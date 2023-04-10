Boston Marathon Bonifacio Santos Jr. is running Boston a year after ‘walking with a walker’ "Running the Boston Marathon has been my dream since I started running races 13 years ago." Bonifacio Santos Jr is running after a major spinal surgery just over a year ago. Bonifacio Santos Jr

"Why I'm Running" series, Boston Marathon runners share what's inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Bonifacio Santos Jr.

Age: 50

From: Pampanga, Philippines

Running the Boston Marathon has been my dream since I started running races 13 years ago. After completing 16 marathons, including five World Marathon Majors, the best way to complete my 6-Stars journey is to run Boston for a charity with an advocacy that I myself can truly relate to. Raising funds to help kids in need be active is definitely a worthwhile endeavor.

This is coupled with the challenge that I just had major spinal surgery just over a year ago. From walking with a walker to a Boston Marathon finisher, I’ve definitely had prayers answered and a dream come true.

Editor’s note: Entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.