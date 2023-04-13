Boston Marathon Adam Tidd is running Boston for the Gronk Nation Youth Foundation "The Boston Marathon will always hold a special place in my heart."

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Adam Tidd

Age: 44

From: Charlestown

This will be my third Boston Marathon having previously run it in 2010 and 2022. The Boston Marathon will always hold a special place in my heart, not only because I’m from Boston but also because of the reason I run.

I run in memory of my father who passed at 57 from colon cancer, my sister’s diagnosis of breast cancer at 37, the 10-plus years she has been cancer free, and my mother’s passing in October 2021 from a 7-year battle with ALS.

I run for the love I have for them and for the passion for living each day to the fullest.

