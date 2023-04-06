Boston Marathon Amy Comander is running Boston for the tenth time to support the Ellie Fund "Run for your dreams, and see you at the finish line!" Amy Comander is running her 10th consecutive Boston Marathon. Amy Comander

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here.

Name: Amy Comander

Age: 48

From: Newton

I am thrilled to run my 10th consecutive Boston Marathon on April 17! I have run annually since 2014 to support charitable causes. You might say I am “hooked.”

In my line of work, as a breast cancer oncologist at the Mass General Cancer Center, I see too many people whose journeys are unfortunately cut short. In some quiet moments, I especially think about the patients like me, such as the women with children who did not get to pursue their dreams. That is why, each year since 2014, I have committed to the life-affirming experience of crossing the finish line in Copley Square.

Carpe diem! Just do it! Girl power!

And what could be a better cause than running to support the Ellie Fund, a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide essential supportive care services for individuals undergoing treatment for breast cancer? So when I roll out of bed at 5 a.m. for a training run, either on my treadmill or in the snow, I think of my dear patients. Run for your dreams, and see you at the finish line!

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.