Boston Marathon Boston Marathon 2023 runners share their before and after photos From start to finish, see these runners complete their Boston Marathon journey. Runners stream down Boylston Street as rain falls at the Boston Marathon on the ten year anniversary of the Marathon bombing. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)

Now that the 127th Boston Marathon is behind us, we wanted to see what the journey looked like for runners from before and after the race was completed. We asked those who submitted to our Why I’m Running series for their before and after photos from Marathon Monday. Below, scroll through the runners who tackled 26.2 miles on Monday, and left smiling with their medals.

Name: Bonifacio Santos Jr.

Age: 50

From: Pampanga, Philippines

Bonifacio Santos Jr. before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Bonifacio Santos Jr. after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Daniel Meninger

Age: 45

From: Winthrop

Daniel Meninger before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Daniel Meninger after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Jennifer Pease

Age: 34

From: Mattapoisett



Jen Pease before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Jen Pease after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Obi Uzoma

Age: 30

From: Boston

Obi Uzoma before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Obi Uzoma after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Elissa Davis

Age: 50

From: Plymouth

Elissa Davis before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Elissa Davis after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Jason Burke

Age: 45

From: Brookline

Jason Burke before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Jason Burke after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Meredith O’Hayre-McCarthy

Age: 41

From: Hanover

Meredith O’Hayre-McCarthy before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Meredith O’Hayre-McCarthy after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Chris DiOrio

Age: 56

From: Whitman

Chris DiOrio before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Chris DiOrio after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Jeff Kirchick

Age: 35

From: Boston

Jeff Kirchick before running the 127th Boston Marathon.



Jeff Kirchick after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Asha Justice

Age: 32

From: Naperville, Ill.

Asha Justice before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Asha Justice sharing her medal after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Lenny Sorensen

Age: 39

From: Raynham

Lenny Sorensen before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Lenny Sorensen after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Gabriela Hobbs

Age: 40

From: Needham

Gabriela Hobbs before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Gabriela Hobbs after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Darsh Trivedi

Age: 37

From: Hopkinton

Darsh Trivedi before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Darsh Trivedi after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

Name: Liz Cooper

Age: 45

From: Needham

Liz Cooper before running the 127th Boston Marathon.

Liz Cooper after finishing the 127th Boston Marathon.

