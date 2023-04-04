Bill Ducasse is running Boston for the American Liver Foundation

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
In our "Why I'm Running" series, Boston Marathon runners share what's inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston.
Name: Bill Ducasse
Age: 47
From: Epsom, N.H.
In 2018, my wife passed due to liver disease. I am running the Boston Marathon to honor her and raise funds for the American Liver Foundation in hopes of helping others not lose their fight with liver disease.
