Boston Marathon ‘Music has such incredible power’: This couple is running Boston in support of the Brookline Symphony Orchestra "Brookline Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra in the truest sense of the word." Amanda Dodge and her husband are running the Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Amanda Dodge

Age: 33

From: Waltham

My husband and I are running in the 127th Boston Marathon as members of Team Brookline to raise funds for the Brookline Symphony Orchestra.

Brookline Symphony Orchestra is a community orchestra in the truest sense of the word. In addition to traditional concerts each season, they plan multiple free outreach events annually, including free full orchestra concerts at schools, nursing homes, and hospitals.

Music has such incredible power— it can change your mood on a bad day and express deep feelings we otherwise may not know how to share. Music is tied to so many of our key memories— pump-up songs, first heartbreak, and road trips, just to name a few.

The Brookline Symphony Orchestra works to ensure everyone has the opportunity to access music.

