Boston Marathon Why I’m Running: ‘I want to cross the finish line with her’ "After kicking cancer's (you know what) to the curb, Joy is registered to run Boston this year...and so am I!" Asha Justice is running the Boston Marathon with her friend, Joy.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.

Name: Asha Justice

Age: 32

From: Naperville, Ill.

Three years ago, my friend, Joy, was Boston bound and ready to claim her magical unicorn medal. I — her Saturday morning running buddy — promised I would run every long run with her up until she left for her race.

Well, a couple of things got in the way of that: a global pandemic, in-person races being shut down, and all the other things that we do not want to talk about…plus, breast cancer!

After kicking cancer’s (you know what) to the curb, Joy is registered to run Boston this year…and so am I! You see, I no longer just want to run the long runs with her; I want to cross the finish line with her.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.