Boston Marathon Maryrose Anthes is running Boston in support of survivors of child abuse "Child abuse is very prevalent in our society. As I worked on these cases year after year, I witnessed again and again how the support of the CAC offered a clear and effective path toward healing." Maryrose Anthes is running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

Name: Maryrose Anthes

Age: 41

From: Boston

I’m running the Boston Marathon for the Children’s Advocacy Center this year for one incredibly important reason: the essential services they provide for survivors of child abuse.

I spent many years prosecuting child protection cases in Suffolk County, and during that time I worked closely with colleagues at the CAC. The bravery of the survivors I worked with had a profound impact on me, and the CAC’s focus on their well-being and safety made this work feel possible. Even in cases where we could not prosecute or did not get the outcome that justice would have called for, we were able to provide important support.

The CAC streamlines communication and coordination among responding agencies, while focusing on safety and wellness for survivors and their families. The CAC minimizes the number of times a child must talk about their abuse, thus reducing the risk of survivors being re-traumatized; and also provides comprehensive assessment, support, advocacy, and evidence-based interventions to promote healing, justice, and well-being for children exposed to violence, as well as for their families.

At the CAC, if needed, a child could be medically examined by a pediatric SANE nurse, obtain evidence-based therapeutic interventions, be forensically interviewed in a warm environment by professionals who know how to speak to children about their experiences without causing further trauma, provide evidence to detectives, and even eventually meet with a team to prepare for the grand jury or trial process.

Child abuse is very prevalent in our society. As I worked on these cases year after year, I witnessed again and again how the support of the CAC offered a clear and effective path toward healing. I am honored to know that the money I raise will help the CAC continue to provide prompt, trauma-informed responses to child abuse reports – so that every child and family can focus on their own healing journey.

