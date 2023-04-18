Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon 2023 runners share their before and after photos

From start to finish, see these runners complete their Boston Marathon journey.

Runners stream down Boylston Street as rain falls at the Boston Marathon on the ten year anniversary of the Marathon bombing. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

By Emily Collins

Now that the 127th Boston Marathon is behind us, we wanted to see what the journey looked like for runners from before and after the race was completed. We asked those who submitted to our Why I’m Running series for their before and after photos from Marathon Monday. Below, scroll through the runners who tackled 26.2 miles on Monday, and left smiling with their medals.

Name: Bonifacio Santos Jr.
Age: 50
From: Pampanga, Philippines

Bonifacio Santos Jr. before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Bonifacio Santos Jr. after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Daniel Meninger
Age: 45
From: Winthrop

Daniel Meninger before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Daniel Meninger after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Jennifer Pease
Age: 34
From: Mattapoisett


Jen Pease before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Jen Pease after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Obi Uzoma
Age: 30
From: Boston

Obi Uzoma before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Obi Uzoma after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Elissa Davis
Age: 50
From: Plymouth

Elissa Davis before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Elissa Davis after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Jason Burke
Age: 45
From: Brookline

Jason Burke before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Jason Burke after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Meredith O’Hayre-McCarthy
Age: 41
From: Hanover

Meredith O’Hayre-McCarthy before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Meredith O’Hayre-McCarthy after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Chris DiOrio
Age: 56
From: Whitman

Chris DiOrio before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Chris DiOrio after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Jeff Kirchick
Age: 35
From: Boston

Jeff Kirchick before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Jeff Kirchick after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Asha Justice
Age: 32
From: Naperville, Ill.

Asha Justice before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Asha Justice sharing her medal after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Lenny Sorensen
Age: 39
From: Raynham

Lenny Sorensen before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Lenny Sorensen after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Gabriela Hobbs
Age: 40
From: Needham

Gabriela Hobbs before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Gabriela Hobbs after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Darsh Trivedi
Age: 37
From: Hopkinton

Darsh Trivedi before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Darsh Trivedi after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Liz Cooper
Age: 45
From: Needham

Liz Cooper before running the 127th Boston Marathon.
Liz Cooper after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.