11 of the best signs spotted along the 127th Boston Marathon route
"You got this!"
Crowds lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boston for the 2023 Boston Marathon. The event brought the heart and soul of Boston to the streets as people cheered on each and every racer. And, of course, many of them held homemade signs to show their support.
We’ve rounded up 11 of the best signs spotted along the course.
The run of a lifetime only made better by seeing my dad @AbrahamScaria3 making ear jokes instead of eye ones for once. Boston, you have my heart forever 💛💙 #BostonMarathon2023 #TeamEar #TeamScaria #Homecoming pic.twitter.com/2bAIFTzjUV— Sonia Scaria (@scaria_sonia) April 17, 2023
Today I learned a lot of swifties run the Boston Marathon @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #BostonMarathon2023 #BostonMarathon #Boston #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/5pI1GTwrcK— Macy Morrison (@macy_morrison) April 17, 2023
Congratulations Dad! 3 hours and 53 min!#BostonMarathon #BostonMarathon2023 pic.twitter.com/FYRWFKnOIC— Will Wight (@weathermanWill) April 17, 2023
