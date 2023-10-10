Celtics Quiz: How well do you know the Celtics’ 17 championships? The Celtics are on a quest to raise their 18th championship banner. How well do you know the seasons enshrined on the 17 banners that currently hang in TD Garden? The 1962 Celtics were one of 17 Celtics teams to win a championship. Yoon S. Byun/Globe Staff

It’s a phrase often repeated by fans and executives of the Celtics. It’s a phrase that represents a hopeful end to a long, long journey that the Celtics have trudged for 15 years. It is the reason for every shot attempt, substitution and free agent signing made by anyone associated with the Celtics. It’s the one thing this city has been waiting to see for so, so long. And they may not have to wait much longer.

The Celtics were seen as a potential favorite to win the 2024 NBA Championship after the Miami Heat knocked them out of the Eastern Conference Finals, and they spent their summer separating themselves from anyone who dares to compete with them. They reshaped their roster by acquiring all-stars Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday and committed to their core by signing Jaylen Brown to the richest contract in NBA history. This is a team that’s going all in for one reason and one reason only: to raise Banner 18.

The Celtics are one of two teams that can say they’re hunting for their 18th championship. They spent most of their existence collecting rings and becoming one of the most dominant teams in the history of basketball. But how much do you know about the championships the Celtics have already won? How familiar are you with the 17 seasons that the Celtics stood above their competition as the best team in the NBA?

Take the quiz below to see how well you know the Celtics’ championship seasons.

Quiz: How well do you know the Celtics' 17 championships? The 1957 season marked the rookie season of Bill Russell, who was the second overall pick of the 1956 NBA Draft. Who was selected first overall? Tommy Heinsohn Sihugo Green Jim Paxson Ronnie Shavlik All of the following Celtics were on the 1959 All-NBA First Team EXCEPT Bill Russell Bill Sharman Tommy Heinsohn Bob Cousy In the first 10 games of the 1960 season, how many games did the Celtics lose? 0 1 2 3 Which of the following players did the Celtics NOT draft before the 1960-1961 NBA season? Satch Sanders Leroy Wright Kelly Coleman The Celtics drafted all of the above players in the 1960 NBA Draft Bill Russell won the 1962 MVP Award in a race many consider to be controversial. How many votes separated Russell from the second-place finisher, Wilt Chamberlain? 15 70 121 145 The Celtics selected John Havlicek 7th overall in the 1962 NBA Draft (the one before the 1963 championship), but he was not the only one. Which of the following players was also selected by the Celtics that year? Gene Wiley Bud Olsen Jack Foley John Rudometkin Which legendary Celtic retired before the 1964 NBA season? Bob Cousy Tom Heinsohn Bill Sharman Ed Macauley In one of the most iconic basketball plays of all time, who did John Havlicek steal the ball from to win Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Division Finals? Wilt Chamberlain Hal Greer Chet Walker Larry Costello After winning the 1966 NBA championship, the Celtics won their eighth title in a row, the longest championship streak in NBA history. What is the most consecutive championships any other team has won? 3 4 5 6 Which of the following Celtics did NOT make the 1968 All-NBA First team? John Havlicek Satch Sanders Bill Russell None of the above Celtics made the All-NBA First Team in 1968 Who was named the 1969 NBA Finals MVP? Bill Russell Wilt Chamberlain John Havlicek Jerry West The 1974 Celtics won the championship and their division in the same season for the first time since... 1962 1963 1964 1965 Game 5 of the 1976 NBA Finals was the first Finals game to go into Triple Overtime. Who played the most minutes in that game? John Havlicek Jo Jo White Curtis Perry Gar Heard The Celtics traded the 1st overall pick in the 1980 NBA Draft for Robert Parish and the number three overall pick (Kevin McHale), both of whom helped the Celtics win the 1981 NBA championship. Who was selected with that top pick? Darrell Griffith James Ray Joe Barry Carroll Kiki Vandeweghe In Game 4 of the 1984 NBA Finals, Kevin McHale clotheslined which Lakers player? Michael Cooper Kurt Rambis AC Green James Worthy Which award in 1986 was NOT won by a Celtic? Most Valuable Player Finals MVP Defensive Player of the Year Sixth Man of the Year All of the following Celtics were traded for members of the 2008 championship-winning "Big 3" EXCEPT: Al Jefferson Delonte West Michael Olowokandi Wally Sczerbiak