” by Kiera Wright-Ruiz

A little ramen packet on a grocery store shelf wants nothing more than to be like the ever-popular spaghetti he sees daily. His feelings change, however, when someone actually buys and makes him.

“I Want to Be Spaghetti!” is best for the four and eight years old in your life.

Buy it at Belmont Books.

“Night Owl Night” by Susan Edwards Richmond

“Night Owl Night” by Susan Edwards Richmond. Photo courtesy of Charlesbridge Publishing

In this novel, we meet Sova, a young girl whose mother is a scientist who researches birds. Now, Sova is old enough to join her as she studies saw-whet owls during the night.

“Night Owl Night” is meant for kids between the ages of four and eight.

Buy it at Silver Unicorn Books.

“The Great Caper Caper” by Josh Funk. Photo courtesy of Union Square & Co.

“The Great Caper Caper” by Josh Funk

Lady Pancake and Sir French Toast are on the case as they try to figure out who took their fridge light. If they don’t figure it out? They might live in darkness forever. “The Great Caper Caper” is the fifth of the Lady Pancake and Sir French Toast series and is meant for kids between four and eight years old.

Buy it at Newtonville Books.

“Walking Together” by Elder Albert Marshall

Walking Together © 2023 Elder Albert D. Marshall and Louise Zimanyi (text), Emily Kewageshig (illustrations.

This picture book teaches children about respecting the natural world around us through two Indigenous principles: Etuaptmumk, or Two-Eyed Seeing, and Netukulimk, protecting Earth for all generations.

“Walking Together” is meant for children between four and seven years old and was recommended by Aesop’s Fable.

Buy it at Aesop’s Fable.

“We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” by Ryan T. Higgins

Penelope Rex, a young dinosaur, is excited to make friends on her first day of school. However, she soon learns that she can’t do that if she keeps trying to eat her human classmates. “We Don’t Eat Our Classmates” is intended for kids between the ages of three and five.

Buy it at Silver Unicorn Books.

“When You Can Swim” by Jack Wong

“When You Can Swim” by Jack Wong. Photo courtesy of Scholastic, Inc.

This picture book celebrates learning to swim, with illustrations of all types of water, from lakes to waterfalls. Additionally, it was the winner of the 2023 Boston Globe-Horn Book Picture Book Award. “When You Can Swim” is recommended for children between four and eight years old.

Buy it at Belmont Books.

“Wildoak” by C.C. Harrington

“Wildoak” by C.C. Harrington. Photo courtesy of Scholastic, Inc.

Maggie Stephens, a young girl with a stutter, visits her grandfather at his forest home and meets an abandoned snow leopard. When others learn about the leopard, it jump-starts an adventure to save the forest. “Wildoak” is intended for kids between eight and 12 years old, and was recommended

Buy it at Newtonville Books.

“Wingbearer” by Marjorie Liu. Photo courtesy of Harper Collins

“Wingbearer” by Marjorie Liu

Zuli, a young girl raised by bird spirits, has never left the Great Tree, but she must do so when the magic keeping her home alive is at risk.

She goes on an adventure to save the tree with her guardian owl, and learns what makes her extraordinary along the way.

“Wingbearer” is meant for eight to 12 year olds.

Buy it at An Unlikely Story in Plainville.