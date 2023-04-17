Boston Marathon

11 of the best signs spotted along the 127th Boston Marathon route

"You got this!"

By Emily Collins

Crowds lined the streets from Hopkinton to Boston for the 2023 Boston Marathon. The event brought the heart and soul of Boston to the streets as people cheered on each and every racer. And, of course, many of them held homemade signs to show their support.

We’ve rounded up 11 of the best signs spotted along the course.

Courtney “Coco” McIntyre looks for her husband Dallas at Heartbreak Hill during the running of the 127th Boston Marathon in Newton. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Bryon Solberg (L) crosses the Finish Line of the Boston Marathon carrying a Boston Strong flag on the ten year anniversary of the Marathon bombing.  Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
As the Men’s elite truck passes the wall of screams at Wellesley College during the 127th Boston Marathon. Photo by Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff