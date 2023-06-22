Celtics Tell us: Do you like the reported Marcus Smart trade? The Celtics will get Kristaps Porzingis and two first-round picks in exchange for Smart, Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and a second-round pick. Marcus Smart has had some of the biggest moments for the Celtics in the playoffs over the past few years but is not without his fair share of postseason struggles. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After some late night trade talks, the Celtics will reportedly move their longest tenured player in Marcus Smart.

The trade, reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, involves Boston, Washington, and Memphis. The Celtics will be moving the most in this trade, sending Smart to the Grizzlies and Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and this year’s No. 35 pick to the Wizards.

Memphis will be trading guard Tyus Jones to Washington and two first-round picks, including No. 25 this year, to Boston.

The centerpiece of this trade for the Celtics is forward Kristaps Porzingis, who will be exercising his $36 million player option as a part of the deal.

It initially appeared that Porzingis would be joining the Celtics in a three-team deal involving the Clippers and Malcolm Brogdon, but that fell through late Wednesday night.

Drafted 6th overall in 2014, Smart was Boston’s longest tenured player.

