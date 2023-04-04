Boston Marathon Bill Ducasse is running Boston for the American Liver Foundation The 47-year-old is running Boston in honor of his wife who died from liver disease. Bill Ducasse of Epsom, New Hampshire is running the Boston Marathon.

Name: Bill Ducasse

Age: 47

From: Epsom, N.H.

In 2018, my wife passed due to liver disease. I am running the Boston Marathon to honor her and raise funds for the American Liver Foundation in hopes of helping others not lose their fight with liver disease.

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.