Boston Marathon ‘I appreciate a good challenge’: Brian Bushard is running Boston for the Natick Community Organic Farm "I decided to run and fundraise for the farm, which has been educating generations of kids (including myself) about the importance of local agriculture." Brian Bushard of Newton is running the 2023 Boston Marathon.

In our “Why I’m Running” series, Boston Marathon runners share what’s inspiring them to make the 26.2-mile trek from Hopkinton to Boston. If you’re running the marathon, you can share your story here.

Name: Brian Bushard

Age: 27

From: Newton

I’m not a runner. Not really, at least, unless you count a brief stint on my high school cross-country team, the casual jog once a week, or the occasional long run and inevitable vomit on the side of the road.

But I grew up watching the Boston Marathon.

Every April, I would head to route 135 in Natick to watch thousands of runners jog by so effortlessly, as I would try to understand the exhilaration they must have felt from my seat on the sidewalk. I was never one of them. I was just there for the ride, drinking a Dunkin Coolatta.

Years later, I still don’t quite get it. But I appreciate a good challenge.

Then, late last year, I was put in touch with the Natick Community Organic Farm, a local nonprofit dedicated to sustainable food and farming with a mission I stand by. I decided to run and fundraise for the farm, which has been educating generations of kids (including myself) about the importance of local agriculture. If you’ve visited the farm, you’ll know. Any donation helps. Thanks!!

Editor’s note: This entry may have been lightly edited for clarity or grammar.