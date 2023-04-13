Adam Tidd is running Boston for the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation
"The Boston Marathon will always hold a special place in my heart."
In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.
Name: Adam Tidd
Age: 44
From: Charlestown
This will be my third Boston Marathon having previously run it in 2010 and 2022. The Boston Marathon will always hold a special place in my heart, not only because I’m from Boston but also because of the reason I run.
I run in memory of my father who passed at 57 from colon cancer, my sister’s diagnosis of breast cancer at 37, the 10-plus years she has been cancer free, and my mother’s passing in October 2021 from a 7-year battle with ALS.
I run for the love I have for them and for the passion for living each day to the fullest.
Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.
