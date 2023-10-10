Quiz: How well do you know the Celtics’ 17 championships?

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Banner 18.
It’s a phrase often repeated by fans and executives of the Celtics. It’s a phrase that represents a hopeful end to a long, long journey that the Celtics have trudged for 15 years. It is the reason for every shot attempt, substitution and free agent signing made by anyone associated with the Celtics. It’s the one thing this city has been waiting to see for so, so long. And they may not have to wait much longer.
The Celtics were seen as a potential favorite to win the 2024 NBA Championship after the Miami Heat knocked them out of the Eastern Conference Finals, and they spent their summer separating themselves from anyone who dares to compete with them. They reshaped their roster by acquiring all-stars Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday and committed to their core by signing Jaylen Brown to the richest contract in NBA history. This is a team that’s going all in for one reason and one reason only: to raise Banner 18.
The Celtics are one of two teams that can say they’re hunting for their 18th championship. They spent most of their existence collecting rings and becoming one of the most dominant teams in the history of basketball. But how much do you know about the championships the Celtics have already won? How familiar are you with the 17 seasons that the Celtics stood above their competition as the best team in the NBA?
Take the quiz below to see how well you know the Celtics’ championship seasons.
