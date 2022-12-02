Tell us: What was the best book you read in 2022?

Stay up-to-date on the Book Club
Catch up on the latest Boston.com Book Club pick and join the virtual author discussions.
Alright, readers.
The time has come to review the books you picked up throughout 2022 and decide — which one was your favorite?
We know this is a potentially fraught process, given the many, many wonderful reads out there. But we want to know, what is your pick for the best book you read in 2022? What title kept you captivated or stuck with you long after you put it down?
Whether it was a new book or a not-so-new release, we want to hear which book comes out on top as your favorite read of the year and why.
Let us know your pick by filling out the survey below or email us at [email protected]. Your response may be used in an upcoming Boston.com article and/or social media channels.
Catch up on the latest Boston.com Book Club pick and join the virtual author discussions.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.